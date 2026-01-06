Classover Begins Collaboration with Tencent RTC to Support Its Next-Generation AI Tutor Platform

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ, KIDZW) (“Classover” or the “Company”), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced that it has begun collaboration workstreams with Tencent Real-Time Communication (Tencent RTC) to support the continued development and global rollout readiness of Classover’s next-generation AI Tutor platform for highly interactive, personalized K-12 learning.

Classover and Tencent RTC have initiated technical integration and implementation activities, and intend to progressively expand collaboration across additional AI-powered interactive learning scenarios, product enhancements, and international deployment initiatives as development progresses.

Tencent RTC is a globally deployed real-time communication platform with network coverage across more than 200 countries and regions, widely used in high-concurrency, high-interaction applications such as education, live streaming, and social communication. With millisecond-level latency performance, intelligent weak-network optimization, adaptive bandwidth, and advanced audio processing (including echo cancellation), Tencent RTC is designed to support real-time, interactive K-12 learning experiences at scale.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, Classover has begun utilizing Tencent RTC’s real-time capabilities to enhance the AI Tutor experience for global users, including ultra-low latency two-way voice interaction, clearer audio for improved children’s speech recognition performance under weak-network or noisy environments, and a foundation for future real-time interactive features such as whiteboard and screen synchronization.

Classover’s AI Tutor platform is being developed to go beyond static content delivery and toward an “autonomous learning system” that can support high-frequency, lightweight learning for families. Key capabilities under development include:

AI-generated lesson videos, enabling high-quality instructional content to be produced from curriculum materials without requiring teachers to manually record every lesson.

Conversational AI classroom experiences, allowing students to engage in real-time Q&A and guided learning interactions that resemble a human tutor’s presence and pacing.

An adaptive learning engine that dynamically adjusts question difficulty and instructional flow based on student responses and engagement signals, supporting more personalized learning paths.

Multi-subject coverage, including Math, Reading, Science, and Writing, designed for K-12 learners and parents seeking consistent learning reinforcement.

Classover believes the collaboration with Tencent RTC will strengthen its ability to deliver reliable, real-time interactive learning experiences across international markets, including the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, while accelerating the product roadmap for its AI Tutor platform.

“Tencent RTC is committed to supporting innovative education experiences that require low-latency, high-quality real-time interaction at global scale,” said Jackson F, Tencent RTC Spokesperson. “We look forward to collaborating with Classover as it advances its AI Tutor platform, helping enable real-time conversational learning and reliable connectivity for students and families across regions.”

“We’re excited to begin working with Tencent RTC as we accelerate the development of Classover’s next-generation AI Tutor,” said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. “Real-time, high-quality interaction is foundational to making AI tutoring feel natural and effective for K-12 learners. By advancing implementation workstreams with Tencent RTC, we believe we can deliver a more responsive, reliable learning experience for families across global markets and move faster toward scalable, personalized education.”

The collaboration is non-binding at this time and there is no assurance that the parties will enter into more formal written agreements in connection with such collaboration.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a technology-driven education company focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered learning systems for the K-12 and broader education markets. The Company’s platform is designed to enhance learning accessibility, personalization, and efficiency through the application of advanced AI technologies. Classover is headquartered in New York, with operations supporting students and educators globally.

About Tencent RTC

Tencent’s Real-Time Communication (TRTC) is a real-time audio and video communication platform widely deployed across global markets and interactive applications, supporting low-latency, high-quality communication experiences at scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover’s control including, but not limited to: Classover’s ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover’s ability to advance the AI Tutor; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover’s financial condition and results of operations; Classover’s financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover’s ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover’s filings with the SEC. Classover’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

