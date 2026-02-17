Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C. Launches FDA-Cleared Laserase(TM) 1927nm Thulium Laser

Platform Revolutionizes Skin Rejuvenation with Dual Ablative/Non-Ablative Effects, Superior Safety for All Skin Types, No Consumables, and Enhanced Topical Delivery

Rockwall, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – February 17, 2026) – Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C. today unveiled Laserase™, an FDA-cleared 1927nm Thulium laser system. This platform combines micro-ablative and non-ablative treatments to address pigmentation disorders, photoaging, fine lines, wrinkles, acne scarring, uneven texture, sun damage, melasma, freckles, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), actinic keratosis, enlarged pores, skin laxity, and hair/scalp conditions. It is safe for all Fitzpatrick types (I–VI) with minimal PIH risk.

Laserase™ stimulates collagen remodeling, eliminates recurring consumable costs, and creates micro-channels for deeper absorption of serums, PRP, exosomes, and biologics.

Key Benefits:

Superior pigment correction for melasma, freckles, sun spots, and PIH

Zero disposables for reduced overhead

Versatile single platform for broad concerns, including non-surgical lifting and laser-assisted drug delivery

Early adopters demand for services like “Thulium Glow.”

“Laserase™ elevates practices with transformative results and simplicity, expanding the clinical capabilities of thulium laser technology while remaining accessible and efficient,” said Jason Lake, President of Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C. “We designed the platform to help providers deliver consistent outcomes and broaden the services they offer patients.”

Laserase™ is now available for demonstration and purchase in the United States, with exclusive previews, priority delivery, and IRS Section 179 eligibility.

About Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C.:

Innovator in aesthetic laser solutions, delivering proven technologies to enhance patient care and practice efficiency nationwide.

