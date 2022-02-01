Turtle Beach’s Award-Winning Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Premium Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation Is Now Available

For PlayStation Fans Gaming on PS5 and PS4, Turtle Beach’s Widely Awarded Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Adds Compatibility with More Gaming Systems and 40+ Hour Battery Life to the Series’ Already Impressive List of Premium Features

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced the Turtle Beach®Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation® is now available at participating retailers worldwide. For PlayStation fans gaming on PS5™ and PS4™, Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX expands compatibility to include Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs and Mac®, while Bluetooth® connectivity makes the 700 MAX great for mobile gaming. Long-lasting 40+ hour battery life adds to the already robust and impressive suite of sound and comfort-driven features that have made Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 series best-selling premium wireless headsets for years. Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, the preeminent premium wireless gaming headset for PlayStation, comes in a stunning Cobalt Blue with Copper trim or Black with Silver trim for $199.99/£179.99/€199.99 MSRP.





Earlier this year Turtle Beach launched the Xbox version of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX and it immediately picked up where its predecessors had left off. IGN called the new MAX model, “Amazing” and gave it a 9/10 review score plus the publication’s Editors’ Choice designation, naming it the “Best Wireless Xbox Headset” in their Best Gaming Headsets 2022 list, as well as a “Best High-End Gaming Headset.” Additionally, CG Mag gave the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox a 9.5/10 review score plus their Editor’s Choice designation as well, saying, “The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset is the contender to beat for best headset 2022.”

“Combined with the award-winning suite of features our 700 series headsets offer, Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s multiplatform compatibility and exceptional battery life make it very attractive for PlayStation gamers looking for premium sound and comfort,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Our Xbox MAX models launched earlier this year to high critical and consumer acclaim. Now, gamers on PS5 and PS4 can experience the powerful 3D gaming audio, unmatched comfort, and Turtle Beach-exclusive audio technologies like Superhuman Hearing® that make our Stealth 700 headsets a top-selling premium choice for serious gamers.”

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation delivers a premium audio experience on more systems1. With the toggle of a switch on the wireless USB transmitter, gamers can use their headset with PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs and Mac and experience the immersive 3D spatial surround sound2, premium features and class-leading comfort the Stealth 700 series is known for. Turtle Beach’s large 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers deliver powerful and immersive game sound while the 700 MAX’s high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic provides a crystal-clear chat experience. Aerofit™ cooling gel-infused memory foam cushions feature Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, ensuring a comfortable fit for hours with or without glasses.

Bluetooth plus Turtle Beach’s longstanding dual wireless functionality means gamers can also chat on Discord, take calls, and listen to music simultaneously while gaming. Bluetooth also makes the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX great for mobile gaming on compatible iOS and Android devices, as well as for connecting to the headset’s mobile companion app where they’ll be able to enable Superhuman Hearing and adjust audio presets, Mic Monitoring, and other settings to their preference.

