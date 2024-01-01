Datavault AI and The Dream Bowl to Set New Benchmark in Sports Innovation with World’s First Tokenized Autograph Session, Featuring Current and Future NFL Stars – Live on ESPN+

30 former NFL star players from different NFL Teams will autograph on-site up to 3,000 The Dream Bowl memorabilia items such as helmets, footballs, jerseys, and live-autographs by Notable Live.

Autographed memorabilia items will be anchored by Prova & Sumerian technologies and digital twins will be tokenized with Data Vault.

Digital tokens anchored to real The Dream Bowl autographed memorabilia items will be awarded [by lottery] to holders of the original Dream Bowl Meme Coin token (the “Dream Bowl Meme Coin I”) and, following the distribution date of the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens to certain record holders of Datavault AI securities as of January 7, 2026 (the “Dream Bowl Meme Coin II” and together with the Dream Bowl Meme Coin I, the “Dream Bowl Meme Coins”), to holders of the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II, throughout 2026 with an average of 10 winners selected every business day.

Dream Bowl Meme Coins memorabilia digital tokens will be traded on Datavault AI’s forthcoming International NIL Exchange and [lottery] winners can decide to trade or take physical possession of The Dream Bowl autographed memorabilia items won by them.

Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced transformative advancements for The Dream Bowl, the premier all-star event showcasing top collegiate talent. Scheduled for January 11, 2026, at AT&T Stadium, the game will be broadcast live nationally on the ESPN+ network, bringing unparalleled exposure to emerging athletes and innovative fan experiences powered by cutting-edge technology.

At the heart of this year’s event is the world’s first tokenized autograph session featuring 30 professional players, creating immutable digital assets that preserve sports history in real time. These tokenized moments will be authenticated and protected through an exclusive collaboration with Notable Live and PROVA SmartTag™, co-founded and founded respectively by NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

“What we’re launching at the Dream Bowl is not just the first tokenized autograph session with 30 professional NFL players – it’s a new standard for how sports history is captured, verified, and shared,” said Billy Davis, Co-Director of Healthcare Initiatives for NFL Alumni Health and two-time NFL Super Bowl champion. “By tokenizing these moments, we’re preserving legacy in real time while inviting collegiate athletes into the story at its earliest chapter. This is about recognition, access, and belief – showing young players that their dreams don’t start when they ‘make it,’ they start when their journey is honored. This is history, secured.”

Mike Antonucci, Chief Operating Officer of Prova SmartTag and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Notable Live, added: “Prova SmartTag will protect these items that will be traded on Datavault AI’s International NIL Exchange. The combination of Sumerian quantum anchors, Data Vault, and our technologies paired with verified, non-AI produced content from Notable Live immutably validates these articles as genuine with proof to back up every transaction when they change hands from fans who own the real article. The Dream Bowl is the players’ bowl, and it’s being held at AT&T Stadium to give talented athletes a chance to be recognized. It’s a bowl game that also launches a collaboration between technologies that are now set to scale together to solve NIL for our youth and level the playing field for student athletes going pro who now have data, AI, and Web 3.0.”

Holders of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I tokens and, following the distribution date of the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens to certain record holders of Datavault AI securities as of January 7, 2026, holders of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens, will qualify for an exclusive merchandise lottery throughout 2026, featuring up to 3,000 limited-edition The Dream Bowl autographed memorabilia items, with the first raffle occurring live at AT&T Stadium via Datavault AI’s patented ADIO tones technology. This integration ensures secure, real-time engagement and rewards for the community. Following any distribution of the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II, holders of such coins will qualify for additional lotteries of such merchandise that occur after the date on which such coins are distributed (which date has not yet been announced).

“Technology integrations with Prova and Notable Live make this event foundational to much larger things to come. Custody of the wallets that connect to digital twins and proof of ownership-powered by world-class patented technologies-and collaborating with Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is an honor,” stated Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

This partnership underscores Datavault AI’s commitment to revolutionizing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, providing student-athletes with secure, verifiable pathways to monetize their journeys from the outset. By combining blockchain tokenization, quantum-secure anchors, and authenticated content, The Dream Bowl establishes a trusted ecosystem for fans, athletes, and collectors alike.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure name, image and likeness licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s customizable technology suite offers AI/ML) automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the “Company,” “us,” “our,” or “we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI’s partnerships with Notable Live, PROVA Group and Emmitt Smith, including the potential opportunities to Datavault AI pursuant to such partnerships, the anticipated lottery of The Dream Bowl memorabilia items, including the nature, quantity and identity of such items, the anticipated deployment of Datavault AI’s proprietary technologies at The Dream Bowl 2026 and the successful integration thereof with the anticipated lottery of The Dream Bowl memorabilia items, Datavault AI’s potential distribution of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens and the timing thereof, , are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market its proprietary technologies at and following The Dream Bowl; regulatory and intellectual property risks associated with the anticipated lottery of The Dream Bowl memorabilia items; the possible failure to Datavault AI to successfully deploy its proprietary technologies at The Dreal Bowl or to realize the anticipated benefits therefrom; risks related to legal proceedings that may be instituted against Datavault AI regarding the Dream Bowl Meme Coins and the distribution thereof to Datavault AI’s eligible equity holders; risks associated with Datavault AI’s rights to change the record date and the payment date of the distribution of, and/or to revoke, the anticipated dividend distribution of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens to Datavault AI’s eligible equity holders; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

