Technical Solutions AV Chooses Analog Way’s Aquilon RS4 For Event Production and Rental Inventory

Based in West Sussex, England, Technical Solutions AV, a longtime user of Analog Way systems, has invested in an Aquilon RS4 mission-critical 4K/8K multiscreen presentation system and videowall processor with 24 inputs and 16 outputs.

Technical Solutions is an audio visual company specializing in high-quality event production and AV equipment hire to trade customers throughout the UK and in Europe. The company has a long history with Analog Way, going back to the Graphics Switcher, EventX and DiventX models. Technical Solutions migrated to the LiveCore range around 2013 with NeXtage, Pulse, Sapphire and the Ascender 48, including the 4K PL system. “These units served us exceptionally well for many years right up until recently, when we recognized the need to step up our capacity,” says Technical Solutions Founder and CEO, Jason Brown.

“Analog Way has been a cornerstone of our production toolkit since those early days. We’ve used the Pulse and Pulse 2 for smaller events and the DiventX, Graphics Switcher and Ascender series for premium shows requiring more outputs and input flexibility,” Brown explains. “More recently, we’ve also incorporated the VIO 4K and Picturall media servers into our workflow. These tools have allowed us to deliver seamless live experiences across a range of scales and client types – and now with the RS4, we’re well-positioned for the next decade.”

Brown recalls planning to purchase an Aquilon RS4 before the COVID pandemic put the brakes on the things. Post-COVID, more projects were featuring larger LED canvases and the company’s Ascender 48 PLs were reaching their limits. While other manufacturers were still battling with supply chain issues, “Analog Way came back into the frame thanks to immediate availability, deep product knowledge among our team and the broad install base we already own,” Brown reports. “After testing and consulting others in the industry, the RS4 was the clear choice for futureproofed performance.”

In selecting the RS4 Brown says the system’s “usability from setup to output is second to none – intuitive, flexible and powerful. Its true 4K 4:4:4 input and output on every port was non-negotiable for us. It’s also the only processor on the market that offers Dante audio end-to-end, which has saved us countless hours and XLR runs. The out-of-the-box ST 2110 compatibility was another huge plus for us.”

He calls the RS4 a genuine “Swiss Army knife: versatile, rock-solid and ready for anything. The firmware maturity, overall performance and market-leading specs gave us the confidence to standardize on it as our new flagship.”

The RS4 has been busy out of the box proving to be a workhorse across various market sectors. For the VisitEngland Awards in Brighton, Technical Solutions ran a complex 14m x 3.5m broken up LED wall with seamless transitions between PowerPoint, camera feeds, logos and motion backgrounds. “The RS4 allowed for off-site preprogramming, tight on-site turnaround and perfect delivery.” Brown recalls.

For the World Education Forum at the QEII Centre in London, Technical Solutions drove a 12m x 3.5m LED wall with 8 PIPs (branding, clocks, countdowns, live feeds). “Everything was pre-configured and just worked on-site – a stress-free experience in a high-stakes environment,” says Brown.

The company has also deployed the RS4 for government events, TV productions, sports activations and pharmaceutical conferences, “all with faultless results,” according to Brown.

He believes that since Technical Solutions is a dry-hire and sub-rental supplier, “it’s vital that others in the UK also have access to compatible stock. We worked closely with Ian Baugh (Analog Way’s Regional Sales Manager, UK and Eire) and the team at Analog Way to shape an offering that supports not just us, but the wider UK rental market. That’s been important for availability, continuity and community adoption – and the uptake has been fantastic so far.”

Brown emphasizes that “reliability, flexibility and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do. We need gear that just works, and the RS4 delivers that every time. It empowers us to create technically complex shows while maintaining complete confidence in delivery. It keeps our clients happy, our workflows smooth and our margins healthy. It’s more than a processor – it’s a core part of how we guarantee exceptional results.

“Thanks again to the Analog Way team – we’re excited for what comes next!”