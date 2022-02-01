Applebee’s Launches NEW $10 Bacardi Rum Buckets with Island Flair

Plus, NEW Spring Break Sips feature $5 ADIOS Blue Long Island Iced Tea and $4 Mocktail on the Beach

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Escape to paradise this spring and embrace the island flair of Applebee’s NEW $10 Bacardi Rum Buckets! Available in three tasty tropical flavors, Applebee’s Bacardi Rum Buckets feature premium spirits with Bacardi Superior and Bacardi Lime for only $10 served in an actual bucket!*









Kick back “island style” with Applebee’s three NEW Bacardi Rum Buckets including:

NEW Rum Breeze Bucket, a delicious cocktail made with Bacardi Superior Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curacao, lemon, pineapple juice and lemon lime soda. NEW Tropical Mama Bucket, a zesty twist on a Bahama Mama made with Bacardi Lime Rum, crème de banana liqueur, grenadine, pineapple and orange juice topped with lemon lime soda. NEW Party on the Beach Bucket, a tasty treat featuring Bacardi Lime Rum, peach schnapps, passion fruit, pineapple and orange juice.

For traditional deal seekers, toast to spring with Applebee’s NEW Spring Break Sips! Say “adios” to winter blues with the NEW $5 ADIOS, a blue Long Island Iced Tea made with Smirnoff Vodka, Bacardi Superior Rum, Tanqueray Gin, blue curacao, and premium lemon sour topped with lemon lime soda, served in Applebee’s signature Mucho glass.

Plus, guests looking for a “buzz-free” beach experience can enjoy the NEW non-alcoholic $4 Mocktail on the Beach, featuring Ocean Spray® Cranberry, orange juice, and peach and Starry® lemon lime soda.

“This spring, Applebee’s has buckets of fun – and Bacardi – for our guests to enjoy a tasty tropical getaway,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation. “Whether going big and enjoying the tropical flair of our NEW Bacardi Rum Buckets or our signature Spring Break Sips, including our ‘buzz-free’, non-alcoholic Mocktail on the Beach, Applebee’s has your tropical escape covered. Don’t miss your chance to say ‘bucket’ and relax with friends and family!”

For those who prefer to celebrate Spring Break from home, guests can enjoy Spring Break Sips To-Go at participating locations.*

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Bacardi Rum Buckets are available for dine-in only. Spring Break Sips are available for dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,642 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of December 31, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 10 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

