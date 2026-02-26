Club Car Wash Offers the Chance to Win a $3,500 Vacation at Grand Opening in Joplin

Celebrate With $1 Washes, Exclusive Sales and More

Club Car Wash hosts special event for the grand opening of its new location at 1001 E. 32nd St., offering guests the chance to win a $3,500 vacation bundle.

The first 250 customers will be given scratch-off tickets for the chance to win the $3,500 grand prize, and the first 200 customers will receive free coffee cards for Joplin Avenue Coffee Company.

For a limited time, guests can get the company’s best MVP Wash for $1 ($26 value), and all proceeds from the wash will be donated to Bright Futures to help provide school supplies to local students in need.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our community in Joplin, and even happier to be supporting local children,” said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. “When we uplift young students and give them the proper tools for success, we are investing in our community’s future.”

Now is the best time to be a Club Car Wash member, because the company is offering its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time only, new members can get 50% off select memberships online and in store.

Memberships grant access to unlimited washes at all locations, free amenities, and exclusive access to features within the Club Car Wash Mobile App, including members-only giveaways. Members can also get perks through the app’s Platinum Rewards and Refer a Friend features, where points can be earned to apply discounts to monthly membership payments.

To learn more, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp?id=ccw_index .

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975 SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire