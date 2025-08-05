Champions Crowned at 2025 International Auctioneer Championships in Schaumburg, Illinois

Top auctioneers and rising stars compete for championship titles at NAA’s premier annual event.

The National Auction Association (NAA) proudly hosted its prestigious International Auctioneer Championship (IAC) and International Junior Auctioneer Championship (IJAC) on July 18, 2025, during the annual Conference & Show in Schaumburg, Illinois. These flagship events spotlight top-tier talent and rising stars in the auction profession, drawing competitors and spectators from across the globe.

Photo of Champions

From left: Abbey Schmid (Women’s Division Champion), Ellie Ratliff (IJAC Champion), and Tanner Roberts (Men’s Division Champion) pose with their trophies in Schaumburg after their NAA IJAC and IAC wins in July 2025.

The International Auctioneer Championship (IAC) is the premier competition for professional auctioneers, testing their bid calling, stage presence, and interview skills. This year’s IAC welcomed 77 competitors vying for the top honors in both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions-each bringing unmatched skill, charisma, and dedication to the stage.

This year’s IAC Men’s Division Champion is Tanner Roberts of Hickory, Kentucky. A first-generation auctioneer, Tanner now calls Mayfield, Kentucky home, where he lives with his wife Kaydi and their two children, Rowan and Ramsey. From an early age, Tanner felt a natural pull toward the auction world. Today, he lives his dream traveling the country selling a wide array of assets. A passionate advocate for the industry, Tanner aspires to inspire the next generation of auctioneers, just as he was once inspired by the professionals he looked up to as a child.

Taking top honors in the Women’s Division is Abbey Schmid of Clinton, Illinois. A third-generation auctioneer with 16 years of industry experience, Abbey brings a legacy of excellence to every auction she leads. As a licensed real estate broker and auctioneer with Mecum Auctions, Abbey is known for her professionalism, integrity, and unmatched enthusiasm. A devoted mother of two, Abbey seamlessly blends family life with her thriving career, embodying the values of dedication and balance.

The International Junior Auctioneer Championship (IJAC) showcased the next generation of auctioneering talent. Open to youth ages 12-18, the IJAC is a key part of NAA’s NextGen Program, which is dedicated to developing young professionals and ensuring the future of the auction industry. This year’s competition featured 17 young auctioneers who demonstrated remarkable poise, clarity, and skill well beyond their years.

Ellie Ratliff of Crete, Illinois was named the 2025 IJAC Champion. A third-generation auctioneer, Ellie grew up immersed in the auction industry, attending NAA events and listening to her family call bids. The auction world has been a central part of her upbringing, and her strong presence and passion on stage secured her the win among a talented group of peers.

The IAC and IJAC continue to inspire, educate, and elevate auctioneers of all ages and experience levels-reinforcing the NAA’s mission to promote professionalism and excellence across the industry.

To view video of the champions, visit https://www.auctioneers.org/iac-video-archives. For rights to rebroadcast video content, please contact NAA staff at communications@auctioneers.org.

