Midwest Distributor Enhances B2B Buying Experience with HawkSearch by Bridgeline

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced the launch of HawkSearch for a major Midwest-based wholesale distributor using the Optimizely eCommerce platform.

The distributor, a recognized industry leader with a large network of distribution centers and retail showrooms across multiple states, selected HawkSearch to elevate its online product discovery, and deliver an exceptional digital experience to its customers in the construction, industrial, plumbing, and HVAC industries.

The new implementation leverages the HawkSearch connector for Optimizely, called Xngage Xconnect, to provide seamless data integration and an intuitive front-end experience. Key features include Autocomplete, Measurement Conversion, and a planned rollout of AI-powered Recommendations designed to streamline the buying process and improve customer engagement.

“Partnering with innovative distributors like this reinforces our mission to make every search smarter and every customer interaction more meaningful,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “HawkSearch continues to empower businesses to deliver accurate, relevant, and personalized results that drive stronger customer relationships and measurable growth.”

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

