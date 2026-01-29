Applied Energetics Appoints Warren Spector as Chief Financial Officer

Applied Energetics (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in advanced directed-energy and ultrashort-pulse laser technologies, today announced the appointment of Warren Spector as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 28, 2026.

Mr. Spector has served as Vice President of Finance since June 23, 2025, during which time he has led key initiatives to strengthen financial controls, reporting rigor, and operational discipline as the Company advances toward scaled commercialization and prepares for a potential uplisting to a national securities exchange.

Mr. Spector brings decades of senior finance and operating leadership across public and private companies, with deep expertise in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, complex transactions, and building finance organizations capable of meeting Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance and public-company governance standards. His background includes leading finance functions through periods of rapid growth, capital formation, and strategic transformation, including multiple successful M&A transactions and exits.

“Warren’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer reflects the stage of Applied Energetics today,” said Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics. “As we transition from a research-driven organization to a product-focused defense technology company, Warren brings the exact skill set required to support national exchange readiness, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and disciplined capital allocation. His leadership strengthens our foundation as we pursue long-term growth and increased visibility in the public markets.”

“In my expanded role as CFO, my focus is on ensuring that Applied Energetics has the financial infrastructure, controls, and transparency expected of an exchange-listed company,” said Mr. Spector. “The Company’s technology portfolio and commercialization roadmap present a compelling opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to support scalable growth, institutional-grade reporting, and long-term shareholder value creation.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Spector will oversee all finance, accounting, treasury, and reporting functions, including SOX readiness, audit and internal controls, and capital markets strategy, as Applied Energetics continues to position itself for broader market participation and increased institutional interest.

Mr. Spector holds an MBA from UCLA’s Graduate School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA. He is a CPA (inactive) and has extensive experience working with boards of directors, audit committees, lenders, and investors across both private-equity-backed and publicly traded companies.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 6 patents pending, Applied Energetics’ proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE’s powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high-intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. ​Today, AE’s USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

