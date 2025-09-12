David’s Bridal and Vera Wang Renew Their Vows

New Partnership with WHP Global makes David’s Bridal home to Vera Wang Bride & Vera Wang Bride x Pearl Couture

Vera Wang to Continue to Design and Produce Namesake HAUTE Couture Business

David’s Bridal, Inc. (“David’s”) –the cornerstone of all things bridal, weddings, planning and special occasion – and WHP Global, owner of the iconic fashion brand VERA WANG, today announced a strategic partnership naming David’s Bridal as the global producer and retailer of Vera Wang Bride – a premium collection of wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses, and soon, wedding invitations and stationery. This partnership marks the creation of an expansive Vera Wang

Bride world, available exclusively at David’s Bridal.

“The Vera Wang Bride is intended to reflect a certain sense of quality, design integrity, and modernity -but above all, STYLE,” said Vera Wang, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of VERA WANG. “Sometimes that means interpreting certain nuances that define each and every bride. From the very center of the fashion eye at AMERICAN VOGUE where I spent nearly 20 years creating editorial imagery to 2 years with Ralph Lauren, and 36 years dressing brides, I am looking forward to reaching a new generation of brides in this streamlined and technologically driven world with this partnership with David’s Bridal.”

Wang added: “I also wish to create looks that truly embrace the codes of our brand, particularly in wedding attendants, a category highly specific to the United States and a potentially significant volume driver. These designs will reflect the sensuality, charm and sophistication so specific to my red-carpet history and my own highly personal take on formal dressing. As always, bridal remains its own emotional, complex, and insanely romantic part of the fashion world. After 37 years devoted to this craft, I will continue to explore the creativity and passion I have for all things wedding that continue to define our brand and our unique contribution to fashion and lifestyle.”

“Vera is one of the most visionary and influential couture designers of our time – fearless in her creative approach and unapologetic in her focus on craftsmanship and quality. An icon.,” said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David’s Bridal. “Vera’s ability to balance

fashion duality–intensely sensual artistry with rock and roll edge–parallels David’s new strategic vision as we innovate, modernize, and reimagine our brand. We revere this opportunity, as the world’s largest bridal manufacturer and leader in bridal retail, to take

Vera’s cherished and iconic Vera Wang Bride brand into its next chapter. We’re talking about everything from wedding gowns and invitations to bridesmaid dresses, accessories, and even wedding planning with Vera Wang Bride x Pearl Couture – all in one place.”

Beginning in 2026, David’s will oversee full production of the Vera Wang Bride bridal collection, uniting Vera Wang’s iconic style with David’s vertically integrated design and manufacturing network. By managing every step in-house-from sketch to final stitch –

David’s ensures quality, consistency, and speed, giving brides greater accessibility and faster delivery without compromising the artistry and impeccable detail for which the Vera Wang brand is known.

Vera Wang Bride will be available nationwide in all David’s Bridal stores and online. The Vera Wang HAUTE business will continue to be operated independently by Vera Wang, offering custom couture bridal gowns and red-carpet couture. From designing the wedding gowns of Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian to the red-carpet looks for Beyoncé, Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya, her HAUTE creations continue to define modern glamour. As part of David’s “Aisle to Algorithm” transformation, this partnership will introduce Vera Wang Bride x Pearl Couture, a couture edition of its first-of-its-kind AI wedding planning tool, tailored for upscale weddings. Pearl Couture will provide high-end wedding planners and their brides access to David’s AI-powered planning tools and resources including custom Vera Wang Bride themed planning dashboards, invitations, wedding websites, and curated vendor recommendations.

To celebrate the partnership, David’s is reissuing a capsule of archival White by Vera Wang gowns under the Vera Wang Bride label – featuring the most loved designs from its earlier collaboration. These made-to-order “modern vintage” designs will be available for pre-

order on DavidsBridal.com for the first time in more than a decade. Brides can join the waitlist today on DavidsBridal.com, with full new Vera Wang Bride collections to roll out in 2026. All Vera Wang Bride purchases will qualify for David’s Diamond Loyalty Program, the industry’s first and only bridal loyalty rewards program. Additional details about and new offerings from David’s and Vera Wang Bride partnership will be announced over the coming months, including key product drops, collection launches, new platform offerings and in-store experiences.

To learn more about David’s Bridal and Vera Wang Bride, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

For additional assets from David’s Bridal, please see media kit here.

About Vera Wang

A native New Yorker, Vera Wang has been at the forefront of fashion, first as an ex-Senior Fashion Editor at American Vogue for nearly two decades, followed by two years as a design director for all women’s accessories at Ralph Lauren. In 1990, Vera Wang created her own

brand by bringing FASHION to the traditional world of bridal. In 1991, Vera Wang created a unique collection of Made-To-Order couture clothing for VIP and celebrity clients, which continues to this day, with a history of extraordinary moments both on the red carpet and for brides around the world. In 2000, Vera Wang launched her highly acclaimed ready-to-wear collection. The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored Vera Wang by naming her “Womenswear Designer of the Year” in 2005, followed by the prestigious CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. Known for her nonchalant approach to style and luxury, Vera Wang’s ready-to-wear collections resonate with her sophisticated minimalism, signature layering, and intentional attention to detail. In 2023, Vera Wang received the CFDA Board of Directors Special Tribute for her contributions to bridal. The Vera Wang brand reflects her very personal sense of style, which goes beyond core bridal and ready-to-wear, into publishing, fragrance, beauty, accessories and home.

About David’s Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its “Aisle to Algorithm” strategic pivot, David’s has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life’s romantic

moments.

At the center of David’s technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David’s, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network – the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David’s unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David’s, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry’s sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David’s Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the

world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David’s, sign up for Pearl Planner, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About WHP Global

WHP Global (www.whp-global.com) is a leading brand management platform founded in 2019 to acquire and grow consumer brands. Its portfolio includes 12+ powerful brands across fashion, sports, and hardgoods, generating over $7 billion in annual retail sales across 80+

countries. Headquartered in New York with offices worldwide, WHP Global partners with more than 200 leading operators and drives strategic value through proprietary initiatives, including an internal AI Innovation Lab. For brand news and updates, follow WHP Global

on Instagram and LinkedIn.

