CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) Expands Into JFK Airport Through Landmark Mother Earth Juice Bar Partnership in New York

With the global pain management market projected to exceed $110 billion by 2030 and hemp-derived topical products continuing to post double-digit annual growth, CBD Life Sciences is accelerating its expansion into premium, high-traffic retail environments nationwide.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), a fast-growing innovator in hemp-derived wellness and pain relief solutions, today announced it has secured Mother Earth Juice Bar as a new retail client for its 8000MG Hemp Pain Relief Cream, marking a strategic expansion into New York City through John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Mother Earth Juice Bar operates multiple locations across New York, including a high-visibility storefront inside JFK Airport, Terminal 8, near Gate 39 in Queens, New York-one of the busiest international travel hubs in the United States. This placement positions CBDL’s flagship topical product in front of millions of domestic and international travelers annually, delivering exceptional brand exposure in a highly competitive retail environment.

Mother Earth Juice Bar is recognized for its commitment to clean ingredients, holistic wellness, and functional recovery solutions. Its decision to carry CBD Life Sciences’ 8000MG Hemp Pain Cream reflects growing consumer demand for high-potency, fast-absorbing, non-intoxicating hemp-derived topicals designed to support pain relief, muscle recovery, and active lifestyles.

“This partnership represents more than a single retail win,” said company management. “A placement inside JFK Airport in New York City is a powerful validation of our product quality, brand credibility, and scalability. Airport retail offers unmatched visibility, and this relationship positions CBDL for additional expansion across travel, hospitality, and national wellness retail channels.”

Industry analysts continue to project strong growth across the hemp-derived topical and pain management segment, with the U.S. market expected to generate multi-billion-dollar annual revenues over the coming years. CBD Life Sciences is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum through ultra-high-strength formulations, scalable manufacturing, and targeted retail placements designed to maximize volume and long-term shareholder value.

The Mother Earth Juice Bar partnership further demonstrates CBDL’s ability to attract premium, multi-location retail clients in major metropolitan markets. Management believes this New York airport placement represents a gateway account capable of unlocking additional opportunities across airport retail, wellness chains, and high-traffic consumer environments nationwide.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on developing and distributing high-quality CBD and wellness products through its flagship brand, The CBD Vault. With an expanding portfolio of therapeutic formulations, the company is aggressively scaling into retail, wholesale, and online sales channels nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc’s, Inc.’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

