Local Seattle Based Dog boarding and daycare firm plans to expand in 2026.

In 2026, Seattle Dog Boarding (SDB) is proud to celebrate it’s tenth year of operation in the Pinehurst neighborhood in Northeast Seattle. The small, home based hobby kennel started one day in 2016 with just one daycare dog named Otis. SDB founder Pete O’Neil had co-owned a firm operating three high end dog grooming salons in NYC for 8 years. His family sold / closed the shops in Manhattan soon after the 2008 Financial Crash. Seattle is considered one of the best cities to own and love a dog in the USA.

66% of U.S. households (86.9 million homes) own a pet.

Dogs are the most popular pet in the U.S. (65.1 million U.S. households own a dog), followed by cats (46.5 million households) and freshwater fish (11.1 million households).

Millennials make up the largest percentage of current pet owners (33%), followed by Gen X (25%) and baby boomers (24%)

In 2022, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets, up nearly 11% from 2021 ($123.6 billion).

Essential dog expenses cost an average of $1,533 annually.

SDB plans to reopen its grooming room in 2026. Months ago, the groomers working at SDB relocated back to Brazil “There is such a shortage of well-trained professional dog groomers in the USA now,” said O’Neil the small firm plans to bring training back to it services offered to dog parents in 2026. O’Neil’s UW interns have helped research the concept of a new healthy dog great that O’Neil Enterprises plans to roll out in 2026 after 2 years of taste tests with customer’s dogs. Pete says his 3-year-old Golden Ivy loves the new national brand of dog treats. SDB is also expanding its canine charity activities in the new year having purchased a vintage Ford van that will be used as the community out reach vehicle. SDB will continue to bring dog food to dogs living with homeless parents. Starting this spring the SDB van will be attending dog and family events all over the Pacific North West helping with dog foster care programs and local pet adoptions. ###

