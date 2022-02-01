Cenlar Promotes Four Leaders to Vice President and One to Director

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer, announced today the promotion of four leaders to Vice President and one to Director – all of whom enable us to offer the most innovative, high quality and flexible servicing solutions to the market.





“Congratulations to this team on their very well-deserved promotions. You all exemplify the best of our company and continue to deliver the most exceptional service to both our internal and external stakeholders,” said Chief Administrative Officer Glen Vilim.

Our promoted Vice Presidents include:

Shanth Ananthuni to, Vice President of Digital Transformation. Shanth joined Cenlar in 2016 as a Solutions Architect and has been promoted up through his current role of Director of Information Technology where he continues to be a high performer and outstanding leader within technology. In his new leadership role, Shanth will continue to lead our automation efforts and digital program strategy. Shanth has more than 20 years of technical leadership and expertise. Before Cenlar, Shanth served as a Digital Program Manager and Strategist for Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. He also held several Solutions Architect and technical program management roles at Collaborative Consulting, GMAC Mortgage Corp./Ally Bank and Accenture Consulting. Shanth holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Findlay and an MS in Information Systems Management from the University of Akron. He also holds several professional certifications, including Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO), Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) and the Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP).

Dana Cifelli, to Vice President of Internal Communications. In this role, Dana will focus on both strategic and tactical execution for all internal communication plans and activities across the enterprise, as well as employee engagement. Dana is responsible for developing the vision and strategy for effective and consistent communication plans that promote Cenlar’s internal branding, and enhancing the company’s culture and employee experience that aligns to our corporate goals. Dana is a strategic marketing and communications leader with over 15 years of experience in branding strategies and project management. Dana joined Cenlar in 2021 to lead the Contact Center Communications. Prior to coming to Cenlar, Dana was with Verizon for more than 10 years where she held several leadership roles, including Chief of Staff. She earned her Master’s in Business Administration from Centenary University and a Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Dana also holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification.

David Drakesmith, to Vice President of Information Technology. David partners with business stakeholders to provide reporting and analytics for operational, financial and program performance for loan servicing. He will continue to further Cenlar’s automation efforts for reporting services for our clients, investors and internal business partners as part of our technology transformation strategy.

David joined Cenlar in 2018. He has more than 25 years of mortgage banking and financial services experience. Before Cenlar, David worked at CitiMortgage where he held several senior leadership roles in default servicing and project management. David earned his Bachelor of Science in Administrative Management from Missouri State University.

Bernadette Felix, to Vice President of Information Technology. Bernadette joined Cenlar in 2021 as Director of Information Technology. She will continue to lead the Servicing Systems team. Bernadette has more than 35 years of mortgage banking experience. She has held IT project management leadership positions at Ocwen Financial, GMAC ResCap and GMAC Mortgage Corp. She has extensive experience with the operation and technology aspects of loan servicing and is well versed in the development of information systems strategies and policies across complex functional levels.

Our promoted Director includes:

Jonathan Lobb, to Director of Investor Relations. In this role, Jonathan serves as a primary point of contact with investors, government agencies, rating agencies and their auditors. This role will partner with our Investor Relations Officer to create and apply a consistent program to manage Cenlar’s agency investors and rating agencies. Jonathan joined Cenlar in March of 2020 as a Manager in Compliance where he was responsible for managing all aspects of the full scope reviews for the GSEs (including Fannie Mae STAR and Freddie Mac CORE Reviews), Fitch Ratings, S&P Global’s Servicer Evaluations, and Government Agencies Lender Review. Jonathan is an attorney who worked at a large creditor’s rights law firm that represented mortgage lenders and servicers in foreclosure and related legal proceedings in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As the firm’s REO attorney, Jonathan handled thousands of real estate transactions for the GSEs, mortgage lenders and investors. Jonathan earned his Juris Doctor from Widener School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Cabrini College.

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB is the nation’s leading subservicer, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.

For more information, visit www.cenlar.com.



Find us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/

