CodeWeavers Announces Release of CrossOver 23.5

New Release Offers MacOS Gamers Unparalleled Access to Top AAA Rated Windows Games

SAINT PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CodeWeavers, the software development company behind CrossOver, today announced its release of CrossOver 23.5 for macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. CrossOver 23.5 offers Mac gamers significantly improved and simplified gameplay access to the most Windows games on Mac in CodeWeavers’ company history!





A key highlight of CodeWeavers’ new release is the integration of the Apple Game Porting Toolkit. This release offers an alternate way to run DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games through CrossOver using its toolkit components. Enabling this new D3DMetal option improves quality, compatibility, and performance for many games on Macs with the M1 chip or later.

The growing list of games improved with CrossOver 23.5 builds on a very long list of popular Windows games that ran on older versions of CrossOver Mac. With the new release, gamers can play top tier AAA rated games, including Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Mortal Kombat 1, Deep Rock Galactic, Satisfactory, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War, and Batman: Arkham Knight.

“CrossOver 23.5 marks a significant milestone in gaming for our users,” says CodeWeavers CEO James Ramey. “CrossOver has always been the go-to solution for gaming on macOS. With this latest release, we now support even more games. This release truly embodies the progress and advancements we’ve made in game support over the past five years of development.”

Ahead of the official roll-out, CrossOver 23.5 was well received by beta testers. Committed to its ongoing mission of providing the best possible macOS gaming experience, CodeWeavers offers a dedicated support staff to ensure gamers quickly get games installed and running.

CrossOver 23.5 is the first CrossOver release with support for macOS Sonoma with optimizations from thorough compatibility testing. It also boasts better compatibility for various Linux distros, including Debian 13, openSUSE Leap 15.1, and the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 release. Finally, CrossOver 23.5 includes a handful of fixes, including special characters not rendering in certain apps and components not loading with MetaTrader 4.

All valued customers with active support entitlements will receive prompt notifications for their CrossOver 23.5 upgrade. The latest version is available for immediate download. Users new to CrossOver, can get a free two-week trial of CrossOver 23.5 for immediate download at: https://www.codeweavers.com/crossover/download.

For further assistance, customers can contact a dedicated support team at [email protected].

About CodeWeavers

We’re rebels. We’re misfits. But mostly, we’re software liberators. And we’re very, very good at what we do. We have to be. Lots of developers work with open source, but only a tiny fraction are good enough to get software that was designed for one platform to work on another one. We invented CrossOver™ software – a unique approach to cross-platform compatibility that does not require dual-boot or another OS license. We launched PortJump™ to help game and app developers broaden their market beyond Windows® users. And we launched ExecMode™ to help organizations solve really ugly technical challenges.

