Black Book Research Outlines Path for U.S. Healthcare Stakeholders to Support Ukraine’s Hospital Recovery

Black Book Research conducted this flash survey as both a service to the U.S. healthcare industry and a gesture of support to Ukraine’s recovery.

Black Book Research has released the results of a flash survey conducted to provide U.S. healthcare stakeholders with actionable guidance on how to participate in Ukraine’s hospital recovery. The study was initiated after repeated requests from American vendors, hospital leaders, and investors for clear information on procurement processes, financing mechanisms, and partnership opportunities.

Earlier Black Book outreach in Q1 2025 showed that many European suppliers had already mobilized to support Ukraine’s medical system. U.S. organizations, while expressing strong interest, reported uncertainty about where to begin. This survey addresses those questions and outlines structured steps for engagement.

Survey Scope

Between Q2 and Q3 2025, Black Book gathered 612 validated responses from leaders across seven influential groups central to hospital reconstruction efforts:

Hospital Board Members (78) – guiding governance and mission-level commitments.

Hospital Administrators and CEOs (74) – overseeing operational partnerships and hospital twinning programs.

Vendor Executives (80) – representing health IT, medical device, pharmaceutical, and equipment suppliers.

Clinicians and Medical Leaders (67) – offering frontline insights on urgent needs.

Construction and Engineering Executives (71) – planning modular and resilient facilities.

Supply Chain and Logistics Leaders (72) – ensuring safe delivery of equipment and materials.

Investors, Banks, and Philanthropy Executives (70) – providing capital and donor support.

Key Findings

Commitment to Engagement:74% of respondents agreed that U.S. healthcare organizations should play a role in Ukraine’s hospital recovery. Clinicians were most unified, with 97% affirming professional responsibility to support peers in Ukraine.

Readiness Across Sectors:71% of vendor executives said they are prepared to supply products, technology, or services. Within that group, pharmaceutical and medical equipment firms showed the highest commitment (94%), while only 8% of health IT companies indicated near-term readiness. Construction leaders (68%) expressed willingness to participate in rebuilding projects. Two-thirds (66%) of investors said they would commit capital if risk-sharing tools were in place.

Knowledge Gaps: Despite strong intent, 92% of respondents admitted they lack familiarity with Ukraine’s procurement systems, EU regulatory standards, and available financing instruments.

Five Practical Steps for U.S. Stakeholders

Step 1 : Register in Ukraine’s Procurement Systems

Who it’s for: Pharmaceutical companies, medical device suppliers, IT vendors, construction and engineering firms.

Platforms:

Prozorro e-Procurement System: https://prozorro.gov.ua/en

Prozorro Market e-Catalog: https://market.prozorro.gov.ua

United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM): https://www.ungm.org

EU Tenders (TED): https://ted.europa.eu

Why it matters: Without registration, firms cannot access most opportunities. This was the biggest blind spot identified by survey respondents.

Step 2 : Align Products and Services with Standards

Who it’s for: Device manufacturers, pharma suppliers, IT firms, construction companies.

Standards:

State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control (SMDC): https://www.dls.gov.ua/en/

EU Medical Device Regulations (MDR/IVDR): https://health.ec.europa.eu/medical-devices-sector/new-regulations_en

EU MDR/IVDR Guidance Documents: https://health.ec.europa.eu/medical-devices-sector/new-regulations/guidance_en

Why it matters: Bids without CE certification or EU-aligned compliance are automatically rejected.

Step 3: Secure Financing and Risk Coverage

Who it’s for: Investors, banks, vendor finance teams, hospital boards.

Tools:

U.S. EXIM Bank: https://www.exim.gov

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC): https://www.dfc.gov

European Investment Bank – Ukraine Projects: https://www.eib.org/en/projects/regions/eastern-neighbours/ukraine/index.htm

Why it matters: 66% of surveyed investors said they would participate if risks were clearly mitigated.

Step 4: Form Hospital-to-Hospital Partnerships

Who it’s for: Hospital administrators, boards, clinicians.

Programs:

WHO Ukraine Hospital Twinning Program: https://www.who.int/ukraine

WHO Country Office – Ukraine: https://www.who.int/ukraine/about-us

Why it matters: Clinicians in the survey ranked partnerships as the fastest way to transfer expertise while facilities are rebuilt.

Step 5: Combine Market Engagement with Philanthropy

Who it’s for: All groups – hospitals, vendors, and investors.

Channels:

UNITED24 Main Platform: https://u24.gov.ua

UNITED24 Healthcare Campaigns: https://u24.gov.ua/uk/health

Why it matters: Donations of ambulances, mobile clinics, and equipment both save lives and strengthen credibility for firms pursuing larger contracts.

“American healthcare organizations have expressed strong interest in contributing to Ukraine’s recovery but need clear, practical steps to act,” said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. “By mapping out procurement portals, compliance requirements, financing tools, and partnership programs, this study provides a roadmap for U.S. stakeholders to move from intent to implementation and ensure their expertise supports the rebuilding of safe, modern hospitals.”

