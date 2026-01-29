Climate First Bank Names Pablo Ottado as Independent Board Director and Audit Chair

Leading strategic executive brings 30-plus years of experience to advance Climate First Bank’s mission and long‑term vision.

Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world’s first FDIC-insured digital forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced the appointment of Pablo Ottado as Independent Board Director and Audit Chair. Mr. Ottado brings 30-plus years of experience in corporate governance, audit, compliance, and enterprise risk management across Fortune 100 companies including Citigroup, Deloitte, and Bank of America – driving multi-billion-dollar growth.

As a new board member and audit chair, Mr. Ottado will specifically work to strengthen the bank’s governance, financial oversight and readiness as it positions itself for continued national growth in 2026 and beyond.

“Climate First Bank has made incredible strides to drive generational investments into clean energy. But in order to continue our growth and expand our impact, we need strategic advisers like Pablo on our team. We are thrilled to have join our board,” said Lex Ford, CEO & President of Climate First Bank. ”Not only will Pablo’s experience and vision immediately strengthen our Board, but he also brings a deep passion for our mission to combat the climate crisis. It’s a perfect fit.”

New Climate First Bank Board Member Pablo Ottado said, “I have worked with executives and business leaders across the globe and Climate First’s team is a step above. Their remarkable – and continued – growth is a testament to the fact that that mission and growth aren’t in competition with one another. But rather, their mission to combat the climate crisis is driving their national growth. I’m excited to join the Board and work with the executive leadership to help the company reach new heights.”

Mr. Ottado has served as a Managing Director at Citigroup for the past decade across both global corporate – and Consumer Banking and Wealth Management businesses, including the last five years providing strategic governance and growth direction across Citigroup’s corporate Audit, Risk, and Regulatory areas as Chief Auditor of Business Transformation, COO Office, Consumer & Wealth Management. Prior to Citigroup, Mr. Ottado was a Managing Director with Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he advised companies in the financial services industry on topics of audit readiness, risk management, and finance transformation.

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world’s first FDIC-insured, values based, digital forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

