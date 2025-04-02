DJI Presents Best-In-Class Creator Tools at 2025 NAB Show

Leading Pioneer in Creative Camera Technology Displays Latest Osmo and Ronin Products for Creators and Professional Filmmakers

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DJI, the world’s leader in creative camera technology, is returning to NAB, showcasing its integrated ecosystem of cameras, stabilizers, gimbals, microphones, and power solutions for creators of all levels. DJI’s commitment to innovation and creativity will be on display from April 6-9, and attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience DJI’s best-in-class product lineup through hands-on demos, interactive workshops, and first looks at the latest releases.

“DJI remains committed to empowering filmmakers and creators, and we are thrilled to return to NAB this year. With the newest additions to our Osmo and Ronin product lines, we continue to revolutionize their work through innovative technology solutions,” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Communication at DJI. “With DJI’s showcase at this event, we aim to showcase how innovation meets creativity throughout the DJI ecosystem to transform storytelling for a new generation. “

Experience Ronin: The Ultimate Tools for Cinematic Storytelling

With features tailored to meet the evolving needs of filmmakers, DJI’s tools empower creators to unleash their creativity like never before. DJI’s technology provides the essential tools to transform creative visions into cinematic reality.

Attendees visiting the DJI booth at this year’s NAB Show can experience the latest advancements in filmmaking technology with hands-on access to the Oscar and Emmy award-winning Ronin series. The booth will feature a professional grade film set, allowing guests to try the recently-launched RS 4 Mini compact gimbal for cameras and smartphones with intelligent subject tracking. The DJI SDR Transmission will especially appeal to filmmakers on small- and medium-sized productions looking for a reliable and accessible video transmission system. Other Ronin products to be showcased include the groundbreaking Ronin 4D, Ronin 2, RS 4 Pro, RS 4, DJI Transmission, and DJI Focus Pro.

Filmmakers’ creativity knows no bounds with DJI’s car solutions, bringing movement, speed, and unique points of view to on-the-move shots. The booth will feature a car outfitted with DJI’s diverse creative car shooting solutions:

Ronin 2 Russian Arm Solution

Ronin 4D Internal Remote Head Solution

Ronin 4D External Suction Cup Mount Solution

RS 4 Pro External Suction Cup Mount Solution

Discover Osmo: Making Storytelling Possible for Everyone

Visual storytelling has become more accessible thanks to DJI’s versatile and intuitive Osmo product ecosystem with solutions for every level of creator.

DJI Osmo recently introduced the Osmo Mobile 7 Series, DJI’s feature-packed flagship gimbal that elevates smartphone photography with 3-axis stabilization and intelligent subject tracking. NAB attendees will be among the first to be able to experience the cinema-quality footage that the Osmo Mobile 7P and Osmo Mobile 7 can deliver.

Other Osmo products on display include the popular Osmo Pocket 3 – the versatile pocket-sized gimbal camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor – and the ultimate action cameras for adventurers with excellent low-light image quality – Osmo Action 5 Pro and Osmo Action 4.

Additionally, DJI will spotlight its pro audio recording solutions, DJI Mic Mini and DJI Mic 2.

Keep the Cameras Rolling with Reliable DJI Power

Launched in 2024, DJI’s portable power stations and renewable energy solutions provide filmmakers and content creators with reliable power for their productions and film sets, improving their efficiency and workflows. Attendees can test the charging limits of the DJI Power 1000, DJI Power 500, DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000, and DJI Power Super Fast Car Chargers.

Learn, Create, and Share

To foster creativity and skill development, DJI will host a series of workshops with filmmaking experts and talented content creators. Full Time Filmmaker, MAKE. ART. NOW., Drex Lee, and Jeven Dovey will share their expert insights into how DJI’s suite of creative tools bolster visual storytelling. These workshops are open to all NAB visitors.

See You at NAB Show

NAB Show will open its doors at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 6-9, 2025. Visitors can find DJI at North Hall, Booth Number N1959.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as cycling, renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

