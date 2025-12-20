Awake Breast Augmentation: Gruber Plastic Surgery Highlights Live Implant Sizing Under Local Anesthesia With No Sedation for Eligible Patients

Tampa based Celebrity Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Meegan Gruber expands an interactive approach that allows real-time implant sizing confirmation during surgery, rather than waiting to see results after waking from general anesthesia.

Gruber Plastic Surgery announced a patient-education update spotlighting Awake Breast Augmentation/Implants and a “live implant sizing” approach for eligible patients using local anesthesia with no sedation. The technique is designed for patients who want a more transparent way to confirm size and balance during key moments of surgery, with comfort and safety screening guiding candidacy.

In a traditional breast augmentation performed under general anesthesia, patients are asleep and typically won’t see their results until after surgery. Even with careful measurements, preoperative planning, and surgeon judgment, some patients later feel their implants are “too small” or “too large” for their personal preference, feedback that can only be acted on after recovery.

Awake breast augmentation changes the timing of that feedback. Under local anesthesia and without sedation, eligible patients remain awake and comfortable. In select cases and when clinically appropriate, the patient may be able to sit up and view temporary sizing in a mirror before final implant selection and closure, helping confirm that the chosen look matches the patient’s goals in real time.

“The goal is not to rush decisions, it’s to reduce uncertainty,” said Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD. “For the right candidate, awake breast implants can allow a more interactive sizing process and can help patients feel confident about the selection before we finalize.”

The practice notes that awake breast augmentation is not a fit for every patient or every surgical plan. Candidacy depends on medical history, comfort with being awake, the specifics of the procedure, and clinical safety considerations. Patients who are not candidates for awake surgery or who prefer to be asleep, can still undergo breast augmentation under general anesthesia when appropriate.

What “Live Implant Sizing” Means

For eligible patients, Gruber Plastic Surgery describes “live implant sizing” as a process that may include:

Local anesthesia with no sedation for eligible patients, with monitoring and comfort checks throughout the procedure

Intraoperative sizing to evaluate volume, shape, and proportion based on the patient’s anatomy and goals

When appropriate, the option to sit up and visually confirm sizing before final implant placement and closure

A plan that prioritizes safety screening, realistic expectations, and postoperative support

Teaching the technique: In addition to patient care in Tampa, Dr. Gruber shares wide-awake breast surgery education with surgeon audiences. Her awake breast surgery content has been featured in professional education programming at Plastic Surgery The Meeting (PSTM) and in international scientific programs such as PRS Korea, reflecting the growing global interest in wide-awake breast procedures performed under local anesthesia.

Awake Breast Augmentation / Implants: Patient FAQs

What is Awake Breast Augmentation/Implants? It is a breast implant procedure performed using local anesthesia so an eligible patient remains awake, aware, and comfortable-without sedation-rather than being placed fully under general anesthesia.

Is “no sedation” right for everyone? No. Awake procedures require careful screening. Some patients may be better served by general anesthesia depending on health history, anxiety level, procedure complexity, or surgeon recommendation.

Can I really see sizing during surgery? In select cases and when clinically appropriate, temporary sizing can be assessed during the procedure. The goal is to confirm proportion and preference before final implant selection and closure.

How does awake breast augmentation compare to the traditional approach? Traditional augmentation under general anesthesia relies on preoperative planning and surgeon judgment with the patient asleep. Awake breast implants may allow timing of feedback earlier in the process for eligible patients, while maintaining a structured surgical plan.

How does recovery work? Recovery varies by patient and surgical plan. The practice emphasizes recovery-focused planning and clear postoperative instructions. Your surgeon will outline what to expect based on your anatomy, implant type, and procedure details.

Do you offer virtual consultations for out-of-town patients? Yes. Gruber Plastic Surgery supports local and out-of-town patients with consultation options and structured planning so travel patients can coordinate timelines, lodging, and follow-ups.

Learn More / Next Steps

Explore the Breast Implants procedure page for an overview of implant options and common questions.

Learn about Breast Augmentation, including candidacy and recovery expectations.

Read the Awake Surgery overview to understand local anesthesia-based procedures, benefits, and candidacy considerations.

For travel planning, review Out-of-Town Patient Resources including timing, logistics, and follow-up guidance.

To begin, request a complimentary consultation.

About Gruber Plastic Surgery

Gruber Plastic Surgery is a Tampa, Florida plastic surgery practice led by Meegan Gruber, MD, PhD, an award-winning board-certified plastic surgeon (American Board of Plastic Surgery). Dr. Gruber stars in the TLC television series “Awake Surgery,” which has helped introduce patients nationwide to awake cosmetic procedures and recovery-focused planning. She has been recognized on Newsweek’s “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons” list in 2024 and 2025. The practice is known for awake (local anesthesia) cosmetic procedures for eligible patients using Dr. Gruber’s “awake technique,” as well as traditional surgery performed under general anesthesia when appropriate. Gruber Plastic Surgery supports both local and out-of-town patients through complimentary consultation options, structured surgical planning, and postoperative follow-up care.

Medical Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Surgical candidacy, anesthesia planning, and outcomes vary by patient. A consultation with a qualified surgeon is required to determine the appropriate treatment plan.

Media Contact

Gruber Plastic Surgery

Phone: 888-400-0086

Email: info@drmeegangruber.com

Website: www.drmeegangruber.com

SOURCE: Gruber Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire