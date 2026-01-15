Coda and Unity to enable out-of-app monetization for game developers globally

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Coda , a global leader in digital content monetization, today announced that it is integrating Unity ‘s In‑App Purchasing (IAP) SDK with Coda’s global web store platforms. This collaboration offers developers a single place to manage and optimize their entire digital catalog across mobile, web, and PC – directly through Unity’s existing IAP workflow.

With just a few lines of code, developers can launch secure, branded web stores powered by Coda – offering players more ways to purchase securely while improving their margins.

The integration is powered by Coda’s Merchant of Record (MoR) solution, which is already trusted by leading publishers and fast-growing studios worldwide. As the legal seller in each market, Coda manages payments, fraud prevention, tax remittance, invoicing, and compliance across more than 70 markets and over 400 payment methods. This gives developers more time to focus on the game and the player experience.

“As the games industry moves beyond closed ecosystems, developers of every size want more flexibility and control over how they grow,” said Shane Happach, CEO of Coda. “Our integration with Unity’s IAP SDK gives creators more choice in how they launch and operate their own stores, wherever their players are, minus the complexity of managing global payments or compliance. This reflects Coda’s commitment to democratizing game development and helping every studio, large or small, succeed on their own terms.”

As web-based purchasing becomes a more practical part of developers’ business mix, interest in direct-to-consumer web stores continues to grow. Today, these channels already account for roughly 26% of mobile gaming revenue in East and Southeast Asia, according to research from Niko Partners and Coda .

First-party web stores give developers greater control over pricing, promotions, and player communication, but introduce operational complexity across payments, compliance, fraud, and support. Coda removes these barriers with a scalable payments and risk platform, integrated directly into Unity’s workflow.

Coda’s integration with Unity’s IAP sets a new D2C standard by bringing out-of-app monetization into developers’ existing workflows, removing operational complexity, and making it easier to run web stores at a global scale.

Coda is a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution. We’re trusted by 300+ publishers—including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Riot Games—to grow their audiences and revenue worldwide. Our out-of-app solutions include Custom Commerce, a fully customizable web store; Codapay, which enables seamless direct payments through a single API integration on publishers’ websites; Codashop, the go-to marketplace for millions of gamers to purchase in-game content; and Distribution, which extends content reach through a network of trusted commerce partners. Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with a team of 550+ Codans around the globe. Coda recently acquired Recharge , Europe’s leading prepaid payments platform. Coda is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, and Smash Capital, and has been named an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by Financial Times, one of Granite Asia’s NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader on Fortune’s Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed among The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024). For more on Coda, visit coda.co .

