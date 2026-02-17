Chuck Thompson Announces Release of New Book Exploring Manifestation and Personal Responsibility

Jacksonville, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 17, 2026) – Business strategist and author Chuck Thompson has announced the release of his new book, I Manifested Cancer and It Saved My Life, a work examining broader questions surrounding manifestation, personal responsibility, and long-term behavioral patterns.

The book presents an analysis of manifestation beyond commonly discussed themes of visualization and positive thinking. Thompson explores how recurring mental, emotional, and behavioral habits may influence long-term life outcomes, while emphasizing that individuals do not consciously choose illness or hardship and that external circumstances play a significant role in life events.

Through personal reflection and interdisciplinary insights drawn from philosophy, psychology, religion, business, and history, the book examines recurring concepts such as intention, emotional regulation, disciplined action, and learning through feedback. It challenges simplified interpretations of manifestation and encourages readers to consider a more structured and reflective framework for understanding personal growth.

The release marks an expansion of Thompson’s published work into topics of mindset and resilience, contributing to ongoing cultural discussions around self-development and accountability.

About the Author

Chuck Thompson is a business professional and author with experience in sales, leadership development, and organizational operations. Since beginning his career in 1982, he has worked in marketing, management, and strategic roles across several industries, including health clubs, golf, and health care. In 1991, he established Mulligan Marketing Concepts®, a consulting firm focused on operational systems and customer acquisition processes. He has written several books on business operations and professional development.

About The Master Manifester

The Master Manifester is an educational platform focused on personal development and long-term growth frameworks. The platform explores structured approaches to disciplined thinking and goal achievement based on practical experience.

For additional information, visit: www.themastermanifester.com

