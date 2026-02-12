Ubiquity to Acquire Shaip AI, Advancing AI and Data Capabilities

Deal enhances Ubiquity’s AI platform with regulated-domain data, ShaipCloud technology, and global delivery capabilities to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

Ubiquity Global Services, a global provider of digital transformation, operations management, and customer experience, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Shaip, a specialized AI data platform and services company focused on delivering high-quality, ethical, and domain-specific data for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Model (LLM) development.

The acquisition expands Ubiquity’s AI and data capabilities, strengthening the company’s ability to help enterprises deploy AI solutions at scale with greater accuracy, trust, and compliance. By adding Shaip’s proprietary ShaipCloud AI data platform, rare and hard-to-acquire datasets, and deep domain expertise, Ubiquity enhances its support across the full AI lifecycle.

Strengthening Ubiquity’s AI Strategy

Shaip enables leading AI labs and global tech companies to accelerate AI and machine learning development through end-to-end AI data services, including data collection, licensing, validation, and annotation across text, audio, image, video, and multimodal use cases. Shaip is recognized for its strength in regulated and high-barrier domains such as Healthcare AI and Conversational AI, supported by a global contributor network and proprietary human-in-the-loop technology.

“AI is only as powerful as the data that trains it,” said Matt Nyren, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Ubiquity. “Shaip brings a rare combination of proprietary technology, deep domain expertise, and ethically sourced, high-quality data that meaningfully advances Ubiquity’s AI strategy. Together, we will help enterprises accelerate AI adoption with greater confidence, quality, and compliance.”

Through the acquisition, Ubiquity will expand its ability to offer:

End-to-end AI data services, from data collection and generation to validation and delivery

Proprietary platforms supporting scalable, responsible AI development

Access to exclusive datasets, including real-world clinical healthcare data and multilingual conversational data across 60+ languages

Enhanced global delivery by combining Shaip’s capabilities with Ubiquity’s worldwide footprint

Shaip will operate as a specialized AI data platform within Ubiquity, continuing to serve customers with a focus on trusted, ethical AI data solutions.

“Shaip was built to solve one of the hardest problems in AI – access to reliable, ethically sourced data at scale,” said Hardik Parikh, Co-Founder and CRO of Shaip. “Partnering with Ubiquity gives us the operational scale and enterprise reach to extend our platform globally, while staying true to our standards for data quality, security, and compliance.”

About Ubiquity

Headquartered in New York, New York, Ubiquity Global Services is a global provider of digital transformation, operations management, and customer experience. Ubiquity partners with leading enterprises to deliver operational excellence and innovation through advanced technology, proprietary platforms, and global delivery capabilities.

Learn more at ubiquity.com

About Shaip

Shaip is a leading AI data platform and services provider specializing in the sourcing, creation, licensing, and transformation of high-quality, ethical, and domain-specific data for AI and machine learning applications. Shaip supports Healthcare AI, Computer Vision, Generative AI and Conversational AI use cases for leading AI labs and enterprise customers worldwide.

Learn more at shaip.com

Contact Information

pr@ubiquity.com

Claire Fujas

SOURCE: Ubiquity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire