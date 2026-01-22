T2S Solutions and Axonis Partner To Deliver Secure, Distributed AI with Data-Level Security for Defense and Intelligence Communities

Elite-level partnership combines Axonis’ military-grade federated AI architecture with T2S Solutions’ trusted expertise in mission-critical operations

T2S Solutions , a veteran systems integrator supporting the U.S. Defense, Space, and Intelligence Communities, and Axonis , the federated AI solutions provider, today announced an elite-level partnership to deliver secure, distributed AI solutions for the most demanding defense and intelligence environments. Through this partnership, T2S Solutions will architect and deploy Axonis DoD-hardened, federated AI infrastructure that “moves AI to the data,” bridging data silos while preserving defense-grade security and compliance across air-gapped, intermittently connected environments, enabling customers to:

Modernize operations with AI while maintaining absolute data sovereignty

Deliver AI-assisted human decision support at the tactical edge, in disconnected operations, and in highly controlled environments (with Axonis Decision Intelligence)

Support secure collaboration of intelligence across organizations, commands, and agencies without exposing raw data

Meet the most stringent compliance, security, and governance requirements

“For over 15 years, T2S has worked alongside customers who operate under the highest levels of security and operational pressure,” said Robert Reichelmann, CTO of T2S Solutions. “What we’ve learned is that the biggest barrier to AI adoption isn’t the model, it’s the data architecture and the governance required to activate the data safely. Axonis federated AI enforces security at the data level, enabling AI to run where the data resides. We look forward to bringing Axonis’ trusted, governed AI platform to mission-critical environments.”

Axonis was originally developed within T2S Solutions to meet requirements for AI activation in highly constrained, high-security environments where every action must be governed and auditable. The pressure-tested platform enables users to move from experimentation to operational deployment quickly by training, fine-tuning, and running inference on governed production data in place. Security is applied at the data level, governing how AI models access, transform, and learn from data. Agentic AI systems and chat interfaces operate strictly within authorized boundaries.

“Axonis’ AI advantage comes from enabling organizations to use all of their data,” said Todd Barr, CEO of Axonis. “Axonis was built to fully leverage AI on distributed, sensitive, production data, so teams can move faster from insight to decision and gain real competitive advantage without compromising security or control. T2S understands this reality and has the operational expertise to deploy Axonis at scale in the most demanding environments.”

For more information about TS2 and Axonis AI solutions, including its “defense-in-depth” approach to data security, please visit https://www.t2s-solutions.com/products/axonis/

About T2S Solutions

T2S Solutions is a trusted systems integrator with more than fifteen years of experience delivering mission-critical systems for the U.S. Defense, Space and Intelligence Communities. With deep expertise across space, PNT, ISR, C2, cybersecurity, and AI/ML, T2S is known for compliance rigor, cleared operations, and execution in highly regulated environments.

About Axonis

Axonis brings AI to the data, wherever that data lives. Originally developed inside a US government solutions provider to the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Axonis enables secure, real-time AI on production, operational, sovereign, and edge data without moving the data. Axonis accelerates time-to-AI value while providing zero-trust, data-level security, and enabling cross-organization AI collaboration without sharing data.

For more information, visit axonis.ai .

