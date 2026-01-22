Tectonic Metals Drills 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 meters including 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 metres with 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 meters at Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project

364 Gram-Metre Near-Surface Drill Intercept Anchors New High-Grade Corridor

Assay Results Pending from 34 Additional Drill Holes Across Multiple Targets

Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced additional drill assay results from the Company’s flagship 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project in Southwest Alaska. Results are highlighted by a 364 gram-metre intercept at Chicken Mountain returning 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m, including 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, with a bonanza-grade interval of 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m (hole CMR25-084), see Figure 1. The hole ended in mineralization at 54.86 m, indicating strong down-dip and along-strike expansion potential.

Assay results from 42 drill holes are reported herein – 4 diamond core holes and 38 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes – representing approximately 3,950 metres (“m”) of drilling from the Company’s 18,373 m 2025 program. Drilling targeted step-out expansion and early-stage resource delineation in the southern portion of the Chicken Mountain intrusion.

CEO Commentary

“There aren’t many times in your career when you can announce a 364 gram-meter intercept and follow that with ‘…and by the way, the project boasts a 100% drill success across 176 drill holes,’ ” stated Tony Reda, President and CEO. “That combination is rare in exploration. Every single hole hit gold, which we believe is evidence of a very robust mineralizing gold system. Furthermore, the bonanza-grade intercept in drill hole CMR25-084 demonstrates that the Chicken Mountain system can generate high grades within mappable structural corridors.”

“And we’re only scratching the surface…. literally. The fact that 65% of our holes ended in mineralization, including a 425-metre-long drill hole, means we’re drill-limited, not geology-limited. When you combine that depth extent with our demonstrated 3-kilometer strike length at Chicken Mountain, you start to see the scale potential here.”

“We’re systematically advancing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate while maintaining substantial blue-sky exploration upside across our 99,800-acre land package. With assays pending from 34 additional drill holes and aggressive drilling planned for 2026, our shareholders can expect continuous news flow and another exciting year ahead.”

Chicken Mountain Video and Figures

Please watch a video highlighting the 2025 resource delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain: Click Here to View Video

Drill plan maps and images can be found below and by clicking here to view: Click Here to View Plan Maps and Images

Key Geological Achievements and Characteristics

364 Gram-Metre Bonanza Intercept Anchors a New Interpreted Higher-Grade Corridor, see Figure 3 and 4.

CMR25-084: 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m within 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, all within 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m

Represents the highest gram-metre intercept reported to date at Chicken Mountain

Hole ended in mineralization at 54.86 m, indicating down-dip and along-strike expansion potential.

2. 100% Drill Success Rate

176 of 176 holes intersected gold mineralization (100% success)

108 of 176 holes (61.4%) ended in mineralization

Mineralization begins at or near surface along entire 3 km of strike length

3. Significant Resource Expansion Potential

Chicken Mountain, including Alpha Bowl and Adit Zones, demonstrates over 3.0 km x 1 km x 400 m of potential mineralized strike, width and depth.

Multiple higher-grade corridors identified; see below.

Mineralization remains open at to the south, north, east, west and at depth. The depth is constrained only by drill depth, not by geological boundaries.

Early resource delineation drilling demonstrates continuity and predictability of the mineralized envelope

Five drill sections on a ~200 m x ~75 m spacing executed with all drill holes collared in mineralization

Diamond drilling on the central Chicken Mountain section confirms multiple mineralized intervals and corridor to at least ~230 m vertical extent, with mineralization continuing to >300 m downhole in deeper holes (e.g., CMD25-027).

4. Multiple Interpreted Higher-Grade Corridors Emerging, see Figure 2

Southern Chicken Mountain Corridor

Anchored by CMR25-084 bonanza intercept, 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m including 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m, all within 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m (364 gram-metres)

Supported by:

CMR25-080:1.09 g/t Au over 25.91 m within 0.62 g/t Au over 89.92 m

CMR25-091 : 1.02 g/t Au over 21.34 m within 0.55 g/t Au over 72.54 m

CRM25 – 100 : 1.27 g/t Au over 15.24 m and 1.09 g/t Au over 9.14 m within 0.49 g/t Au over 115.82 m

F88-10: 1.01 g/t Au over 33.60 m and 1.18 g/t Au over 32.00 m

Trench: 1.09 g/t Au over 24.13 m

Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 400 m strike, 220 m width, 150 m depth and open

2. Central Chicken Mountain Corridor 1

Anchored by CMD23-002 intersecting 1.22 g/t Au over 34.46 m, within 0.54 g/t Au over 170.00 m.

Supported by:

DDH97-18CM: 1.12 g/t Au over 37.79 m

DDH97-17CM: 1.09 g/t Au over 13.72 m, within 0.59 g/t Au over 71.70 m

CMD25-029: 0.83 g/t Au over 49.00 m

Trench: 1.09 g/t Au over 19.81 m

Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 250 m strike, 150 m width, 150 m depth and open

3. Central Chicken Mountain Corridor 2

Anchored by CMD25-011, intersecting 1.46 g/t Au over 26.00 m within 0.69 g/t Au over 124.97 m.

Supported by:

CMD25-027: 1.07 g/t Au over 13.00 m within 0.52 g/t Au over 18.00 m

CMD25-014: 1.10 g/t Au over 34.00 m, within 0.79 g/t Au over 51.15 m

Trench:6.64 g/t Au over 27.44 m

Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 200 m strike, 150 m width, 100 m depth and open

4. Northern Chicken Mountain Corridor

Anchored by DDH97-16CM bonanza intercept, 12.56 g/t Au over 24.70 m, including 211.27 g/t Au over 1.40 m (310 gram-metres)

Supported by:

F88-02:1.27 g/t Au over 39.60 m

DDH98-05CM: 1.19 g/t Au over 27.43 m

CMD23-001: 1.02 g/t Au over 37.32 m, within 0.41 g/t Au over 423.15 m

Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 200 m strike, 200 m width, 250 m depth and open

5. Adit Higher-Grade Corridor

Anchored by CMR25-121, intersecting 8.84 g/t Au over 13.72 m within 4.05 g/t Au over 30.48 m

Supported by:

CMD03-025: 27.20 g/t Au over 1.53 m, within 1.05 g/t Au over 36.80 m

CMD23-008: 1.08 g/t Au over 24.39 m

F90-02: 1.16 g/t au over 9.15 m and 1.08 g/t Au over 9.14 m

Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 1000 m strike, 150 m width, 200 m depth and open

6. Alpha Bowl Higher-Grade Corridor

CMR25-035: 4.00 g/t Au over 21.34 m, within 3.00 g/t Au over 41.15 m, open to the east

CMR24-026: 6.01 g/t Au including, 21.72 g/t Au over 1.52, all within 1.22 g/t Au over 65.53 m, open to the east

CMD25-015: 1.36 g/t Au over 39.00 m, including 25.16 g/t Au over 0.60 m, all within 0.85 g/t Au over 74.00 m

Key Drill Highlights Reported Today

CMR25-084 (Bonanza grade intercept)

104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m, within

15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, all within

9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m

RC drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 54.86 m

CMD25-027

4.79 g/t Au over 5.00 m, within

1.77 g/t Au over 16.00 m, all within

0.74 g/t Au over 95.00 m

1.07 g/t Au over 13.00 m, and

0.61 g/t Au over 83.00 m, all within

0.52 g/t Au over 118.00 m

Diamond drill hole drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 322.17 m

CMR25-080

1.09 g/t Au over 25.91 m, within

0.62 g/t Au over 89.92 m

RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 91.44 m

CMR25-091

1.02 g/t Au over 21.34 m, within

0.55 g/t Au over 72.54 m

RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 80.16 m

CMR25-100

1.27 g/t Au over 15.24 m, and

1.09 g/t Au over 9.14, all within

0.49 g/t Au over 115.82 m

RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 121.92 m

CMR25-073

1.08 g/t Au over 13.72 m, and

0.96 g/t Au over 10.67 m, all within

0.46 g/t Au over 91.44 m

RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 91.44 m

CMD25-029

0.83 g/t Au over 49.00 m, within

0.45 g/t Au over 179.00 m

Diamond drill hole drill ending in mineralization; total hole 321.56 m

Results Summary

A summary of the results released today for the 38 RC holes are presented by drill section in Table 1, and a summary of the four diamond drill core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 38 RC and four core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results .

Chicken Mountain Video and Figures: Please watch a video highlighting the scale and potential of the Chicken Mountain: Click Here to View Video

Drill Plan Maps and Images: Click Here to View. Select images below.

Assay Results From 34 Additional Holes Pending

Remaining 2025 resource delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain

Exploration drilling at Alpha Bowl testing the additional 500m strike potential

First-pass exploration drilling at Black Creek and Jam Intrusion targets

Follow up drilling at Golden Apex

Tectonic will provide further updates as results are received, interpreted, and validated

To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Figure 1: Plan View and Long Section looking Northeast, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 1

Figure 2: Plan View of Chicken Mountain, highlighting the interpreted higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 2

Figure 3: Plan View of Chicken Mountain South Area, highlighting the drilling lines, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 3

Figure 4: Cross Section Looking North of Drilling Line 1, highlighting drill results and higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 4

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 1*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMR25-069 25.91 44.20 18.29 0.49 RC including 28.96 30.48 1.52 1.17 TD=44.20 m with 36.58 42.67 6.10 0.77 End in Min: Yes CMR25-070 38.11 83.84 45.73 0.55 RC including 38.11 77.74 39.63 0.62 TD=105.18 m with 56.40 77.74 21.34 0.78 End in Min: Yes 89.94 105.18 15.24 0.33 CMR25-073 0.00 91.44 91.44 0.46 RC including 12.19 28.96 16.76 0.75 TD=91.44 m with 15.24 25.91 10.67 0.96 End in Min: Yes and including 74.68 88.39 13.72 1.08 TD=91.44 m End in Min: Yes 86.87 88.39 1.52 6.22 CMR25-076 64.01 92.96 28.96 0.52 RC including 71.63 89.92 18.29 0.71 TD=103.63 m with 79.25 89.92 10.67 1.00 End in Min: No and with 83.82 85.34 1.52 4.57 CMR25-077 15.24 51.82 36.58 0.37 RC including 18.29 32.00 13.72 0.52 TD=53.34 m End in Min: Yes CMR25-080 1.52 91.44 89.92 0.62 RC including 9.14 18.29 9.14 0.78 TD=91.44 m and including 38.10 64.01 25.91 1.09 End in Min: Yes CMR25-083 1.52 33.53 32.00 0.79 RC including 9.14 28.96 19.81 1.06 TD=77.24 m End in Min: Yes 38.10 77.72 39.62 0.39 including 50.29 53.34 3.05 1.18 and including 62.48 67.06 4.57 0.78 CMR25-084 1.52 38.10 36.58 9.94 RC including 13.72 36.58 22.86 15.73 TD=54.86 m with 13.72 16.76 3.05 104.23 End in Min: Yes 44.20 47.24 3.05 0.64 51.82 54.86 3.05 1.01 CMR25-086 0.00 42.67 42.67 0.48 RC including 1.52 6.10 4.57 0.80 TD=96.01 m End in Min: Yes 28.96 39.62 10.67 0.97 including 28.96 32.00 3.05 1.82 with 36.58 39.62 3.05 1.27 48.77 96.01 47.24 0.51 including 51.82 70.10 18.29 0.73 with 89.92 96.01 6.10 1.11 CMR25-087 0.00 48.77 48.77 0.51 RC including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.65 TD=74.68 m and including 10.67 19.81 9.14 1.61 End in Min: Yes with 12.19 13.72 1.52 7.06 CMR25-090 0.00 32.00 32.00 0.40 RC including 6.10 30.48 24.38 0.48 TD=32.00 m with 13.72 19.81 6.10 0.89 End in Min: Yes and with 27.43 30.48 3.05 0.54 CMR25-091 7.62 80.16 72.54 0.55 RC including 9.14 67.06 57.91 0.62 TD=80.16 m with 13.72 41.15 27.43 0.88 End in Min: Yes with 18.29 39.62 21.34 1.02

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 2*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-072 1.52 7.62 6.10 0.66 RC including 6.10 7.62 1.52 2.36 TD=65.53 m End in Min: Yes 13.72 24.38 10.67 0.39 including 19.81 24.38 4.57 0.69 35.05 41.15 6.10 0.34 including 38.10 41.15 3.05 0.53 48.77 65.53 16.76 0.30 51.82 59.44 7.62 0.47 CMR25-074 0.00 48.78 48.78 0.25 RC including 32.01 39.63 7.62 0.79 TD=82.32 m End in Min: No CMR25-078 47.24 64.01 16.76 0.34 RC including 51.82 56.39 4.57 0.66 TD=50.29 m End in Min: Yes CMR25-081 12.19 24.38 12.19 0.50 RC including 12.19 16.76 4.57 1.09 TD=44.20 m End in Min: No CMR25-082 0.00 16.76 16.76 0.30 RC 9.14 10.67 1.52 0.81 TD=19.81 m End in Min: Yes CMR25-085 32.00 97.54 65.53 0.31 RC including 51.82 53.34 1.52 1.14 TD=99.06 m and including 62.48 68.58 6.10 0.68 End in Min: Yes and including 73.15 82.30 9.14 0.70 CMR25-088 1.52 51.82 50.29 0.32 RC including 3.05 10.67 7.62 0.41 TD=79.25 m and including 42.67 45.72 3.05 0.48 End in Min: Yes 56.39 79.25 22.86 0.20 including 56.39 57.91 1.52 0.90 CMR25-089 4.57 57.91 53.34 0.45 RC including 4.57 21.34 16.76 0.60 TD=57.91 m with 9.14 16.76 7.62 0.97 End in Min: Yes with 13.72 16.76 3.05 1.61 and including 35.05 41.15 6.10 0.54 and including 47.24 54.86 7.62 0.89 with 51.82 54.86 3.05 1.64 CMR25-092 13.72 73.15 59.44 0.29 RC including 16.76 33.53 16.76 0.44 TD=74.68 m and including 44.20 48.77 4.57 0.65 End in Min: Yes CMR25-093 0.00 60.96 60.96 0.42 RC including 10.67 15.24 4.57 0.64 TD=60.96 m and including 47.24 60.96 13.72 1.01 End in Min: Yes with 53.34 60.96 7.62 1.59 CMR25-096 6.10 68.58 62.48 0.34 RC including 7.62 28.96 21.34 0.58 TD=106.68 m with 7.62 13.72 6.10 0.92 End in Min: Yes 82.30 106.68 24.38 0.25 including 102.11 103.63 1.52 1.04

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 3*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-094 3.05 89.92 86.87 0.19 RC including 6.10 12.19 6.10 0.41 TD=89.92 m and including 35.05 42.67 7.62 0.30 End in Min: Yes and including 86.87 89.92 3.05 0.49 CMR25-095 13.72 24.38 10.67 0.26 RC including 13.72 15.24 1.52 0.85 TD=53.34m End in Min: Yes CMR25-097 44.20 83.82 39.62 0.37 RC including 51.82 54.86 3.05 0.36 TD=85.34m and including 57.91 77.72 19.81 0.49 End in Min: Yes with 57.91 73.15 15.24 0.53 CMR25-100 3.05 118.87 115.82 0.49 RC including 18.29 54.86 36.58 0.95 TD=121.92 m with 21.34 30.48 9.14 1.09 End in Min: No and with 39.62 54.86 15.24 1.27 CMR25-102 15.24 83.82 68.58 0.35 RC including 18.29 32.00 13.72 0.56 TD=83.82 with 27.43 32.00 4.57 1.12 End in Min: Yes and including 38.10 45.72 7.62 0.47 and including 57.91 60.96 3.05 1.45 CMR25-104 9.14 38.10 28.96 0.27 RC including 9.14 22.86 13.72 0.38 TD=90.01 End in Min: Yes 42.67 96.01 53.34 0.40 including 54.86 77.72 22.86 0.66 with 57.91 64.01 6.10 1.20 with 57.91 60.96 3.05 1.79 CMR25-105 7.62 59.44 51.82 0.29 RC including 9.14 13.72 4.57 0.46 TD=59.44 m and including 21.34 27.43 6.10 0.80 End in Min: Yes with 24.38 25.91 1.52 2.05 CMR25-106 12.19 35.05 22.86 0.62 RC including 19.81 35.05 15.24 0.82 TD=35.05 with 24.38 35.05 10.67 0.95 End in Min: Yes

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 4*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t CMR25-098 4.57 60.96 56.39 0.41 RC including 28.96 44.20 15.24 1.05 TD=79.25 m with 36.58 42.67 6.10 2.09 End in Min: Yes and including 57.91 60.96 3.05 0.76 74.68 99.06 24.38 0.39 including 76.20 80.77 4.57 0.47 and including 94.49 96.01 1.52 2.70 CMR25-099 3.05 68.58 65.53 0.25 RC including 13.72 15.24 1.52 1.28 TD=83.82 m and including 44.20 51.82 7.62 0.65 End in Min: Yes with 50.29 51.82 1.52 1.95 and including 57.91 64.01 6.10 0.40 74.68 83.82 9.14 0.36 including 80.77 82.30 1.52 0.73 CMR25-101 6.10 36.58 30.48 0.17 RC including 18.29 19.81 1.52 0.54 TD=109.73 m End in Min: No 70.10 74.68 4.57 1.21 CMR25-103 102.11 106.68 4.57 0.31 RC TD=106.68 m End in Min: Yes

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.

Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 1*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMD25-027 29.00 38.00 9.00 0.30 Core including 29.00 34.00 5.00 0.45 TD=322.17 m End in Min: Yes 52.00 60.00 8.00 0.72 including 59.00 60.00 1.00 4.61 65.00 183.00 118.00 0.52 including 91.00 174.00 83.00 0.61 with 100.00 127.00 27.00 0.71 and with 147.00 153.00 6.00 1.15 and with 161.00 174.00 13.00 1.07 189.00 223.00 34.00 0.41 including 196.00 203.00 7.00 1.14 227.00 322.17 95.17 0.74 with 235.00 239.00 4.00 1.08 and including 255.00 258.00 3.00 0.86 and including 263.00 272.00 9.00 1.85 and including 276.00 292.00 16.00 1.77 with 282.00 292.00 10.00 2.65 with 282.00 287.00 5.00 4.79 CMD25-029 0.00 107.00 107.00 0.25 Core including 69.00 94.00 25.00 0.35 TD=321.56 with 76.00 84.00 8.00 0.42 End in Min: Yes and including 99.00 107.00 8.00 0.39 with 99.00 105.00 6.00 0.42 125.00 304.00 179.00 0.45 including 170.00 174.00 4.00 0.60 and including 204.00 253.00 49.00 0.83 with 206.00 236.00 30.00 0.87 and with 242.00 251.00 9.00 1.21 and including 275.00 288.00 13.00 0.65 with 278.00 282.00 4.00 1.39 CMD25-032 1.70 83.00 81.30 0.42 Core including 7.00 22.56 15.56 0.56 TD=271.76 m with 16.00 22.56 6.56 0.82 End in Min: No and including 45.00 47.00 2.00 0.53 and including 53.00 62.00 9.00 0.85 with 54.00 59.00 5.00 1.24 and including 71.00 78.00 7.00 0.90 105.00 182.00 77.00 0.45 and including 131.00 152.00 21.00 0.67 with 131.00 141.00 10.00 1.04 and including 156.00 182.00 26.00 0.51 with 163.00 177.00 14.00 0.64 236.00 249.00 13.00 1.04 including 241.00 249.00 8.00 1.62 CMD25-034 3.00 41.00 38.00 0.33 Core including 3.00 15.00 12.00 0.46 TD=279.20 m and including 24.00 35.00 11.00 0.42 End in Min: Yes 46.00 86.00 40.00 0.25 including 84.00 86.00 2.00 1.08 95.00 109.00 14.00 0.34 including 97.00 106.00 9.00 0.43 117.00 271.00 154.00 0.25 including 129.00 131.00 2.00 1.60 and including 184.00 187.00 3.00 0.76 and including 193.00 194.00 1.00 1.08 and including 204.00 206.00 2.00 0.56 and including 213.00 227.00 14.00 0.87 with 215.00 224.00 9.00 1.16

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.

Table 3. Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain

Hole No. Type Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect Purpose CMD25-027 DDH 120 -55 322.17 552448 6916970 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-029 DDH 120 -55 321.56 552587 6916886 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-032 DDH 120 -55 251.76 552654 6916850 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMD25-034 DDH 120 -55 279.20 552709 6916816 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-069 RC 120 -55 44.20 552545 6916743 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-070 RC 120 -70 105.20 552545 6916743 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-071 RC 120 -55 16.80 552564 6916500 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-072 RC 120 -60 65.53 552564 6916500 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-073 RC 120 -55 91.45 552567 6916730 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-074 RC 120 -55 82.30 552593 6916483 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-075 RC 120 -75 48.80 552592 6916484 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-076 RC 120 -55 99.10 552611 6916699 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-077 RC 120 -75 53.34 552610 6916699 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-078 RC 120 -50 71.62 552629 6916469 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-079 RC 120 -75 24.40 552628 6916469 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-080 RC 120 -55 91.44 552663 6916670 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-081 RC 120 -55 44.20 552667 6916451 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-082 RC 120 -75 19.81 552666 6916451 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-083 RC 120 -55 77.72 552710 6916641 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-084 RC 120 -65 54.90 552710 6916641 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-085 RC 120 -55 99.10 552684 6916442 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-086 RC 120 -55 96.01 552750 6916621 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-087 RC 120 -75 76.68 552750 6916621 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-088 RC 120 -55 79.25 552740 6916419 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-089 RC 120 -75 57.91 552739 6916420 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-090 RC 120 -55 32.00 552805 6916588 Chicken Mountain Resource Delineation CMR25-091 RC 120 -75 80.80 552804 6916589 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-092 RC 120 -55 74.70 552827 6916386 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-093 RC 120 -75 61.00 552827 6916386 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-094 RC 120 -55 89.92 552637 6916349 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-095 RC 120 -75 53.34 552636 6916349 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-096 RC 120 -55 106.70 552888 6916359 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-097 RC 120 -55 85.34 552681 6916319 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-098 RC 120 -55 99.10 552769 6916150 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-099 RC 120 -75 83.82 552769 6916150 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-100 RC 120 -55 121.92 552723 6916290 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-101 RC 120 -55 109.72 552819 6916125 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-102 RC 120 -55 83.82 552784 6916259 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-103 RC 120 -55 106.70 552896 6916091 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-104 RC 120 -55 96.01 552826 6916231 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-105 RC 120 -75 59.44 552825 6916232 Chicken Mountain Exploration CMR25-106 RC 120 -55 35.10 552870 6916204 Chicken Mountain Exploration

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA’s Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA’s Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.

QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits

Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains ”forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

