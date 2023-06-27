Citizens Deepens Support for The Andy Warhol Museum with $200,000 Commitment to The Warhol Academy

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens today strengthened its partnership with The Andy Warhol Museum by granting an additional $200,000 to The Warhol Academy, the museum’s initiative to empower economic mobility, further emphasizing the critical role of workforce development in building a strong arts and culture economy in Pittsburgh. The grant extends the Citizens partnership for a second year, creating new fellowship opportunities for young professionals and reinforcing Citizens as the largest corporate supporter of The Warhol Academy’s creative fellowships.





The Warhol Academy’s creative economy fellowships provide talented professionals with opportunities to enhance their skills and become creative entrepreneurs – not only contributing to Pittsburgh’s economy but also to the rich cultural fabric of the region. Citizens’ support will enable the creation of 28 new fellowships for aspiring artists in the areas of digital content creation, filmmaking and post-production.

In conjunction with the new grant, the museum hosted a fireside chat on the powerful intersection of workforce development and arts and culture, featuring Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO of Citizens, and Dr. Steven Knapp, President and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. The two shared their vision for a Pittsburgh that is a leading national player for the creative economy and hub for young artists and entrepreneurs. The discussion, moderated by Morgan Overton, a Pittsburgh-based visual artist and Workforce Director for CREATE PA, also included an audience Q&A with The Warhol Academy fellowship alumni and local business leaders.

“Citizens is committed to helping create a pipeline of capable, diverse talent to meet growing business demands, increasing avenues to financial security and supporting economic growth,” said Van Saun. “We firmly believe in the power of a talented creative workforce to foster the local economy while also bringing communities together and growing Pittsburgh’s rich cultural infrastructure.”

Knapp added, “We are grateful to Citizens for its continued support of The Warhol Academy, a ground-breaking program that’s setting a new standard for the role museums can and should play in building a strong arts and culture economy through creative workforce development.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and more than 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About The Andy Warhol Museum



Located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the birthplace of Andy Warhol, The Andy Warhol Museum holds the largest collection of Warhol’s artworks and archival materials and is one of the most comprehensive single-artist museums in the world. The Warhol is one of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. Additional information about The Warhol is available at warhol.org.

About Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh



Established in 1895 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a collection of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center and The Andy Warhol Museum. The museums reach more than 1.4 million people a year through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities and special events.

Contacts

Eleni Garbis



eleni.garbis@citizensbank.com

781-471-2233