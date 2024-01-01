Astronics Announces the Innovative SkyShow Server: A New Standard in In-Cabin Moving Map Technology

Delivering seamless integration, 4K resolution, and an immersive passenger experience

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, today launched the SkyShow Server, an advanced moving map system developed by Astronics CSC in collaboration with FlightPath3D. Designed for seamless integration into both new and existing aircraft cabins, SkyShow Server delivers stunning 4K-resolution visuals, enhancing the in-flight experience.









Developed with FlightPath3D’s premier software, the SkyShow Server is an ideal solution for airlines seeking to modernize outdated moving map systems. It provides a high-performance, interactive experience, allowing passengers to explore real-time flight data and immersive visuals directly from their personal devices. This next-generation technology transforms in-flight entertainment, creating a more dynamic and engaging journey.

“SkyShow Server represents a major leap forward in in-cabin moving map technology, offering customers a seamless upgrade path and passengers an unparalleled, immersive flight experience,” said Mike Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. “We are proud to work with FlightPath3D to deliver a product that meets the high expectations of modern travelers.”

“Our strong partnership with Astronics has led to the creation of a best-in-class solution for the moving map marketplace,” said Boris Veksler, Chief Executive Officer of FlightPath3D. “The new SkyShow Server from Astronics, running our FlightPath3D software, exemplifies the innovation and excellence that both companies strive to achieve. We’re excited about the future and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

The system is highly configurable to meet cohesive branding and experience objectives, allowing personalization of colors, icons, and layouts, with over 50,000 Points of Interest (POI) pins for destination exploration. It features touch controls, augmented reality views, and real-time flight data, offering modes like tracking the plane’s journey, 360° aircraft views, cockpit perspectives, and a “flying-over-places” feature for an immersive passenger experience.

Integration of the SkyShow Server is seamless, featuring a comprehensive set of essential interfaces, including 3G HD SDI and 4K HDMI outputs, RS232 controller interface, RS232 and ARINC 429 flight data ports, multiple discrete inputs/outputs, digital/analog audio outputs, and an Ethernet aircraft interface.

This innovative solution sets a new industry benchmark for seamless in-cabin integration and leading-edge customer experiences. The SkyShow Server is expected to be fully certified and available by Q3 2025, with orders now being accepted.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

ABOUT FlightPath3D

FlightPath3D is the aviation industry’s #1 map and trusted co-pilot on a mission to guide every flying passenger with personalized, immersive experiences. The ultimate flight companion, FlightPath3D helps travelers discover destinations, explore flights, plan their next adventure, and track any journey in real-time. FlightPath3D’s portfolio of products – including 3D Flight Tracker, Destination Guide, and WhereWeFly – are at the forefront of digital map innovation creating interactive inflight experiences that allow passengers to explore and plan what to do in their destinations with ease. From seatback systems to mobile applications, solutions are flexible and easy to integrate across any aircraft, platform, or device. The expansive technology suite extends to over 80 airline, airport, and business aviation partners serving over 400 million passengers every year. FlightPath3D is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

For more information on FlightPath3D, visit FlightPath3D.

