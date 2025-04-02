Cinema is Coming Home: Sony Electronics Announces New BRAVIA® Theater Home Audio Products for Enhanced Home Cinema Experience

Authentic sound delivered as filmmakers intended with new soundbar, surround sound home theater system, and rear speaker

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its 2025 line-up of BRAVIA® Theater home audio products, designed and engineered to bring the best cinematic experience with immersive surround to perfectly complete the home cinema setup. The new BRAVIA Theater line-up utilizes numerous speaker positions to create an immersive, localized sound field comparable to the cinematic experience, while staying true to the creative intent. The new range includes the BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 (3.1.2ch soundbar with a wireless subwoofer) and the BRAVIA Theater System 6 (5.1ch home theater system), and the BRAVIA Theater Rear 8 (rear speakers). These new BRAVIA Theater products bring the authenticity of the cinema-like sound to the comfort of the living room.

In addition, Sony is introducing new BRAVIA TVs as well as a new BRAVIA home cinema projector, further solidifying its commitment to expanding the BRAVIA range covering a whole spectrum of home entertainment devices.

Sony’s wide variety of products such as digital cinema cameras and professional monitors have been widely utilized by film production professionals, allowing a unique understanding of the cinema industry and relationship with filmmakers. The new line-up of BRAVIA TVs, home audio, and home cinema projectors draws the connection between the filmmaker and the viewers, bringing the authentic cinematic experience to the home.

BRAVIA Theater Bar 6

BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 is a 3.1.2ch soundbar offering immersive surround sound, clear dialogue, and a wireless subwoofer with Dolby Atmos® / DTS:X® to deliver powerful1, well-balanced cinematic sound. Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround lend a more realistic, multi-dimensional sound to other formats. With Sony’s unique upmixer technology, listeners can experience three-dimensional surround sound with surround sound formats and stereo content. For clear dialogue and a precise sound image, a dedicated center speaker ensures crystal-clear voice reproduction even in the busiest scenes. Paired with a compatible BRAVIA TV2, the BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 supports Sony’s Voice Zoom 3™ powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning that recognizes human voices and amplifies or reduces their volume so even faint dialogue sounds loud and clear.

BRAVIA Theater System 6

BRAVIA Theater System 6 is an all-in-one 5.1ch powerful sound system with a subwoofer and rear speakers, delivering a deeper, richer sound in an all-in-one system. The 5.1ch speaker setup brings depth, clarity, and weight to home audio, while the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X1 supports immersive multi-dimensional soundscapes. It is powered by Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround that brings films to life by lending a more realistic, multi-dimensional sound to other formats. The BRAVIA Theater System 6 also supports Voice Zoom 3™3, using AI machine learning that recognizes human voices and amplifies or reduces their volume so even faint dialogue sounds loud and clear. For more immersive listening, Multi Stereo Mode replicates stereo sound from left/right to center/rears for a multi-directional sound boost.

BRAVIA Theater Rear 8

BRAVIA Theater Rear 8 connects wirelessly to a compatible soundbar4 to create an enhanced 360 spatial sound experience optimized for a specific home setting using Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping-technology. The BRAVIA Theater Rear 8 boasts a high-quality design that complements a variety of living spaces.

Seamless integration with BRAVIA TVs

By combining a BRAVIA TV with a BRAVIA Theater home audio product, listeners can enjoy a seamless experience to focus on what matters the most. For maximum ease of use, the BRAVIA TV and BRAVIA Theater can be controlled from a smartphone with the BRAVIA Connect app5, where users can adjust volume and settings without using the remote or on-screen menu. BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theater can also be controlled on one screen without switching the remotes. Alternatively, users can control features such as sound field and volume using just the TV remote. With an integrated UI (User Interface), soundbar sound settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA Quick Settings menu.

BRAVIA Theater home audio products and sustainability

Reducing virgin plastic usage:

Sony has set forth an environmental plan called Road to Zero, which aims to achieve zero environmental impact through its business activities and product life cycles by 2050. To contribute to this vision, BRAVIA Theater home audio products are reducing the amount of plastic packaging6. The fabric7 used in the BRAVIA Theater home audio products is recycled from PET8 bottles. The material was carefully selected for optimum sound quality, design, texture, and color.

BRAVIA Theater home audio products and accessibility

To help visually impaired set up BRAVIA Theater home audio products, a raised square frame on the package indicates a QR code9 for the BRAVIA Connect app5, which offers screen reader support. Tactile dots on the BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 and BRAVIA Theater System 6 units indicate the eARC HDMI terminal for connecting to a TV.

Product Information

For more information on the BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/htb600. Pricing and availability will be shared Spring 2025.

For more information on the BRAVIA Theater System 6 please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/hts60. Pricing and availability will be shared Spring 2025.

For more information on the BRAVIA Theater Rear 8 please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/sars8. Pricing and availability will be shared Spring 2025.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

1 Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content compatible with streaming services or compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold separately).

2 BRAVIA 9, 8 II, 7, 5 and A95LTV models.

3 Available with BRAVIA 9, 8 II, 7, 5 and A95LTV models..

4 For optional speaker compatibility information, please visit https://www.sony.net/comp-home/.

5 BRAVIA Connect app must be installed on a smartphone. The smartphone and the product must be connected to the same home network. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

6 The usage of recycled paper for packaging：BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 / System 6 / Rear 8 / Sub 7：approximately 75% or more

7 The usage ratio of recycled fabric：BRAVIA Theater Rear 8 / Sub 7: approximately 95%

8 Polyethylene terephthalate.

9 QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED in Japan and in other countries/regions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinema-is-coming-home-sony-electronics-announces-new-bravia-theater-home-audio-products-for-enhanced-home-cinema-experience-302417878.html

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.