Antisemitic terror attack during “Chanukah by the Sea” leaves 15 dead, dozens injured; bystander heroism saves lives.

The Jewish community in Sydney and around the world is reeling from a devastating terrorist attack on December 14 during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when two gunmen targeted the “Chanukah by the Sea” event organized by Chabad of Bondi, attended by nearly 1,000 families.

The attack occurred on the first night of Hanukkah at Archer Park near Bondi Pavilion. A father-and-son duo opened fire from a nearby footbridge. Police neutralized one gunman at the scene; the second was hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities have declared it a terrorist act motivated by antisemitic extremism, with evidence including homemade ISIS flags found in a suspect’s vehicle.

Among the victims were Rabbi Eli Schlanger , assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and a key event organizer; a 10-year-old girl named Matilda; a Holocaust survivor; and community members of various ages and nationalities, including French and Israeli citizens.

A brave bystander, Ahmed al-Ahmed , a local fruit shop owner, tackled and disarmed one gunman, sustaining injuries but preventing further loss of life. His actions have been hailed as heroic by officials and community leaders alike.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as “an act of pure evil and antisemitism,” vowing stronger protections for vulnerable communities. Global leaders and Jewish organizations have expressed profound shock and solidarity.

Rabbi Russell Rabichev, a Los Angeles-based spiritual leader and community advocate, reflected on the tragedy:

“In the face of darkness during the Festival of Lights, we remember that Rabbi’s Lives Matters. Every member of our communities deserves protection, respect, and peace. We must unite to support victims, stand against hate, and prevent future tragedies.”

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity to local authorities, and support affected families through official channels.

