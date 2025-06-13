Clyra Medical Technologies Announces Promotion of Dr. Julian Bejarano to Vice President of Product Development and Innovation

Clyra Medical Technologies, a pioneer in advanced wound care and regenerative solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Julian Bejarano, Ph.D., to Vice President of Product Development and Innovation.

A brilliant scientist, strategic thinker, and passionate innovator, Dr. Bejarano has been instrumental in shaping the clinical and technological vision of Clyra’s product pipeline. His promotion marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued commitment to delivering science-driven, life-changing solutions for patients and healthcare providers around the world.

“Julian’s exceptional leadership and scientific insight have directly fueled Clyra’s growth and innovation,” said Steve Harrison], CEO of Clyra Medical Technologies. “He brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and strategic foresight that continues to elevate our product development efforts and strengthen our clinical impact. We are honored to have him on our executive team.”

With over 13 years of experience in advanced biomaterials and regenerative medicine, Dr. Bejarano has dedicated his career to translating complex science into real-world applications that improve patient outcomes. His expertise spans controlled drug delivery, multifunctional nanoparticles, and biomaterials for tissue regeneration.

Julian holds a Master’s degree in Materials Engineering from Universidad del Valle (Colombia) and a Doctorate in Engineering Sciences with a specialization in Materials Science from the University of Chile. He completed postdoctoral work at the Advanced Center for Chronic Diseases in Chile and conducted international research at the Institute of Biomaterials, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (Germany). He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and is a frequent presenter at global conferences in biomaterials and regenerative medicine.

As Vice President, Dr. Bejarano will lead Clyra’s innovation strategy-driving product development, clinical integration, and scientific collaboration across a growing portfolio of next-generation wound and surgical care solutions.

This appointment underscores Clyra’s unwavering belief that the future of healing lies at the intersection of cutting-edge science, clinical evidence, and bold innovation.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies develops advanced wound care and surgical solutions that combine patented antimicrobial technologies with clinical science. Our mission is to transform the healing journey through therapies that are safe, effective, and grounded in real-world outcomes. Clyra’s innovations are designed to address critical challenges in modern wound care-empowering providers and improving lives.

