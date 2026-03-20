/C O R R E C T I O N — Reign Maker Group/

In the news release, The Now Agency Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Kevin King, Michael Wurum, Lexi Mooney, and Erika Zoffler, issued 20-Mar-2026 by Reign Maker Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

The Now Agency Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Kevin King, Michael Wurum, Lexi Mooney, and Erika Zoffer

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Now Agency, a premier social media marketing agency, top influencer marketing agency, and a leading enterprise influencer marketing agency, today announced the addition of Kevin King, Michael Wurum, Lexi Mooney, and Erika Zoffer to its leadership team.

The new leaders bring proven experience in global communications, digital media production, YouTube for long-form original content, and client services for major brands and creator platforms. As one of the best social media agencies, The Now Agency delivers social media marketing services with measurable impact.

Kevin King joins with over 28 years in marketing communications, digital strategy, and brand reputation. Formerly Global Head of Brand Reputation at MediaMonks (S4 Capital), he co-founded Low Earth Orbit and grew Edelman’s digital practice to a $200+ million business. He has partnered with TikTok, Meta, United Airlines, Unilever, and LA28 Olympic Games. He will also serve as Chief of Staff for Reign Maker Group.

Michael Wurum joins as Director of Social Content Production, expert in YouTube and creator-led content. Previously Executive YouTube Producer at Dark Matter Design for channels like The Infographics Show, with roles at The Jimmy Dore Show and Hooman TV.

Lexi Mooney joins as Director of Client Services, with digital marketing, social strategy, and creator campaigns for CPG, tech, and QSR brands like Dial, Persil, Loctite, Sonic Drive-In, and Little Caesars.

Erika Zoffer joins as strategic partner, specializing in celebrity and culture-led partnerships. Roles at Burns Entertainment, WME’s 160over90, United Entertainment Group, and CAA.

“The Now Agency is at the forefront of how brands connect with culture through creators and talent,” said Kevin King, Chief of Staff at Reign Maker Group. “I’m excited to help scale that vision across both the agency and Reign Maker Group.”

“These hires represent a major step forward in building a modern marketing model rooted in creators, social, and measurable outcomes,” said Gabe Feldman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Now Agency.

These strategic hires enhance the agency’s expertise in social media strategy development, influencer marketing services, content creation for social media, social media campaign management, social media content production, performance-based social media, social media ROI measurement, community management services, brand and influencer collaboration, social media strategy for brands, influencer marketing strategy, YouTube growth marketing agency, YouTube agency for original content, Social commerce agency, and YouTube growth agency.

Operating within Reign Maker Group, The Now Agency has generated over 65 billion lifetime impressions across 25+ verticals, offering performance-driven solutions.

About The Now Agency

The Now Agency is a creator-first, social media-native agency and a leading enterprise influencer marketing agency, helping brands engage culture via social media marketing agency services, influencer marketing services, and emerging platforms. Specializing in social media strategy development, content creation for social media, social media campaign management, performance-based social media, social media ROI measurement, community management services, brand and influencer collaboration, and integrated campaigns. Clients include: BJ’s Restaurants, Disney, Amazon, Impossible Foods, TaskRabbit, 21shares, Tetris, and more.

Correction: An earlier version of this release had Erika Zoffer spelled incorrectly.

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SOURCE Reign Maker Group