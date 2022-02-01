Pup-kin Spice and Everything Nice: Autumn Camp at Wag Hotels Luxury Pet Resort Hosts Full Week of Fall Festivities

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s officially pup-kin spice season at Wag Hotels, which means it’s time to celebrate with Autumn Camp for dogs! Wag Hotels will be hosting daily activities for your canine companion the week of Monday, October 2nd through Friday, October 6th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a unique and festive enrichment event for pups to enjoy each day during daycare at no additional cost.





Dogs thrive on new experiences and Wag Hotels provides a safe environment for pups to try new things with experienced handlers carefully watching and maintaining a safe environment. Our 2023 Autumn Camp enrichment event schedule includes:

Monday, October 2nd : Wagtober Fest – Throw on some lederhosen as pooches celebrate the start of Autumn Camp with delicious dog-friendly brew made in-house with organic chicken broth. Prost!

: Wagtober Fest – Throw on some lederhosen as pooches celebrate the start of Autumn Camp with delicious dog-friendly brew made in-house with organic chicken broth. Prost! Tuesday, October 3rd : Bobbing for Apples – Bring your pup to dive into the apple bins and splash around while grabbing some tasty treats. It’s a mentally stimulating game with a healthy snack that your dog will love!

: Bobbing for Apples – Bring your pup to dive into the apple bins and splash around while grabbing some tasty treats. It’s a mentally stimulating game with a healthy snack that your dog will love! Wednesday, October 4th : Pup-kin Patch – We are getting our paws messy in the Pup-kin Patch! Your fur baby will take home a paw-print pumpkin craft for you to cherish (and don’t worry, pooch paws will be cleaned up after creative activities).

: Pup-kin Patch – We are getting our paws messy in the Pup-kin Patch! Your fur baby will take home a paw-print pumpkin craft for you to cherish (and don’t worry, pooch paws will be cleaned up after creative activities). Thursday, October 5th : Monster Bash – Join us for a graveyard smash and monster bash as we get into costume and break out the boogie music. The best dressed pup will fetch a free day of daycare!

: Monster Bash – Join us for a graveyard smash and monster bash as we get into costume and break out the boogie music. The best dressed pup will fetch a free day of daycare! Friday, October 6th: Pumpkin Spice Pup-puccinos – Taking inspiration from the official drink of the season, we will be serving everypawdy’s favorite festive beverage made of organic pumpkin puree and whipped cream.

“Our guests aren’t just pets. They’re precious family members,” said Kristen Rau, the VP of Care at Wag Hotels. “We love innovating to give our guests enriching experiences because that’s how we treat our own fur babies. We thrive on finding playful ways to keep canines happy and engaged when the weather starts to make it less fun outside. Fall should be festive!”

During Autumn Camp, while dogs are savoring autumn treats or doing the Transylvania Twist, pet parents can enjoy photo updates through the Wag Hotels’ app. Fall photo filters will make these paws-itively adorable snapshots extra delightful. Be sure to share on your own social media!

Wag Hotels’ deluxe offerings include:

Premium boarding accommodations and private rooms with plush bedding

Customizable daycare options with enrichment activities

Spa treatments and grooming options

Ultra Suites featuring a TV, full human-sized bed, and 24/7 WagCam

Climate-controlled rooms and play areas, with outdoor space to sunbathe

Seasonal camps and themed parties

Sign your dog up for a week of fall fun at Autumn Camp at WagHotels.com or via the Wag Hotels app. Visit WagHotels.com/autumn-camp for more information.

About Wag Hotels

Caring for dogs and cats since 2005, Wag Hotels has redefined the pet care industry by offering a variety of innovative services including resort-style boarding, all day play plus/doggie daycare, enrichment, and grooming services. All resorts offer climate-controlled rooms, webcams, and are staffed for check-ins/check-outs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Pet parents are welcome to drop in for a tour any day of the week between 10 a.m and 6 p.m. Vaccinations are required for all Wag Hotels services: WagHotels.com/vaccination-resources.

