Tectonic Metals Drills 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 meters including 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 metres with 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 meters at Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project

364 Gram-Metre Near-Surface Drill Intercept Anchors New High-Grade Corridor

Assay Results Pending from 34 Additional Drill Holes Across Multiple Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced additional drill assay results from the Company’s flagship 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project in Southwest Alaska. Results are highlighted by a 364 gram-metre intercept at Chicken Mountain returning 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m, including 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, with a bonanza-grade interval of 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m (hole CMR25-084), see Figure 1. The hole ended in mineralization at 54.86 m, indicating strong down-dip and along-strike expansion potential.

Assay results from 42 drill holes are reported herein – 4 diamond core holes and 38 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes – representing approximately 3,950 metres (“m”) of drilling from the Company’s 18,373 m 2025 program. Drilling targeted step-out expansion and early-stage resource delineation in the southern portion of the Chicken Mountain intrusion.

CEO Commentary

“There aren’t many times in your career when you can announce a 364 gram-meter intercept and follow that with ‘…and by the way, the project boasts a 100% drill success across 176 drill holes,’ ” stated Tony Reda, President and CEO. “That combination is rare in exploration. Every single hole hit gold, which we believe is evidence of a very robust mineralizing gold system. Furthermore, the bonanza-grade intercept in drill hole CMR25-084 demonstrates that the Chicken Mountain system can generate high grades within mappable structural corridors.”

“And we’re only scratching the surface…. literally. The fact that 65% of our holes ended in mineralization, including a 425-metre-long drill hole, means we’re drill-limited, not geology-limited. When you combine that depth extent with our demonstrated 3-kilometer strike length at Chicken Mountain, you start to see the scale potential here.”

“We’re systematically advancing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate while maintaining substantial blue-sky exploration upside across our 99,800-acre land package. With assays pending from 34 additional drill holes and aggressive drilling planned for 2026, our shareholders can expect continuous news flow and another exciting year ahead.”

Chicken Mountain Video and Figures

Key Geological Achievements and Characteristics

  1. 364 Gram-Metre Bonanza Intercept Anchors a New Interpreted Higher-Grade Corridor, see Figure 3 and 4.

  • CMR25-084: 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m within 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, all within 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m

  • Represents the highest gram-metre intercept reported to date at Chicken Mountain

  • Hole ended in mineralization at 54.86 m, indicating down-dip and along-strike expansion potential.

2. 100% Drill Success Rate

  • 176 of 176 holes intersected gold mineralization (100% success)

  • 108 of 176 holes (61.4%) ended in mineralization

  • Mineralization begins at or near surface along entire 3 km of strike length

3. Significant Resource Expansion Potential

  • Chicken Mountain, including Alpha Bowl and Adit Zones, demonstrates over 3.0 km x 1 km x 400 m of potential mineralized strike, width and depth.

  • Multiple higher-grade corridors identified; see below.

  • Mineralization remains open at to the south, north, east, west and at depth. The depth is constrained only by drill depth, not by geological boundaries.

  • Early resource delineation drilling demonstrates continuity and predictability of the mineralized envelope

  • Five drill sections on a ~200 m x ~75 m spacing executed with all drill holes collared in mineralization

  • Diamond drilling on the central Chicken Mountain section confirms multiple mineralized intervals and corridor to at least ~230 m vertical extent, with mineralization continuing to >300 m downhole in deeper holes (e.g., CMD25-027).

4. Multiple Interpreted Higher-Grade Corridors Emerging, see Figure 2

  1. Southern Chicken Mountain Corridor

  • Anchored by CMR25-084 bonanza intercept, 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m including 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m, all within 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m (364 gram-metres)

  • Supported by:

  • CMR25-080:1.09 g/t Au over 25.91 m within 0.62 g/t Au over 89.92 m

  • CMR25-091: 1.02 g/t Au over 21.34 m within 0.55 g/t Au over 72.54 m

  • CRM25100: 1.27 g/t Au over 15.24 m and 1.09 g/t Au over 9.14 m within 0.49 g/t Au over 115.82 m

  • F88-10: 1.01 g/t Au over 33.60 m and 1.18 g/t Au over 32.00 m

  • Trench: 1.09 g/t Au over 24.13 m

  • Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 400 m strike, 220 m width, 150 m depth and open

2. Central Chicken Mountain Corridor 1

  • Anchored by CMD23-002 intersecting 1.22 g/t Au over 34.46 m, within 0.54 g/t Au over 170.00 m.

  • Supported by:

  • DDH97-18CM: 1.12 g/t Au over 37.79 m

  • DDH97-17CM: 1.09 g/t Au over 13.72 m, within 0.59 g/t Au over 71.70 m

  • CMD25-029: 0.83 g/t Au over 49.00 m

  • Trench: 1.09 g/t Au over 19.81 m

  • Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 250 m strike, 150 m width, 150 m depth and open

3. Central Chicken Mountain Corridor 2

  • Anchored by CMD25-011, intersecting 1.46 g/t Au over 26.00 m within 0.69 g/t Au over 124.97 m.

  • Supported by:

  • CMD25-027: 1.07 g/t Au over 13.00 m within 0.52 g/t Au over 18.00 m

  • CMD25-014: 1.10 g/t Au over 34.00 m, within 0.79 g/t Au over 51.15 m

  • Trench:6.64 g/t Au over 27.44 m

  • Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 200 m strike, 150 m width, 100 m depth and open

4. Northern Chicken Mountain Corridor

  • Anchored by DDH97-16CM bonanza intercept, 12.56 g/t Au over 24.70 m, including 211.27 g/t Au over 1.40 m (310 gram-metres)

  • Supported by:

  • F88-02:1.27 g/t Au over 39.60 m

  • DDH98-05CM: 1.19 g/t Au over 27.43 m

  • CMD23-001: 1.02 g/t Au over 37.32 m, within 0.41 g/t Au over 423.15 m

  • Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 200 m strike, 200 m width, 250 m depth and open

5. Adit Higher-Grade Corridor

  • Anchored by CMR25-121, intersecting 8.84 g/t Au over 13.72 m within 4.05 g/t Au over 30.48 m

  • Supported by:

  • CMD03-025: 27.20 g/t Au over 1.53 m, within 1.05 g/t Au over 36.80 m

  • CMD23-008: 1.08 g/t Au over 24.39 m

  • F90-02: 1.16 g/t au over 9.15 m and 1.08 g/t Au over 9.14 m

  • Current Mineralized Strike Length, Width and Depth of Corridor: 1000 m strike, 150 m width, 200 m depth and open

6. Alpha Bowl Higher-Grade Corridor

  • CMR25-035: 4.00 g/t Au over 21.34 m, within 3.00 g/t Au over 41.15 m, open to the east

  • CMR24-026: 6.01 g/t Au including, 21.72 g/t Au over 1.52, all within 1.22 g/t Au over 65.53 m, open to the east

  • CMD25-015: 1.36 g/t Au over 39.00 m, including 25.16 g/t Au over 0.60 m, all within 0.85 g/t Au over 74.00 m

Key Drill Highlights Reported Today

CMR25-084 (Bonanza grade intercept)

  • 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m, within
    15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, all within
    9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m
    RC drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 54.86 m

CMD25-027

  • 4.79 g/t Au over 5.00 m, within
    1.77 g/t Au over 16.00 m, all within
    0.74 g/t Au over 95.00 m

  • 1.07 g/t Au over 13.00 m, and
    0.61 g/t Au over 83.00 m, all within
    0.52 g/t Au over 118.00 m
    Diamond drill hole drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 322.17 m

CMR25-080

  • 1.09 g/t Au over 25.91 m, within
    0.62 g/t Au over 89.92 m
    RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 91.44 m

CMR25-091

  • 1.02 g/t Au over 21.34 m, within
    0.55 g/t Au over 72.54 m
    RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 80.16 m

CMR25-100

  • 1.27 g/t Au over 15.24 m, and
    1.09 g/t Au over 9.14, all within
    0.49 g/t Au over 115.82 m
    RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 121.92 m

CMR25-073

  • 1.08 g/t Au over 13.72 m, and
    0.96 g/t Au over 10.67 m, all within
    0.46 g/t Au over 91.44 m
    RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 91.44 m

CMD25-029

  • 0.83 g/t Au over 49.00 m, within
    0.45 g/t Au over 179.00 m
    Diamond drill hole drill ending in mineralization; total hole 321.56 m

Results Summary

A summary of the results released today for the 38 RC holes are presented by drill section in Table 1, and a summary of the four diamond drill core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 38 RC and four core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results.

Chicken Mountain Video and Figures: Please watch a video highlighting the scale and potential of the Chicken Mountain: Click Here to View Video

Drill Plan Maps and Images: Click Here to View. Select images below.   

Assay Results From 34 Additional Holes Pending

  • Remaining 2025 resource delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain

  • Exploration drilling at Alpha Bowl testing the additional 500m strike potential

  • First-pass exploration drilling at Black Creek and Jam Intrusion targets

  • Follow up drilling at Golden Apex

  • Tectonic will provide further updates as results are received, interpreted, and validated

To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Figure 1: Plan View and Long Section looking Northeast, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 1

Figure 2: Plan View of Chicken Mountain, highlighting the interpreted higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 2

Figure 3: Plan View of Chicken Mountain South Area, highlighting the drilling lines, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 3

Figure 4: Cross Section Looking North of Drilling Line 1, highlighting drill results and higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 4

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 1* 

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

CMR25-069

25.91

44.20

18.29

0.49

RC

including

28.96

30.48

1.52

1.17

TD=44.20 m

with

36.58

42.67

6.10

0.77

End in Min: Yes

CMR25-070

38.11

83.84

45.73

0.55

RC

including

38.11

77.74

39.63

0.62

TD=105.18 m

with

56.40

77.74

21.34

0.78

End in Min: Yes

89.94

105.18

15.24

0.33

CMR25-073

0.00

91.44

91.44

0.46

RC

including

12.19

28.96

16.76

0.75

TD=91.44 m

with

15.24

25.91

10.67

0.96

End in Min: Yes

and including

74.68

88.39

13.72

1.08

TD=91.44 m

End in Min: Yes

86.87

88.39

1.52

6.22

CMR25-076

64.01

92.96

28.96

0.52

RC

including

71.63

89.92

18.29

0.71

TD=103.63 m

with

79.25

89.92

10.67

1.00

End in Min: No

and with

83.82

85.34

1.52

4.57

CMR25-077

15.24

51.82

36.58

0.37

RC

including

18.29

32.00

13.72

0.52

TD=53.34 m

End in Min: Yes

CMR25-080

1.52

91.44

89.92

0.62

RC

including

9.14

18.29

9.14

0.78

TD=91.44 m

and including

38.10

64.01

25.91

1.09

End in Min: Yes

CMR25-083

1.52

33.53

32.00

0.79

RC

including

9.14

28.96

19.81

1.06

TD=77.24 m

End in Min: Yes

38.10

77.72

39.62

0.39

including

50.29

53.34

3.05

1.18

and including

62.48

67.06

4.57

0.78

CMR25-084

1.52

38.10

36.58

9.94

RC

including

13.72

36.58

22.86

15.73

TD=54.86 m

with

13.72

16.76

3.05

104.23

End in Min: Yes

44.20

47.24

3.05

0.64

51.82

54.86

3.05

1.01

CMR25-086

0.00

42.67

42.67

0.48

RC

including

1.52

6.10

4.57

0.80

TD=96.01 m

End in Min: Yes

28.96

39.62

10.67

0.97

including

28.96

32.00

3.05

1.82

with

36.58

39.62

3.05

1.27

48.77

96.01

47.24

0.51

including

51.82

70.10

18.29

0.73

with

89.92

96.01

6.10

1.11

CMR25-087

0.00

48.77

48.77

0.51

RC

including

0.00

3.05

3.05

0.65

TD=74.68 m

and including

10.67

19.81

9.14

1.61

End in Min: Yes

with

12.19

13.72

1.52

7.06

CMR25-090

0.00

32.00

32.00

0.40

RC

including

6.10

30.48

24.38

0.48

TD=32.00 m

with

13.72

19.81

6.10

0.89

End in Min: Yes

and with

27.43

30.48

3.05

0.54

CMR25-091

7.62

80.16

72.54

0.55

RC

including

9.14

67.06

57.91

0.62

TD=80.16 m

with

13.72

41.15

27.43

0.88

End in Min: Yes

with

18.29

39.62

21.34

1.02

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.  

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 2* 

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

CMR25-072

1.52

7.62

6.10

0.66

RC

including

6.10

7.62

1.52

2.36

TD=65.53 m

End in Min: Yes

13.72

24.38

10.67

0.39

including

19.81

24.38

4.57

0.69

35.05

41.15

6.10

0.34

including

38.10

41.15

3.05

0.53

48.77

65.53

16.76

0.30

51.82

59.44

7.62

0.47

CMR25-074

0.00

48.78

48.78

0.25

RC

including

32.01

39.63

7.62

0.79

TD=82.32 m

End in Min: No

CMR25-078

47.24

64.01

16.76

0.34

RC

including

51.82

56.39

4.57

0.66

TD=50.29 m

End in Min: Yes

CMR25-081

12.19

24.38

12.19

0.50

RC

including

12.19

16.76

4.57

1.09

TD=44.20 m

End in Min: No

CMR25-082

0.00

16.76

16.76

0.30

RC

9.14

10.67

1.52

0.81

TD=19.81 m

End in Min: Yes

CMR25-085

32.00

97.54

65.53

0.31

RC

including

51.82

53.34

1.52

1.14

TD=99.06 m

and including

62.48

68.58

6.10

0.68

End in Min: Yes

and including

73.15

82.30

9.14

0.70

CMR25-088

1.52

51.82

50.29

0.32

RC

including

3.05

10.67

7.62

0.41

TD=79.25 m

and including

42.67

45.72

3.05

0.48

End in Min: Yes

56.39

79.25

22.86

0.20

including

56.39

57.91

1.52

0.90

CMR25-089

4.57

57.91

53.34

0.45

RC

including

4.57

21.34

16.76

0.60

TD=57.91 m

with

9.14

16.76

7.62

0.97

End in Min: Yes

with

13.72

16.76

3.05

1.61

and including

35.05

41.15

6.10

0.54

and including

47.24

54.86

7.62

0.89

with

51.82

54.86

3.05

1.64

CMR25-092

13.72

73.15

59.44

0.29

RC

including

16.76

33.53

16.76

0.44

TD=74.68 m

and including

44.20

48.77

4.57

0.65

End in Min: Yes

CMR25-093

0.00

60.96

60.96

0.42

RC

including

10.67

15.24

4.57

0.64

TD=60.96 m

and including

47.24

60.96

13.72

1.01

End in Min: Yes

with

53.34

60.96

7.62

1.59

CMR25-096

6.10

68.58

62.48

0.34

RC

including

7.62

28.96

21.34

0.58

TD=106.68 m

with

7.62

13.72

6.10

0.92

End in Min: Yes

82.30

106.68

24.38

0.25

including

102.11

103.63

1.52

1.04

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.  

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 3* 

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

CMR25-094

3.05

89.92

86.87

0.19

RC

including

6.10

12.19

6.10

0.41

TD=89.92 m

and including

35.05

42.67

7.62

0.30

End in Min: Yes

and including

86.87

89.92

3.05

0.49

CMR25-095

13.72

24.38

10.67

0.26

RC

including

13.72

15.24

1.52

0.85

TD=53.34m

End in Min: Yes

CMR25-097

44.20

83.82

39.62

0.37

RC

including

51.82

54.86

3.05

0.36

TD=85.34m

and including

57.91

77.72

19.81

0.49

End in Min: Yes

with

57.91

73.15

15.24

0.53

CMR25-100

3.05

118.87

115.82

0.49

RC

including

18.29

54.86

36.58

0.95

TD=121.92 m

with

21.34

30.48

9.14

1.09

End in Min: No

and with

39.62

54.86

15.24

1.27

CMR25-102

15.24

83.82

68.58

0.35

RC

including

18.29

32.00

13.72

0.56

TD=83.82

with

27.43

32.00

4.57

1.12

End in Min: Yes

and including

38.10

45.72

7.62

0.47

and including

57.91

60.96

3.05

1.45

CMR25-104

9.14

38.10

28.96

0.27

RC

including

9.14

22.86

13.72

0.38

TD=90.01

End in Min: Yes

42.67

96.01

53.34

0.40

including

54.86

77.72

22.86

0.66

with

57.91

64.01

6.10

1.20

with

57.91

60.96

3.05

1.79

CMR25-105

7.62

59.44

51.82

0.29

RC

including

9.14

13.72

4.57

0.46

TD=59.44 m

and including

21.34

27.43

6.10

0.80

End in Min: Yes

with

24.38

25.91

1.52

2.05

CMR25-106

12.19

35.05

22.86

0.62

RC

including

19.81

35.05

15.24

0.82

TD=35.05

with

24.38

35.05

10.67

0.95

End in Min: Yes

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.  

Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 4* 

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

CMR25-098

4.57

60.96

56.39

0.41

RC

including

28.96

44.20

15.24

1.05

TD=79.25 m

with

36.58

42.67

6.10

2.09

End in Min: Yes

and including

57.91

60.96

3.05

0.76

74.68

99.06

24.38

0.39

including

76.20

80.77

4.57

0.47

and including

94.49

96.01

1.52

2.70

CMR25-099

3.05

68.58

65.53

0.25

RC

including

13.72

15.24

1.52

1.28

TD=83.82 m

and including

44.20

51.82

7.62

0.65

End in Min: Yes

with

50.29

51.82

1.52

1.95

and including

57.91

64.01

6.10

0.40

74.68

83.82

9.14

0.36

including

80.77

82.30

1.52

0.73

CMR25-101

6.10

36.58

30.48

0.17

RC

including

18.29

19.81

1.52

0.54

TD=109.73 m

End in Min: No

70.10

74.68

4.57

1.21

CMR25-103

102.11

106.68

4.57

0.31

RC

TD=106.68 m

End in Min: Yes

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.  

Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 1*

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

CMD25-027

29.00

38.00

9.00

0.30

Core

including

29.00

34.00

5.00

0.45

TD=322.17 m

End in Min: Yes

52.00

60.00

8.00

0.72

including

59.00

60.00

1.00

4.61

65.00

183.00

118.00

0.52

including

91.00

174.00

83.00

0.61

with

100.00

127.00

27.00

0.71

and with

147.00

153.00

6.00

1.15

and with

161.00

174.00

13.00

1.07

189.00

223.00

34.00

0.41

including

196.00

203.00

7.00

1.14

227.00

322.17

95.17

0.74

with

235.00

239.00

4.00

1.08

and including

255.00

258.00

3.00

0.86

and including

263.00

272.00

9.00

1.85

and including

276.00

292.00

16.00

1.77

with

282.00

292.00

10.00

2.65

with

282.00

287.00

5.00

4.79

CMD25-029

0.00

107.00

107.00

0.25

Core

including

69.00

94.00

25.00

0.35

TD=321.56

with

76.00

84.00

8.00

0.42

End in Min: Yes

and including

99.00

107.00

8.00

0.39

with

99.00

105.00

6.00

0.42

125.00

304.00

179.00

0.45

including

170.00

174.00

4.00

0.60

and including

204.00

253.00

49.00

0.83

with

206.00

236.00

30.00

0.87

and with

242.00

251.00

9.00

1.21

and including

275.00

288.00

13.00

0.65

with

278.00

282.00

4.00

1.39

CMD25-032

1.70

83.00

81.30

0.42

Core

including

7.00

22.56

15.56

0.56

TD=271.76 m

with

16.00

22.56

6.56

0.82

End in Min: No

and including

45.00

47.00

2.00

0.53

and including

53.00

62.00

9.00

0.85

with

54.00

59.00

5.00

1.24

and including

71.00

78.00

7.00

0.90

105.00

182.00

77.00

0.45

and including

131.00

152.00

21.00

0.67

with

131.00

141.00

10.00

1.04

and including

156.00

182.00

26.00

0.51

with

163.00

177.00

14.00

0.64

236.00

249.00

13.00

1.04

including

241.00

249.00

8.00

1.62

CMD25-034

3.00

41.00

38.00

0.33

Core

including

3.00

15.00

12.00

0.46

TD=279.20 m

and including

24.00

35.00

11.00

0.42

End in Min: Yes

46.00

86.00

40.00

0.25

including

84.00

86.00

2.00

1.08

95.00

109.00

14.00

0.34

including

97.00

106.00

9.00

0.43

117.00

271.00

154.00

0.25

including

129.00

131.00

2.00

1.60

and including

184.00

187.00

3.00

0.76

and including

193.00

194.00

1.00

1.08

and including

204.00

206.00

2.00

0.56

and including

213.00

227.00

14.00

0.87

with

215.00

224.00

9.00

1.16

*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.  

Table 3. Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain

Hole No.

Type

Azimuth (o)

Dip (o)

Length (m)

UTM E

UTM N

Prospect

Purpose

CMD25-027

DDH

120

-55

322.17

552448

6916970

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-029

DDH

120

-55

321.56

552587

6916886

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-032

DDH

120

-55

251.76

552654

6916850

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMD25-034

DDH

120

-55

279.20

552709

6916816

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-069

RC

120

-55

44.20

552545

6916743

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-070

RC

120

-70

105.20

552545

6916743

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-071

RC

120

-55

16.80

552564

6916500

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-072

RC

120

-60

65.53

552564

6916500

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-073

RC

120

-55

91.45

552567

6916730

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-074

RC

120

-55

82.30

552593

6916483

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-075

RC

120

-75

48.80

552592

6916484

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-076

RC

120

-55

99.10

552611

6916699

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-077

RC

120

-75

53.34

552610

6916699

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-078

RC

120

-50

71.62

552629

6916469

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-079

RC

120

-75

24.40

552628

6916469

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-080

RC

120

-55

91.44

552663

6916670

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-081

RC

120

-55

44.20

552667

6916451

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-082

RC

120

-75

19.81

552666

6916451

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-083

RC

120

-55

77.72

552710

6916641

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-084

RC

120

-65

54.90

552710

6916641

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-085

RC

120

-55

99.10

552684

6916442

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-086

RC

120

-55

96.01

552750

6916621

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-087

RC

120

-75

76.68

552750

6916621

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-088

RC

120

-55

79.25

552740

6916419

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-089

RC

120

-75

57.91

552739

6916420

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-090

RC

120

-55

32.00

552805

6916588

Chicken Mountain

Resource Delineation

CMR25-091

RC

120

-75

80.80

552804

6916589

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-092

RC

120

-55

74.70

552827

6916386

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-093

RC

120

-75

61.00

552827

6916386

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-094

RC

120

-55

89.92

552637

6916349

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-095

RC

120

-75

53.34

552636

6916349

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-096

RC

120

-55

106.70

552888

6916359

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-097

RC

120

-55

85.34

552681

6916319

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-098

RC

120

-55

99.10

552769

6916150

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-099

RC

120

-75

83.82

552769

6916150

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-100

RC

120

-55

121.92

552723

6916290

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-101

RC

120

-55

109.72

552819

6916125

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-102

RC

120

-55

83.82

552784

6916259

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-103

RC

120

-55

106.70

552896

6916091

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-104

RC

120

-55

96.01

552826

6916231

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-105

RC

120

-75

59.44

552825

6916232

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

CMR25-106

RC

120

-55

35.10

552870

6916204

Chicken Mountain

Exploration

Qualified Person  

Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.  

The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA’s Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA’s Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA).  Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.  

QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits   

Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.   

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc., 

Tony Reda  
President and Chief Executive Officer  

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains ”forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.  

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

