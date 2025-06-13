American India Foundation’s 2025 New York Gala Raises Over $4.5 million

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The American India Foundation (AIF) hosted its annual New York City gala to a sold-out crowd of nearly 700 guests at Cipriani Wall Street on June 10, raising a record breaking $4.5 million to support its multidimensional interventions in public health, education, and livelihoods, serving over 21 million lives across 35 states and union territories since 2001.

Honoring the extraordinary leadership & philanthropic journeys of Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, and Douglas Peterson, former President & CEO of S&P Global, this marquee event brought together changemakers, innovators, and business leaders, and stalwarts across the Indian diaspora to drive transformative social impact. Hosted by the hilarious Zarna Garg and featuring a world-class menu curated by acclaimed Chef Gaurav Anand, it was a full-sensory evening of impact–going so far as to provide guests with a front-row seat to AIF’s award-winning MANSI (Maternal and Newborn Survival Initiative) program through an interactive Virtual Reality experience!

“I am truly humbled to receive this recognition from AIF, an organization whose mission resonates so strongly with my own,” said Roshni. “Whether it is empowering young leaders, safeguarding our planet, or expanding access to education, I believe that progress must be inclusive–and that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive.” Douglas remarked, “My deep love of India spans decades and stems from my relationships with her people. I’ve seen firsthand how access to opportunity transforms lives. AIF’s partnership-driven model delivers that access with purpose and scale. Tonight is a steadfast reminder of what is possible when collaboration catalyzes true change for millions.”

AIF’s CEO Nishant Pandey reminded his captive audience, “Tonight is not simply about generosity–it is a collective act of belief in the power of partnership. AIF’s success is built on this very foundation: our partnerships with the Indian government at every level across the nation, collaborations with binational corporations, and connections between the civil societies of India and the U.S. Tonight’s record-breaking support not only funds programs but highlights our collective dedication to Viksit Bharat as we reimagine what opportunity looks like.”

AIF’s Chairman Emeritus, Ajay Banga, graced the evening with his family to pay a heartfelt tribute to his longtime “mentor and inspiration,” Victor Menezes–AIF’s founder and only other Chairman Emeritus, who passed away earlier this year.

The evening focused on AIF’s people–its donors, indefatigable team, and the millions of beneficiaries they serve. During the rousing pledge-drive that raised over $850,000, Bharat and Neerja Desai announced their gift of $1 million dollars towards AIF’s educational initiatives, including DEEP Shaala in Amreli, Gujarat–a multi-year program with Desai’s Samvid Ventures to bridge the digital divide in middle and high school education. The evening was AIF’s highest-grossing gala in its 24-year history, with immense thanks to the generosity of its donors, including leadership corporate sponsors EXL, Goldman Sachs Gives, HCLTech, Mastercard, and S&P Global. For a full list of our sponsors, please click here .

