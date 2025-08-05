Sibannac, Inc. Announces Its Inaugural Plant Medicine Retreat At Rythmia In Costa Rica

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), a trailblazer in next-generation wellness innovation and global lifestyle experiences, is proud to announce its inaugural plant medicine retreat with strategic partners, 4biddenknowledge Inc. and Starwalker Journeys.

This inaugural journey will take place at world-renowned Rythmia Life Advancement Center, located in stunning, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, from February 1, 2026 – February 8, 2026. Initial inquiries and reservations are being taken now.

Information is located here: Starwalker Journeys

The successful planning for the retreat results from the culmination of efforts by William Henry and Billy Carson joining forces with Sibannac. The company and Mr. Henry have established the Starwalker Café, an online educational platform that provides interviews and lecture series on ancient civilizations and otherworldly beings, based on Mr. Henry’s 18-year tenure as contributor to History Channel’s hit show, Ancient Aliens.

Sibannac is fortunate to be joined in this effort by Billy Carson, bestselling author and consciousness media pioneer, currently heading, 4Biddenknowledge, a fast-growing multimedia and consciousness education platform.

“On behalf of Sibannac, I am beyond proud to announce our first medicine journey, where travelers will be able to experience the magic of Ayahuasca in one of the most stunning and sacred places on the planet,” said Sibannac’s CEO, David Mersky. “This is a best-in-class travel experience, administered by Rythmia, the unrivaled leader in Ayahuasca retreats and complimented by two of the most esteemed leaders in consciousness today in William Henry and Billy Carson.”

This is more than a plant medicine retreat – it’s an invitation to make first contact, to explore the mysteries of consciousness, to activate your Light Body and walk the path of the Starwalkers, specially designed by the wisdom of Billy Carson and William Henry.

While the retreat is open to all seeking a transformational experience, initial efforts are being targeted to the millions of aliens fans who have watched Mr. Henry over the years on television as well as Mr. Carson’s following in excess of 10 million across all media channels.

Further updates about the retreat will be forthcoming. The group is offering an inaugural discount to early participants through September 1, 2025. For information and inquiries, please see:

Starwalker Journeys – Costa Rica

Email: iamwilliamhenry@gmail.com

Phone : 615.476.5397

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness company which currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products. The Company has officially launched the Starwalker Cafe, with TV celebrity, William Henry, of the hit show, Ancient Aliens. The platform is a premium content provider of podcasts, interviews and educational lectures focused on consciousness exploration. The Company is now designing plant-medicine tours within the U.S. and to exclusive international locations, offering premium psychedelic journey experiences for those seeking consciousness expansion.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.

4biddenknowledge Inc. is a global leader in conscious media, education, and events, empowering audiences with cutting-edge content on ancient civilizations, advanced technology, quantum physics, and personal transformation.

For additional information and product updates, follow us and sign up for updates at:

Sibannac, Inc.

www.snncinc.com

x.com/sibannacinc

Media Contact: media@snncinc.com

4biddenknowledge, Inc.

Nikki Sheppard, Media Relations

Email: press@4biddenknowledge.com

Phone: (954) 345-0086

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

