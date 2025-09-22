BNP Media Unveils IgniteDemand: A Data-Driven Platform Redefining B2B Demand Generation

New always-on platform delivers prioritized leads, faster sales velocity, and measurable ROI.

BNP Media , one of North America’s leading B2B media and marketing organizations, today announced the launch of IgniteDemand , a demand generation and nurturing platform built to transform how businesses engage prospects, accelerate pipelines, and drive measurable growth. Early campaigns are already delivering standout results: in just three months of a six-month pilot, a client generated 330+ qualified leads and achieved engagement rates double the industry benchmark, enabling sales teams to connect faster and convert pipelines more efficiently.

“At BNP Media, we’re redefining what it means to be a B2B marketing partner. IgniteDemand delivers not just leads, but intelligence that accelerates sales velocity,” said Tagg Henderson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BNP Media. “It’s about helping businesses engage deeper, grow faster, and gain more ROI from their marketing and advertising.”

IgniteDemand moves beyond traditional lead-gen programs that delay delivery or lack actionable insight. Instead, the platform equips B2B companies with real-time intelligence and always-on nurturing, backed by BNP Media’s trusted editorial expertise and highly engaged professional communities across 35+ industries.

Acceleration: Faster, data-driven sales follow-ups

Clarity: AI-powered insights & real-time dashboards

One National Commercial Sales Manager in an early trial described the impact: “The most important part is getting someone on the phone or responding to an email, which we’ve been able to do with a ton of these.”

IgniteDemand represents a cornerstone in BNP Media’s evolution from a trusted B2B publisher to a strategic growth partner, offering businesses subscription-like marketing outcomes rather than static campaigns.

“B2B media has evolved to empower our audience to connect with and through our content.” added Henderson. “IgniteDemand delivers quality leads by connecting advertisers with truly engaged prospects, leveraging our engaged communities and our authentic content. The results truly speak for themselves and I’m proud of what we’re now able to do for our advertisers. It’s helping us drive industries forward, which remains the driving mission of our company.”

IgniteDemand is available now in three flexible tiers – Free, Accelerate, and Pro – with a fourth tier, Starter, launching soon. Each is designed to meet companies where they are in their demand generation journey. Businesses can begin identifying their hottest leads within 24 hours by visiting IgniteDemand.com . To learn more, click this link to register for an informational live demo taking place on Tuesday, October 7th at 11 am ET.