Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) to Honor Gap Inc. President and CEO Richard Dickson at 2026 FIT Annual Gala

Celebrating a legacy of brand reinvigoration and a shared mission to empower the next generation of creative leaders

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) announces that Richard Dickson, president and chief executive officer of Gap Inc., will be the guest of honor at the FIT Annual Gala on April 14, 2026. Hosted at the historic Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, the evening will celebrate Dickson’s transformative career, from revitalizing global icons at Mattel to ushering in a new era of American style at Gap Inc.

This year’s gala theme, Threads of Impact, underscores the shared vision of FIT and Gap Inc. and recognizes Dickson’s legacy of brand reinvigoration, highlighting his career-long dedication to treating creativity as both a cultural force and a business imperative.

“Gap Inc. is a house of iconic American brands guided by our purpose—to bridge gaps to create a better world. That includes bridging the opportunity gap. FIT embodies that same spirit, bringing education and industry together to unlock talent and expand what’s possible. We’re committed to opening doors, investing in emerging creatives, and building meaningful pathways into this industry for the next generation,” said Richard Dickson, president and CEO, Gap Inc. “I’m truly honored by this recognition and proud to champion the students and future leaders who will shape what’s next in design and fashion.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate Richard Dickson at FIT’s Annual Gala, in recognition of his remarkable achievements and leadership,” said FIT President Jason S. Schupbach. “Richard’s commitment to empowering the next generation reflects the heart of our mission—and inspires the entire FIT community. We are grateful for his generous support, as his work affirms what FIT has always shown: that when industry and education work as one, they are the catalyst for real-world change that shifts our culture.”

Dickson was appointed president and CEO of Gap Inc. in July 2023 and leads the company’s portfolio of iconic American brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta. Before stepping into this role, he was the president and chief operating officer of Mattel, where he was a lead architect in a global corporate transformation that reinvigorated Mattel’s storied brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price, re-enforcing Mattel as a key industry leader and cultural cornerstone. He also served as executive producer of the Barbie movie. While at Mattel, Dickson was appointed to the Gap Inc. Board of Directors in November 2022.

Under Dickson’s leadership, Gap Inc. is progressing into one of the most celebrated companies in fashion, where purpose and profit are aligned to matter, creating positive impacts for people and the planet. Throughout his career, Dickson has been a committed champion of this belief, earning recognition including The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award and the Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose Force for Good Award.

The FIT Annual Gala, attended by distinguished guests and alumni from the fashion and creative industries, benefits the FIT Foundation, which is dedicated to uplifting the next generation of FIT students. In addition to facilitating programs and developing new initiatives, the Foundation provided scholarships totaling more than $3 million in 2025.

For information, tickets, and ad journal details, visit fitnyc.edu/gala-2026.

PRESS CONTACT:

Steven Bibb, steven_bibb@fitnyc.edu, (212) 217-4715

ABOUT THE FASHION INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

A part of the State University of New York (SUNY), FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing more than 8,000 students annually with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today’s rapidly growing creative economy, in fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Norma Kamali, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Stephen Burrows, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, Daniel Roseberry, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor-in-chief of Elle. For more information, visit fitnyc.edu.

ABOUT THE FIT FOUNDATION

Since the establishment of FIT in 1944, the FIT Foundation has advanced the college’s mission and strategic goals. As FIT’s primary fundraising arm, the Foundation supports and celebrates the innovation, inclusivity, and unabashed creativity that characterize the college. Serving as a bridge between donors and FIT’s schools, departments, and programs, the Foundation strives to inspire and empower the vibrant community of FIT friends, students, alumni, faculty, and industry leaders. The Foundation’s core mission is to ignite thought leadership, foster ingenuity and exploration, and help FIT lead the next generation of unconventional minds into the new creative economy. This is made possible through scholarship development, industry engagement, and programs and events that create a social impact.

ABOUT GAP INC.

Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women, and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities, and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-institute-of-technology-fit-to-honor-gap-inc-president-and-ceo-richard-dickson-at-2026-fit-annual-gala-302695100.html

SOURCE Fashion Institute of Technology