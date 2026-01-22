Tectonic Metals Drills 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 meters including 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 metres with 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 meters at Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project
364 Gram-Metre Near-Surface Drill Intercept Anchors New High-Grade Corridor
Assay Results Pending from 34 Additional Drill Holes Across Multiple Targets
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (“Tectonic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced additional drill assay results from the Company’s flagship 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project in Southwest Alaska. Results are highlighted by a 364 gram-metre intercept at Chicken Mountain returning 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m, including 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, with a bonanza-grade interval of 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m (hole CMR25-084), see Figure 1. The hole ended in mineralization at 54.86 m, indicating strong down-dip and along-strike expansion potential.
Assay results from 42 drill holes are reported herein – 4 diamond core holes and 38 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes – representing approximately 3,950 metres (“m”) of drilling from the Company’s 18,373 m 2025 program. Drilling targeted step-out expansion and early-stage resource delineation in the southern portion of the Chicken Mountain intrusion.
CEO Commentary
“There aren’t many times in your career when you can announce a 364 gram-meter intercept and follow that with ‘…and by the way, the project boasts a 100% drill success across 176 drill holes,’ ” stated Tony Reda, President and CEO. “That combination is rare in exploration. Every single hole hit gold, which we believe is evidence of a very robust mineralizing gold system. Furthermore, the bonanza-grade intercept in drill hole CMR25-084 demonstrates that the Chicken Mountain system can generate high grades within mappable structural corridors.”
“And we’re only scratching the surface…. literally. The fact that 65% of our holes ended in mineralization, including a 425-metre-long drill hole, means we’re drill-limited, not geology-limited. When you combine that depth extent with our demonstrated 3-kilometer strike length at Chicken Mountain, you start to see the scale potential here.”
“We’re systematically advancing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate while maintaining substantial blue-sky exploration upside across our 99,800-acre land package. With assays pending from 34 additional drill holes and aggressive drilling planned for 2026, our shareholders can expect continuous news flow and another exciting year ahead.”
Chicken Mountain Video and Figures
Please watch a video highlighting the 2025 resource delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain: Click Here to View Video
Drill plan maps and images can be found below and by clicking here to view: Click Here to View Plan Maps and Images
Key Geological Achievements and Characteristics
364 Gram-Metre Bonanza Intercept Anchors a New Interpreted Higher-Grade Corridor, see Figure 3 and 4.
2. 100% Drill Success Rate
3. Significant Resource Expansion Potential
4. Multiple Interpreted Higher-Grade Corridors Emerging, see Figure 2
|
2. Central Chicken Mountain Corridor 1
|
3. Central Chicken Mountain Corridor 2
|
4. Northern Chicken Mountain Corridor
|
5. Adit Higher-Grade Corridor
|
6. Alpha Bowl Higher-Grade Corridor
Key Drill Highlights Reported Today
CMR25-084 (Bonanza grade intercept)
104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m, within
15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, all within
9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m
RC drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 54.86 m
CMD25-027
4.79 g/t Au over 5.00 m, within
1.77 g/t Au over 16.00 m, all within
0.74 g/t Au over 95.00 m
1.07 g/t Au over 13.00 m, and
0.61 g/t Au over 83.00 m, all within
0.52 g/t Au over 118.00 m
Diamond drill hole drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 322.17 m
CMR25-080
1.09 g/t Au over 25.91 m, within
0.62 g/t Au over 89.92 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 91.44 m
CMR25-091
-
0.55 g/t Au over 72.54 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 80.16 m
CMR25-100
1.27 g/t Au over 15.24 m, and
1.09 g/t Au over 9.14, all within
0.49 g/t Au over 115.82 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 121.92 m
CMR25-073
1.08 g/t Au over 13.72 m, and
0.96 g/t Au over 10.67 m, all within
0.46 g/t Au over 91.44 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 91.44 m
CMD25-029
0.83 g/t Au over 49.00 m, within
0.45 g/t Au over 179.00 m
Diamond drill hole drill ending in mineralization; total hole 321.56 m
Results Summary
A summary of the results released today for the 38 RC holes are presented by drill section in Table 1, and a summary of the four diamond drill core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 38 RC and four core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results.
Chicken Mountain Video and Figures: Please watch a video highlighting the scale and potential of the Chicken Mountain: Click Here to View Video
Drill Plan Maps and Images: Click Here to View. Select images below.
Assay Results From 34 Additional Holes Pending
Remaining 2025 resource delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain
Exploration drilling at Alpha Bowl testing the additional 500m strike potential
First-pass exploration drilling at Black Creek and Jam Intrusion targets
Follow up drilling at Golden Apex
Tectonic will provide further updates as results are received, interpreted, and validated
To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska
Figure 1: Plan View and Long Section looking Northeast, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 1
Figure 2: Plan View of Chicken Mountain, highlighting the interpreted higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 2
Figure 3: Plan View of Chicken Mountain South Area, highlighting the drilling lines, drill results and pending drill hole assays can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 3
Figure 4: Cross Section Looking North of Drilling Line 1, highlighting drill results and higher grade corridors can be viewed at: CLICK HERE TO VIEW FIGURE 4
Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 1*
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
CMR25-069
|
25.91
|
44.20
|
18.29
|
0.49
|
RC
|
including
|
28.96
|
30.48
|
1.52
|
1.17
|
TD=44.20 m
|
with
|
36.58
|
42.67
|
6.10
|
0.77
|
End in Min: Yes
|
CMR25-070
|
38.11
|
83.84
|
45.73
|
0.55
|
RC
|
including
|
38.11
|
77.74
|
39.63
|
0.62
|
TD=105.18 m
|
with
|
56.40
|
77.74
|
21.34
|
0.78
|
End in Min: Yes
|
89.94
|
105.18
|
15.24
|
0.33
|
CMR25-073
|
0.00
|
91.44
|
91.44
|
0.46
|
RC
|
including
|
12.19
|
28.96
|
16.76
|
0.75
|
TD=91.44 m
|
with
|
15.24
|
25.91
|
10.67
|
0.96
|
End in Min: Yes
|
and including
|
74.68
|
88.39
|
13.72
|
1.08
|
TD=91.44 m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
86.87
|
88.39
|
1.52
|
6.22
|
CMR25-076
|
64.01
|
92.96
|
28.96
|
0.52
|
RC
|
including
|
71.63
|
89.92
|
18.29
|
0.71
|
TD=103.63 m
|
with
|
79.25
|
89.92
|
10.67
|
1.00
|
End in Min: No
|
and with
|
83.82
|
85.34
|
1.52
|
4.57
|
CMR25-077
|
15.24
|
51.82
|
36.58
|
0.37
|
RC
|
including
|
18.29
|
32.00
|
13.72
|
0.52
|
TD=53.34 m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
CMR25-080
|
1.52
|
91.44
|
89.92
|
0.62
|
RC
|
including
|
9.14
|
18.29
|
9.14
|
0.78
|
TD=91.44 m
|
and including
|
38.10
|
64.01
|
25.91
|
1.09
|
End in Min: Yes
|
CMR25-083
|
1.52
|
33.53
|
32.00
|
0.79
|
RC
|
including
|
9.14
|
28.96
|
19.81
|
1.06
|
TD=77.24 m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
38.10
|
77.72
|
39.62
|
0.39
|
including
|
50.29
|
53.34
|
3.05
|
1.18
|
and including
|
62.48
|
67.06
|
4.57
|
0.78
|
CMR25-084
|
1.52
|
38.10
|
36.58
|
9.94
|
RC
|
including
|
13.72
|
36.58
|
22.86
|
15.73
|
TD=54.86 m
|
with
|
13.72
|
16.76
|
3.05
|
104.23
|
End in Min: Yes
|
44.20
|
47.24
|
3.05
|
0.64
|
51.82
|
54.86
|
3.05
|
1.01
|
CMR25-086
|
0.00
|
42.67
|
42.67
|
0.48
|
RC
|
including
|
1.52
|
6.10
|
4.57
|
0.80
|
TD=96.01 m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
28.96
|
39.62
|
10.67
|
0.97
|
including
|
28.96
|
32.00
|
3.05
|
1.82
|
with
|
36.58
|
39.62
|
3.05
|
1.27
|
48.77
|
96.01
|
47.24
|
0.51
|
including
|
51.82
|
70.10
|
18.29
|
0.73
|
with
|
89.92
|
96.01
|
6.10
|
1.11
|
CMR25-087
|
0.00
|
48.77
|
48.77
|
0.51
|
RC
|
including
|
0.00
|
3.05
|
3.05
|
0.65
|
TD=74.68 m
|
and including
|
10.67
|
19.81
|
9.14
|
1.61
|
End in Min: Yes
|
with
|
12.19
|
13.72
|
1.52
|
7.06
|
CMR25-090
|
0.00
|
32.00
|
32.00
|
0.40
|
RC
|
including
|
6.10
|
30.48
|
24.38
|
0.48
|
TD=32.00 m
|
with
|
13.72
|
19.81
|
6.10
|
0.89
|
End in Min: Yes
|
and with
|
27.43
|
30.48
|
3.05
|
0.54
|
CMR25-091
|
7.62
|
80.16
|
72.54
|
0.55
|
RC
|
including
|
9.14
|
67.06
|
57.91
|
0.62
|
TD=80.16 m
|
with
|
13.72
|
41.15
|
27.43
|
0.88
|
End in Min: Yes
|
with
|
18.29
|
39.62
|
21.34
|
1.02
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.
Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 2*
|
Hole No.
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au g/t
|
CMR25-072
|
1.52
|
7.62
|
6.10
|
0.66
|
RC
|
including
|
6.10
|
7.62
|
1.52
|
2.36
|
TD=65.53 m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
13.72
|
24.38
|
10.67
|
0.39
|
including
|
19.81
|
24.38
|
4.57
|
0.69
|
35.05
|
41.15
|
6.10
|
0.34
|
including
|
38.10
|
41.15
|
3.05
|
0.53
|
48.77
|
65.53
|
16.76
|
0.30
|
51.82
|
59.44
|
7.62
|
0.47
|
CMR25-074
|
0.00
|
48.78
|
48.78
|
0.25
|
RC
|
including
|
32.01
|
39.63
|
7.62
|
0.79
|
TD=82.32 m
|
End in Min: No
|
CMR25-078
|
47.24
|
64.01
|
16.76
|
0.34
|
RC
|
including
|
51.82
|
56.39
|
4.57
|
0.66
|
TD=50.29 m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
CMR25-081
|
12.19
|
24.38
|
12.19
|
0.50
|
RC
|
including
|
12.19
|
16.76
|
4.57
|
1.09
|
TD=44.20 m
|
End in Min: No
|
CMR25-082
|
0.00
|
16.76
|
16.76
|
0.30
|
RC
|
9.14
|
10.67
|
1.52
|
0.81
|
TD=19.81 m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
CMR25-085
|
32.00
|
97.54
|
65.53
|
0.31
|
RC
|
including
|
51.82
|
53.34
|
1.52
|
1.14
|
TD=99.06 m
|
and including
|
62.48
|
68.58
|
6.10
|
0.68
|
End in Min: Yes
|
and including
|
73.15
|
82.30
|
9.14
|
0.70
|
CMR25-088
|
1.52
|
51.82
|
50.29
|
0.32
|
RC
|
including
|
3.05
|
10.67
|
7.62
|
0.41
|
TD=79.25 m
|
and including
|
42.67
|
45.72
|
3.05
|
0.48
|
End in Min: Yes
|
56.39
|
79.25
|
22.86
|
0.20
|
including
|
56.39
|
57.91
|
1.52
|
0.90
|
CMR25-089
|
4.57
|
57.91
|
53.34
|
0.45
|
RC
|
including
|
4.57
|
21.34
|
16.76
|
0.60
|
TD=57.91 m
|
with
|
9.14
|
16.76
|
7.62
|
0.97
|
End in Min: Yes
|
with
|
13.72
|
16.76
|
3.05
|
1.61
|
and including
|
35.05
|
41.15
|
6.10
|
0.54
|
and including
|
47.24
|
54.86
|
7.62
|
0.89
|
with
|
51.82
|
54.86
|
3.05
|
1.64
|
CMR25-092
|
13.72
|
73.15
|
59.44
|
0.29
|
RC
|
including
|
16.76
|
33.53
|
16.76
|
0.44
|
TD=74.68 m
|
and including
|
44.20
|
48.77
|
4.57
|
0.65
|
End in Min: Yes
|
CMR25-093
|
0.00
|
60.96
|
60.96
|
0.42
|
RC
|
including
|
10.67
|
15.24
|
4.57
|
0.64
|
TD=60.96 m
|
and including
|
47.24
|
60.96
|
13.72
|
1.01
|
End in Min: Yes
|
with
|
53.34
|
60.96
|
7.62
|
1.59
|
CMR25-096
|
6.10
|
68.58
|
62.48
|
0.34
|
RC
|
including
|
7.62
|
28.96
|
21.34
|
0.58
|
TD=106.68 m
|
with
|
7.62
|
13.72
|
6.10
|
0.92
|
End in Min: Yes
|
82.30
|
106.68
|
24.38
|
0.25
|
including
|
102.11
|
103.63
|
1.52
|
1.04
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.
Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 3*
|
Hole No.
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au g/t
|
CMR25-094
|
3.05
|
89.92
|
86.87
|
0.19
|
RC
|
including
|
6.10
|
12.19
|
6.10
|
0.41
|
TD=89.92 m
|
and including
|
35.05
|
42.67
|
7.62
|
0.30
|
End in Min: Yes
|
and including
|
86.87
|
89.92
|
3.05
|
0.49
|
CMR25-095
|
13.72
|
24.38
|
10.67
|
0.26
|
RC
|
including
|
13.72
|
15.24
|
1.52
|
0.85
|
TD=53.34m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
CMR25-097
|
44.20
|
83.82
|
39.62
|
0.37
|
RC
|
including
|
51.82
|
54.86
|
3.05
|
0.36
|
TD=85.34m
|
and including
|
57.91
|
77.72
|
19.81
|
0.49
|
End in Min: Yes
|
with
|
57.91
|
73.15
|
15.24
|
0.53
|
CMR25-100
|
3.05
|
118.87
|
115.82
|
0.49
|
RC
|
including
|
18.29
|
54.86
|
36.58
|
0.95
|
TD=121.92 m
|
with
|
21.34
|
30.48
|
9.14
|
1.09
|
End in Min: No
|
and with
|
39.62
|
54.86
|
15.24
|
1.27
|
CMR25-102
|
15.24
|
83.82
|
68.58
|
0.35
|
RC
|
including
|
18.29
|
32.00
|
13.72
|
0.56
|
TD=83.82
|
with
|
27.43
|
32.00
|
4.57
|
1.12
|
End in Min: Yes
|
and including
|
38.10
|
45.72
|
7.62
|
0.47
|
and including
|
57.91
|
60.96
|
3.05
|
1.45
|
CMR25-104
|
9.14
|
38.10
|
28.96
|
0.27
|
RC
|
including
|
9.14
|
22.86
|
13.72
|
0.38
|
TD=90.01
|
End in Min: Yes
|
42.67
|
96.01
|
53.34
|
0.40
|
including
|
54.86
|
77.72
|
22.86
|
0.66
|
with
|
57.91
|
64.01
|
6.10
|
1.20
|
with
|
57.91
|
60.96
|
3.05
|
1.79
|
CMR25-105
|
7.62
|
59.44
|
51.82
|
0.29
|
RC
|
including
|
9.14
|
13.72
|
4.57
|
0.46
|
TD=59.44 m
|
and including
|
21.34
|
27.43
|
6.10
|
0.80
|
End in Min: Yes
|
with
|
24.38
|
25.91
|
1.52
|
2.05
|
CMR25-106
|
12.19
|
35.05
|
22.86
|
0.62
|
RC
|
including
|
19.81
|
35.05
|
15.24
|
0.82
|
TD=35.05
|
with
|
24.38
|
35.05
|
10.67
|
0.95
|
End in Min: Yes
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.
Table 1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 4*
|
Hole No.
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au g/t
|
CMR25-098
|
4.57
|
60.96
|
56.39
|
0.41
|
RC
|
including
|
28.96
|
44.20
|
15.24
|
1.05
|
TD=79.25 m
|
with
|
36.58
|
42.67
|
6.10
|
2.09
|
End in Min: Yes
|
and including
|
57.91
|
60.96
|
3.05
|
0.76
|
74.68
|
99.06
|
24.38
|
0.39
|
including
|
76.20
|
80.77
|
4.57
|
0.47
|
and including
|
94.49
|
96.01
|
1.52
|
2.70
|
CMR25-099
|
3.05
|
68.58
|
65.53
|
0.25
|
RC
|
including
|
13.72
|
15.24
|
1.52
|
1.28
|
TD=83.82 m
|
and including
|
44.20
|
51.82
|
7.62
|
0.65
|
End in Min: Yes
|
with
|
50.29
|
51.82
|
1.52
|
1.95
|
and including
|
57.91
|
64.01
|
6.10
|
0.40
|
74.68
|
83.82
|
9.14
|
0.36
|
including
|
80.77
|
82.30
|
1.52
|
0.73
|
CMR25-101
|
6.10
|
36.58
|
30.48
|
0.17
|
RC
|
including
|
18.29
|
19.81
|
1.52
|
0.54
|
TD=109.73 m
|
End in Min: No
|
70.10
|
74.68
|
4.57
|
1.21
|
CMR25-103
|
102.11
|
106.68
|
4.57
|
0.31
|
RC
|
TD=106.68 m
|
End in Min: Yes
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.
Table 2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 1*
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
CMD25-027
|
29.00
|
38.00
|
9.00
|
0.30
|
Core
|
including
|
29.00
|
34.00
|
5.00
|
0.45
|
TD=322.17 m
|
End in Min: Yes
|
52.00
|
60.00
|
8.00
|
0.72
|
including
|
59.00
|
60.00
|
1.00
|
4.61
|
65.00
|
183.00
|
118.00
|
0.52
|
including
|
91.00
|
174.00
|
83.00
|
0.61
|
with
|
100.00
|
127.00
|
27.00
|
0.71
|
and with
|
147.00
|
153.00
|
6.00
|
1.15
|
and with
|
161.00
|
174.00
|
13.00
|
1.07
|
189.00
|
223.00
|
34.00
|
0.41
|
including
|
196.00
|
203.00
|
7.00
|
1.14
|
227.00
|
322.17
|
95.17
|
0.74
|
with
|
235.00
|
239.00
|
4.00
|
1.08
|
and including
|
255.00
|
258.00
|
3.00
|
0.86
|
and including
|
263.00
|
272.00
|
9.00
|
1.85
|
and including
|
276.00
|
292.00
|
16.00
|
1.77
|
with
|
282.00
|
292.00
|
10.00
|
2.65
|
with
|
282.00
|
287.00
|
5.00
|
4.79
|
CMD25-029
|
0.00
|
107.00
|
107.00
|
0.25
|
Core
|
including
|
69.00
|
94.00
|
25.00
|
0.35
|
TD=321.56
|
with
|
76.00
|
84.00
|
8.00
|
0.42
|
End in Min: Yes
|
and including
|
99.00
|
107.00
|
8.00
|
0.39
|
with
|
99.00
|
105.00
|
6.00
|
0.42
|
125.00
|
304.00
|
179.00
|
0.45
|
including
|
170.00
|
174.00
|
4.00
|
0.60
|
and including
|
204.00
|
253.00
|
49.00
|
0.83
|
with
|
206.00
|
236.00
|
30.00
|
0.87
|
and with
|
242.00
|
251.00
|
9.00
|
1.21
|
and including
|
275.00
|
288.00
|
13.00
|
0.65
|
with
|
278.00
|
282.00
|
4.00
|
1.39
|
CMD25-032
|
1.70
|
83.00
|
81.30
|
0.42
|
Core
|
including
|
7.00
|
22.56
|
15.56
|
0.56
|
TD=271.76 m
|
with
|
16.00
|
22.56
|
6.56
|
0.82
|
End in Min: No
|
and including
|
45.00
|
47.00
|
2.00
|
0.53
|
and including
|
53.00
|
62.00
|
9.00
|
0.85
|
with
|
54.00
|
59.00
|
5.00
|
1.24
|
and including
|
71.00
|
78.00
|
7.00
|
0.90
|
105.00
|
182.00
|
77.00
|
0.45
|
and including
|
131.00
|
152.00
|
21.00
|
0.67
|
with
|
131.00
|
141.00
|
10.00
|
1.04
|
and including
|
156.00
|
182.00
|
26.00
|
0.51
|
with
|
163.00
|
177.00
|
14.00
|
0.64
|
236.00
|
249.00
|
13.00
|
1.04
|
including
|
241.00
|
249.00
|
8.00
|
1.62
|
CMD25-034
|
3.00
|
41.00
|
38.00
|
0.33
|
Core
|
including
|
3.00
|
15.00
|
12.00
|
0.46
|
TD=279.20 m
|
and including
|
24.00
|
35.00
|
11.00
|
0.42
|
End in Min: Yes
|
46.00
|
86.00
|
40.00
|
0.25
|
including
|
84.00
|
86.00
|
2.00
|
1.08
|
95.00
|
109.00
|
14.00
|
0.34
|
including
|
97.00
|
106.00
|
9.00
|
0.43
|
117.00
|
271.00
|
154.00
|
0.25
|
including
|
129.00
|
131.00
|
2.00
|
1.60
|
and including
|
184.00
|
187.00
|
3.00
|
0.76
|
and including
|
193.00
|
194.00
|
1.00
|
1.08
|
and including
|
204.00
|
206.00
|
2.00
|
0.56
|
and including
|
213.00
|
227.00
|
14.00
|
0.87
|
with
|
215.00
|
224.00
|
9.00
|
1.16
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.
Table 3. Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain
|
Hole No.
|
Type
|
Azimuth (o)
|
Dip (o)
|
Length (m)
|
UTM E
|
UTM N
|
Prospect
|
Purpose
|
CMD25-027
|
DDH
|
120
|
-55
|
322.17
|
552448
|
6916970
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMD25-029
|
DDH
|
120
|
-55
|
321.56
|
552587
|
6916886
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMD25-032
|
DDH
|
120
|
-55
|
251.76
|
552654
|
6916850
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMD25-034
|
DDH
|
120
|
-55
|
279.20
|
552709
|
6916816
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-069
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
44.20
|
552545
|
6916743
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-070
|
RC
|
120
|
-70
|
105.20
|
552545
|
6916743
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-071
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
16.80
|
552564
|
6916500
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-072
|
RC
|
120
|
-60
|
65.53
|
552564
|
6916500
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-073
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
91.45
|
552567
|
6916730
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-074
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
82.30
|
552593
|
6916483
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-075
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
48.80
|
552592
|
6916484
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-076
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
99.10
|
552611
|
6916699
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-077
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
53.34
|
552610
|
6916699
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-078
|
RC
|
120
|
-50
|
71.62
|
552629
|
6916469
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-079
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
24.40
|
552628
|
6916469
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-080
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
91.44
|
552663
|
6916670
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-081
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
44.20
|
552667
|
6916451
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-082
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
19.81
|
552666
|
6916451
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-083
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
77.72
|
552710
|
6916641
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-084
|
RC
|
120
|
-65
|
54.90
|
552710
|
6916641
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-085
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
99.10
|
552684
|
6916442
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-086
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
96.01
|
552750
|
6916621
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-087
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
76.68
|
552750
|
6916621
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-088
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
79.25
|
552740
|
6916419
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-089
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
57.91
|
552739
|
6916420
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-090
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
32.00
|
552805
|
6916588
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Resource Delineation
|
CMR25-091
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
80.80
|
552804
|
6916589
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-092
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
74.70
|
552827
|
6916386
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-093
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
61.00
|
552827
|
6916386
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-094
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
89.92
|
552637
|
6916349
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-095
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
53.34
|
552636
|
6916349
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-096
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
106.70
|
552888
|
6916359
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-097
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
85.34
|
552681
|
6916319
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-098
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
99.10
|
552769
|
6916150
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-099
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
83.82
|
552769
|
6916150
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-100
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
121.92
|
552723
|
6916290
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-101
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
109.72
|
552819
|
6916125
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-102
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
83.82
|
552784
|
6916259
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-103
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
106.70
|
552896
|
6916091
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-104
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
96.01
|
552826
|
6916231
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-105
|
RC
|
120
|
-75
|
59.44
|
552825
|
6916232
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
|
CMR25-106
|
RC
|
120
|
-55
|
35.10
|
552870
|
6916204
|
Chicken Mountain
|
Exploration
Qualified Person
Tectonic Metals’ disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.
The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA’s Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA’s Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.
QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits
Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.
On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,
Tony Reda
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations
This news release contains ”forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” or similar terminology, or that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.
Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic’s projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.
This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data
In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.
Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire