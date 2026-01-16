TorHoerman Law Announces $495 Million Jury Verdict in Case Involving Abbott Laboratories

A Missouri jury awarded damages following claims related to infant formula and necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), according to court proceedings.

TorHoerman Law, a national injury litigation law firm, announced that a Missouri jury has awarded a total verdict of $495 million in a lawsuit involving Abbott Laboratories , the manufacturer of Similac infant formula, following a trial concerning claims of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in a premature infant.

According to court records, the lawsuit was brought by Margo Gill on behalf of her daughter, Robynn Gill, who was born prematurely and later developed NEC after being fed a cow’s milk-based infant formula product identified during trial proceedings.

Case Background

NEC is a serious gastrointestinal condition that primarily affects premature infants. Medical experts have reported that the condition can lead to severe complications requiring long-term medical care.

During the trial, evidence was presented regarding the infant’s medical condition and the alleged association between cow’s milk-based formula and NEC in premature infants. Testimony detailed the extensive medical interventions required following the diagnosis.

Jury Verdict

After hearing the evidence, the jury returned a verdict totaling $495 million, which included:

$95 million in compensatory damages intended to address medical care, long-term treatment, and related losses

$400 million in punitive damages, as determined by the jury

A representative from TorHoerman Law stated, “This verdict reflects the jury’s findings based on the evidence presented during trial.”

Legal Significance

The case is one of several lawsuits nationwide addressing claims related to infant formula and NEC. Court proceedings such as this continue to shape how product liability claims in the neonatal care space are evaluated by juries.

