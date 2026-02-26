Club Car Wash Opens Its First Location in Little Rock

Score a $3,500 Vacation and More at Grand Opening Celebration

Club Car Wash announces the grand opening of its new location at 17000 Chenal Pkwy., marking the company’s first store in Little Rock.

To celebrate the occasion, Club Car Wash is giving the first 250 customers scratch-off tickets for the chance to win free washes and a $3,500 vacation bundle. The first 200 customers will also receive free coffee cards for 317 Coffee & Cafe.

The company is also giving guests the chance to try its top MVP Wash for $1, where all wash proceeds will be donated to Goodness Village, a local organization that provides affordable housing to patients undergoing medical treatment and their families.

“When someone is going through one of the biggest trials in their life, the last thing they should worry about is housing,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. “We’re proud to support a key unit in the Little Rock community as we welcome new members to our Club Car Wash family.”

Right now, new members can also get 50% off select memberships for a limited time when they sign up online and in store.

Memberships provide unlimited washes at all locations, free amenities, and exclusive access to members-only giveaways and rewards in the Club Car Wash Mobile App. Through the company’s new app, members can enroll in Platinum Rewards to earn points and apply discounts to monthly membership payments. Users can also Refer a Friend in the app to collect more points.

To learn more, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp?id=ccw_index .

