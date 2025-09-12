Macho Movers Recognised With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Moving Companies in Guelph

Macho Movers has been recognised with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Moving Companies category for the Guelph region. This recognition highlights the company’s reputation for strength, service, and reliability, earned through years of dedication to helping individuals, families, and businesses move with confidence.

Founded in 2016 by Brad Veldman, Macho Movers was built on the idea of making moving simple, affordable, and stress-free. By combining cutting-edge technology with a highly skilled team, the company has grown into one of Southern Ontario’s most trusted moving providers, serving Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Cambridge.

Macho Movers’ mission is to make every move simple, affordable, and completely stress-free. Through innovative moving practices, reliable systems, and a highly trained team of professionals, the company has built a reputation as one of Ontario’s most trusted moving providers. While first established in Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Cambridge, Macho Movers now serves clients across the entire province of Ontario-helping families, businesses, and individuals move with confidence and ease, no matter the distance.

More Than Just Moving

Macho Movers takes pride in managing every detail of the moving process with precision and care. Their services go beyond simply transporting items, with a focus on ensuring that every belonging arrives safely and every client feels supported throughout the process. Affordable pricing and a reputation for integrity have helped the company build strong relationships with customers who return and refer others time and again.

“Our team is honoured to receive the 2026 Consumer Choice Award,” says Brad Veldman, Founder of Macho Movers. “This recognition from the Guelph community reflects the trust our clients have placed in us and motivates us to keep delivering the professionalism, efficiency, and genuine care that define who we are.”

Community Recognition

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organisation in North America that recognises business excellence based entirely on the opinions of consumers. Winners are determined through an independent research process that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Macho Movers’ win demonstrates the confidence that Guelph residents place in the company when it comes to moving their most valued possessions.

To learn more about Macho Movers or to request a moving quote, visit www.machomovers.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Macho Movers

Founded in 2016, Macho Movers is a Guelph-based moving company dedicated to providing stress-free moving solutions for residential and commercial clients across Southern Ontario. With a skilled team, advanced equipment, and a commitment to customer care, the company serves Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, and surrounding communities. From local to long-distance moves, Macho Movers ensures every relocation is handled with professionalism, efficiency, and respect for clients’ belongings. Learn more at www.machomovers.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire