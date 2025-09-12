Cloud9 Esports, ADK Emotions NY and T-Licensing Team Up for BEYBLADE X Collaboration

The New Partnership Puts Competitive Gaming, Anime Culture and Fan Experience at the Forefront

Cloud9 Esports, a global leader in competitive esports, announced today an exciting partnership with ADK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc., the licensing team behind BEYBLADE X, to bring the latest generation of global phenomenon BEYBLADE to the forefront of esports fans. This partnership marks a major milestone in blending a beloved toy and anime franchise with the competitive gaming market, uniting worldwide audiences through skill, strategy, and storytelling.

Rather than a traditional licensing deal, the partnership is built on a collaborative model bridging both esports and anime communities through the spirit of competition, high-energy play, and storytelling while offering co-branded apparel, content, and more for North American fans and supporters.

“At Cloud9, we believe in the power of competition to inspire, connect, and build community – and that’s exactly what BEYBLADE has done for 25 years. Just like esports, BEYBLADE X thrives on passion, strategy, and the thrill of play that brings fans together across the world. This collaboration is more than a partnership; it’s a celebration of the competitive spirit that unites our communities and fuels the imagination of fans worldwide. We’re excited to bring that same energy to life by merging Cloud9’s esports legacy with BEYBLADE X’s thrilling stories,” said Jonathan Tran, President at Cloud9 Esports.

With Cloud9’s esports legacy and BEYBLADE’s multi-generational storytelling and competitive play experience – an iconic franchise now 25 years strong – the collaboration sets a new tone for how esports and anime IPs can collaborate to deliver fresh, authentic entertainment experiences.

“At this year’s global tournaments leading up to the October BEYBLADE X World Championship, we’ve seen how the spirit of competition brings out the passion in BEYBLADE fans when they come together,” said Daizo Suzuki, President of T-Licensing Inc. “It’s electric,” added Ayako Tsunekawa, COO of ADK Emotions NY, “and we can’t wait to see how that natural overlap with Cloud9’s amazing esports fans adds to the electricity!”

Cloud9 has continued to pave the way in shaping the future of esports and gaming since its establishment in 2013. Known for its emphasis on excellence, inclusivity, and innovation, this world-renowned esports team has a passionate global fan base and has built a legacy of championship-winning teams. This new collaboration reflects the organization’s mission to expand competitive experiences and engage diverse audiences through dynamic, interactive entertainment.

ADK Emotions NY Inc., a New York-based subsidiary of ADK Emotions Inc., is a content and rights management company specializing in bringing Japanese animated IP (“anime”) to the global market. ADK specializes in bringing compelling anime titles to a new and expanding demographic via media placement and marketing, creative planning, localization, and merchandise licensing. More info about how it helps partners navigate the complexities of global distribution can be found on its website . ADK plays a key role in expanding BEYBLADE X’s reach beyond Japan, introducing the brand to new communities and generations of fans worldwide.

A U.S. subsidiary of TOMY Company, Ltd., T-Licensing Inc. is known as one of the world’s leading toy enterprises that focuses on rights management, licensing, marketing, and brand promotion for global kids’ entertainment. T-Licensing has enhanced its property brands, including BEYBLADE, through exposure at events, exhibitions, social media, and more, and this collaboration aims to extend that legacy through competitive digital and live experiences.

