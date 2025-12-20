Club Car Wash Kicks Off Grand Opening in San Antonio with $3,500 Giveaway

Visit Early for the Chance to Win Free Washes, a Vacation Package and More

Club Car Wash celebrates the grand opening of its new location at 2815 SE Military Dr with a $3,500 vacation package giveaway.

The first 250 customers will receive scratch-off tickets for the chance to win free washes and the grand prize. Club Car Wash is also giving the first 110 customers free coffee cards for 7 Brew Coffee.

For a limited time, the company is offering its best MVP Wash for just $1, where all proceeds from the wash will be donated to United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, a local nonprofit that supports community initiatives.

“A little bit goes a long way,” said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. “We thank our new friends in San Antonio for showing up. Their support touches the lives of so many individuals and families within the community.”

Club Car Wash is also running a special grand opening deal, where customers can get any Membership for just $10 per month for three months. This offer can be redeemed online and instore for a limited time.

To learn more, visit www.clubcarwash.com .

