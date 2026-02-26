Club Car Wash Throws Grand Opening Event in Wylie

Get $1 Washes and the Chance to Win a $3,500 Vacation

Club Car Wash celebrates the grand opening of its new location at 2680 Country Club Rd with a $3,500 vacation giveaway, $1 washes, and more.

The company is giving the first 250 customers scratch-off tickets for the chance to win a $3,500 vacation bundle. The first 200 customers will also receive free coffee cards for Shoemaker & Hardt, a local coffee company that has been serving since 1996.

For a limited time, guests can get Club Car Wash’s top MVP Wash for only $1, where all wash proceeds will be donated to a local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospital.

“Children’s Miracle Network is one of our closest partnerships,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. “Since 2021, we have worked with our friends at CMN to support local children’s hospitals across the country. We’re proud to help provide light and comfort to the families in our communities who need it the most.”

Right now, Club Car Wash’s biggest sale of the year is available for new members, who can get 50% off select memberships online and in store. With a membership, members can get unlimited washes at every location, microfiber towels, vacuums, compressed air tools, air fresheners, and exclusive access to members-only giveaways in the Club Car Wash Mobile App.

The company’s new app also offers more perks for members through its Platinum Rewards and Refer a Friend programs. With these features, members can earn points to apply discounts to monthly membership payments.

To learn more, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp?id=ccw_index .

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975 SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire