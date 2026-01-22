Classover Expands Tutor Studio to Accelerate Scalable AI Course Creation Using AI Agents

Classover Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ)(Nasdaq:KIDZW) (“Classover” or the “Company”), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced a platform update centered on Tutor Studio, its agent-powered environment for building, managing, and scaling AI-driven courses.

The update strengthens Tutor Studio’s ability to rapidly create and deploy AI courses by embedding Classover’s AI Tutor as a teaching agent within the course design and delivery workflow. Rather than functioning as a standalone chat interface, the AI Tutor operates inside Tutor Studio as an instructional execution layer, enabling courses to scale efficiently without proportional increases in instructional staffing.

“Tutor Studio was built to help AI courses scale like software, not like classrooms,” said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. “This update expands the role of our AI Tutor from answering questions to actively executing teaching workflows across courses.”

Tutor Studio as an Agent-Powered Course Platform

With this update, Tutor Studio enables educators and content teams to design, iterate, and launch AI-powered courses more efficiently by leveraging agent-based instruction. The platform supports rapid course expansion across subjects, grade levels, and geographies while maintaining consistent instructional quality.

Key capabilities include dynamic lesson planning and pacing, proactive identification of student misconceptions, real-time instructional adjustments based on performance signals, and longitudinal mastery evaluation across learning sessions.

By centralizing these capabilities within Tutor Studio, Classover transforms AI courses from manually maintained content offerings into repeatable, scalable learning systems.

Built for Rapid Scaling and Continuous Improvement

Tutor Studio incorporates historical learning data, curriculum structure, and assessment feedback to maintain persistent context for each student. This enables AI-driven personalization to improve over time while supporting data-informed iteration of course design and delivery.

The platform architecture is designed to support structured curriculum alignment across K-12 and additional subjects, multilingual and global deployments, and integration with live instruction, robotics education programs, and future on-device AI capabilities.

Through this update, Tutor Studio becomes the primary mechanism through which Classover scales its AI curriculum footprint, reinforcing the Company’s strategy to embed AI agents directly into the teaching process and deliver outcome-driven education at scale.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming over 420,000 hours of live teaching experience into AI-powered learning systems. By combining artificial intelligence and blockchain verification, Classover is building the next generation of education infrastructure-where learning becomes measurable, verifiable, and connected across borders.

