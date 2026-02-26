Strategic Metals Announces Project Deals and Updates Cash, Share and Royalty Holdings

Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) (“Strategic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce several positive developments concerning the Company’s wholly owned projects and progress within some of the companies in which it maintains large shareholdings.

“The current bull market for metals has provided Strategic with an exceptional opportunity to option and sell projects that it has systematically acquired over the past 25 years” states Doug Eaton, President and CEO of Strategic. “Management is tightly focused on growing the Company’s cash reserves without share dilution while also amassing shares and royalty interests. In recent months the Company has grown its cash position to approximately $3.5 million through selected stock sales and payments related to property transactions.”

Strategic will be exhibiting at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) 2026 Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1st, to Wednesday, March 4th, with the Strategic Exploration Group at Investor’s Exchange booth 3124.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 18 royalty interests, 14 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 79 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $3.5 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32% of Broden Mining Ltd., 30.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.5% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., and 4.3% of Trifecta Gold Ltd. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. (“Terra”), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently broke ground on its first low-carbon cementitious materials facility in Cleburne Texas following the closing of a US$124.5M financing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“W. Douglas Eaton”

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Strategic Metals Ltd.

W. Douglas Eaton

President and C.E.O.

Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

V.P. Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

https://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire