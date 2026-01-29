Delilah Does Dallas

Delilah Dallas Officially Opens Its Doors as The h.wood Group Expands Supper Club to Texas

Delilah Dallas is ready for its highly anticipated debut and is now accepting reservations before opening to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Delilah Dallas’ opening marks The h.wood Group ‘s fourth location of the famed roaring ’20s-inspired supper club and expands the group’s global footprint. Situated in the heart of Texas, Delilah brings a new dimension to Dallas nightlife where Southern charm meets old-Hollywood glamour in a transportive, high-energy environment designed for elevated dining, socializing, and staying out well past midnight.

“Delilah Dallas will be a proper supper club with a full band and dancers, offering a one-of-a-kind experience unlike anything else in the city,” note John Terzian and Brian Toll, co-founders of The h.wood Group. “This location marks several firsts for the brand – from its scale and design to our first outdoor front porch for cocktails. We’ve been coming to Dallas for years and ultimately fell in love with the city and its people, so we’re thrilled to bring this immersive, transportive night out to Dallas. We’re especially eager to see how the community responds to what we’ve created.”

Everything’s bigger in Texas – including Delilah Dallas. Spanning 15,000 square feet, the venue stands as the largest Delilah to date, welcoming both walk-ins and a lively late-night crowd with a large bar right as you enter. Three private dining rooms (two with dedicated restrooms that can be combined into one grand suite with its own bar) alongside a wine room with a dedicated sommelier offer flexible spaces for intimate gatherings or larger celebrations. Despite its scale, Delilah Dallas preserves the brand’s signature intimacy.

From the moment you walk through the doors, you’re transported to another era and while each Delilah shares the brand’s 1920s-40s supper club vein, every location is created with its own personality. In Dallas, the interiors blend the classic Delilah style of rich textures – burlwood, lush pink velvet booths – with dim lighting and shimmering chandeliers. Delilah Dallas also features bold new design touches, including Blue Explosion marble as the main accent at bars – the first for any Delilah. Delilah Dallas also features The h.wood Group’s first-ever outdoor front porch for cocktails.

Adorning the walls in the private dining rooms you can find caricatures of Delilah fans and notable Dallas and Texas locals like Erykah Badu, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Clayton Kershaw and Dirk Nowitzki. For entertainment, Delilah Dallas will sport the largest main stage out of all the Delilah venues that is decorated with luxurious Austrian curtains, plus three dedicated performance platforms surrounded by Delilah’s iconic golden palm trees for a larger-than-life experience. Member lockers are available to patrons starting at $2,500 annually.

Delilah Dallas is located in the heart of the city’s Design District right under historic oak trees, a vibrant hub of art, fashion, and culture. The venue caters to the restaurant’s discerning – and often private – clientele, offering immersive live entertainment and opulent interiors, all while maintaining Delilah’s signature “No Photos” policy. This location brings a fresh dimension to Dallas nightlife, combining timeless glamour with the city’s modern energy.

Temple Shipley, a Dallas native, who previously consulted on Bird Streets in Los Angeles for The h.wood Group, serves as the art advisor for Delilah Dallas. Drawing from her roles at the Dallas Museum of Art, The Art Institute of Chicago and Galerie Frank Elbaz in Paris, plus a decade of experience working with museums, art foundations, and private art collections, Temple brings a distinctly Dallas influence to the design. Her curatorial approach draws on the Machine Age and the 1920s preoccupation with speed, industry, and progress. Through streamlined forms, bold geometries, and vibrant surfaces, she channels the visual language of Art Deco – an era that celebrated modernity and motion – into the private dining room and main dining areas. The result is an atmosphere that evokes both the glamour of the period and a contemporary sense of dynamism, including a mix of artwork and vintage photos of Dallas supper clubs of yesteryear.

Led by Chef Scott Ruwart, Delilah Dallas will serve refined American fare with a special nod to Texas in many dishes, alongside some of its signature items, such as the famous chicken tenders and Kendall’s Slutty Brownie. The culinary team’s locally inspired creations include Hamachi Crudo with grapefruit-fresno snow, lime buttermilk and pickled onion; Thick-Cut Bacon with bread and butter pickles and spicy BBQ; “Bone-in” Texas Redfish served with a brown butter beurre blanc served on the bone and fileted to resemble a T-bone steak; a Truffled Grilled Cheese with tomato fondue; Roasted Lobster Mafaldine with ancho chili cream and lobster tomato; plus a reimagined, refined classic Texan dessert – Texas Sheet Cake with chocolate butter cream and gold leaf.

The menu will also lean heavily into premium quality cuts of beef, including a 10-ounce Bavette from Branded Beef accompanied with horseradish chimichurri; a 40-ounce Wagyu Akaushi Tomahawk from Texas’ own Beeman Ranch; and A5 Japanese Wagyu Snow Beef from Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture grilled on a hot rock tableside and served with fresh wasabi and truffle sukiyaki sauce.

The elaborate cocktail menu will feature signature cocktails exclusive to Delilah Dallas, including The Lone Star, made with Gran Coramino Reposado tequila, cacao and star anise infused Campari and carpano antica; Perfume & Petals crafted with Mallorca Melon infused Tanqueray Gin, Minuty Prestige Rose, Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto and lemon, then shaken and stretched with sparkling soda and served with rose water essence; and The Dirty Designer with Suntory Haku Vodka, dolin dry vermouth, olive and pickle brine served perfectly chilled with a selection of pickled vegetables.

“We knew Dallas was the perfect city to bring Delilah,” add Terzian and Toll. “With its deep-rooted families, a mix of new residents moving here for business or quality of life, and a thriving art and fashion scene, it’s a strong market and we’re excited to bring a unique and valuable addition to it.”

Learn more about Delilah Dallas here and follow @delilahdallas . Delilah Dallas is located at 1616 Hi Line Drive, Dallas, TX 75207. Reservations availability here .

ABOUT DELILAH

Swing and jive through this homage to the roaring ’20s. With its lavish chandeliers and plush interiors, Delilah is a modern-day supper club with a vintage aesthetic. Nostalgic touches like a crackling fireplace offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere as guests dine on refined American fare. Dining turns to dancing as a troupe of female entertainers move to the sounds of a live jazz band. Eating, drinking, and dancing converge in this luxury space as guests enjoy lounge-style bottle service as the evening unfolds. Originally brought to life in Los Angeles, Delilah now has outposts in Wynn Las Vegas (opened June 2021), Miami (opened December 2023) and Dallas (opened January 2026). Delilah is set to open in New York City in 2026. Elegant yet alluring, the charm and vivacious energy of Delilah is like stepping back in time.

ABOUT THE H.WOOD GROUP

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends and Los Angeles natives John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy to Bird Streets and Harriet’s, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand’s core values – distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere – which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest.

The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of its brick-and-mortar locations – through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group’s signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world’s most iconic cultural events, including Coachella, F1 Las Vegas, Miami and Austin, amfAR Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events. For more information, visit www.hwoodgroup.com .

