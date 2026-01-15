Big Court and Ice T Launch OG Network as Streaming Platform Surpasses 2.3 Million Viewing Minutes

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Media Executive Courtney “Big Court” Richardson II, Founder of OG Network and host of Holdin’ Court Podcast (Revolt TV), has partnered with Grammy Award–Winning Hip-Hop Icon & Actor Ice T (Co-Founder) to officially launch OG Network, a next-generation FAST and AVOD streaming platform spotlighting urban culture, independent storytellers, and premium original programming.

During its early rollout, OG Network has already surpassed 2.3 million viewing minutes, signaling strong global audience engagement and growing demand for creator-owned, culturally driven content.

Led by Big Court and Ice T, OG Network is now available in 186 countries across Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Google Play, positioning the platform as a scalable global destination for independent film, original series, documentaries, and podcasts.

Positioned as a bold new entrant in the evolving streaming landscape, OG Network delivers a curated slate of classic films, contemporary titles, exclusive documentaries, unscripted series, and creator-led programming that reflects the depth, history, and global influence of urban storytelling.

“We built this platform on the belief that independent creators deserve ownership and control over their work,” said Big Court, Founder of OG Network. “The culture drives the most influential content in the world, and with OG Network, the culture finally controls the narrative, the distribution, and the future.” – Big Court

ANCHOR ORIGINALS & EXCLUSIVE PROGRAMMING

As part of its launch, OG Network introduces a growing lineup of original and exclusive content, including:

“Somebody Had To Say It” – A weekly tentpole series hosted by Layzie Bone (Bone Thugs-N-Harmony) and Big Court, delivering unfiltered hip-hop debate, cultural commentary, and candid conversation.

“Put The Guns Down – A World Epidemic” — A hard-hitting documentary executive produced and narrated by Ice T, examining gun violence as a global crisis through a culturally grounded lens.

“My Cherie Amour” – Starring Omar Gooding, this exclusive independent thriller is premiering only on OG Network, driving record engagement across the platform.

“Holdin’ Court Podcast” – The celebrity-driven podcast hosted by Big Court, now streaming exclusively on OG Network, featuring long-form conversations with cultural leaders, entertainers, and changemakers.

EXPANDING CONTENT SLATE & CREATOR INITIATIVES

OG Network currently features hundreds of titles, ranging from rare classics to festival-ready independent films, with additional acquisitions and original releases continuing to roll out throughout the year.

The platform is actively welcoming independent filmmakers and creators, offering a creator-first model designed to provide global reach, revenue participation, and long-term ownership opportunities. Upcoming initiatives include new original series, documentary programming, and community-driven creator campaigns.

ABOUT OG NETWORK:

OG Network is a next-generation FAST and AVOD streaming platform founded by Courtney “Big Court” Richardson II and co-founded by Ice T, dedicated to amplifying independent voices and culturally impactful storytelling. Built with ownership, accessibility, and authenticity at its core, OG Network delivers premium content that reflects the global influence of urban culture while empowering creators to control their narratives.

For additional information, visit www.theognetwork.net.

Big Court and Ice T are currently available for select interviews to discuss the launch of OG Network, its original programming slate, and future expansion plans.

