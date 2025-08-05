Lumenalta Welcomes Paul Harrold as Head of Partnerships & Strategic Alliances

New leadership appointment strengthens Lumenalta’s position in AI-first enterprise solutions.

Lumenalta, a leader in AI-first software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Harrold as Head of Partnerships & Strategic Alliances. Harrold brings over 20 years of experience driving revenue growth and building market share through high-impact technology partnerships across cloud, data, and artificial intelligence ecosystems.

In his new role, Harrold will lead the development of a scalable and strategic partner ecosystem-deepening relationships with key technology providers, building a best-in-class partner program, and highlighting customer success stories that demonstrate real business outcomes. His efforts will be instrumental in accelerating Lumenalta’s market expansion and driving measurable value for clients.

Before joining Lumenalta, Harrold served as Director of Partner Alliances at Lovelytics, and held leadership roles at Insight, PCM, and Epoch Universal. He holds multiple Databricks Partner Training certifications and has helped services organizations achieve top-tier status with Cisco, Databricks, Microsoft, AWS, and Google. Through collaborative go-to-market programs, he has driven a significant increase in overall partner performance-boosting program impact by over 150% through a combination of partner incentive funding, MDF investment, and a variety of strategic motions. He is known for building scalable frameworks that transform alliances into true growth engines.

“Paul brings both strategic vision and operational rigor to our strategy,” said Kuty Shalev, CEO at Lumenalta. “His deep experience and passion for collaboration make him the ideal leader to expand our ecosystem and elevate the value we deliver to clients, which is our ultimate ambition.”

Beyond his professional expertise, Harrold is the founder of Para Guide, a non-profit organization dedicated to coaching blind and visually impaired athletes through guided physical activities, reflecting his deep commitment to community and inclusion.

Harrold’s appointment signals Lumenalta’s continued investment in partnerships as a core driver of innovation, scale, and impact in the AI-driven enterprise space.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@lumenalta.com .

ABOUT Lumenalta

At Lumenalta, we build AI-first software solutions that deliver big business impact.

Since 2000, we’ve partnered with visionary leaders to reinvent businesses and build industry-defining technology. We invert the traditional consulting model-deploying small, senior groups of engineers, designers, and product owners to co-create solutions and build lasting capabilities.

Born from tech-not consulting-we reject bloated staffing and outdated playbooks. Our elite professionals are empowered by a culture rooted in freedom, mastery, and purpose, and supported by AI systems that replace manual, low-leverage work. This lets us move faster, focus on what truly matters, and deliver outcomes with transparency and care.

Whether building new products, modernizing systems, or accelerating digital transformation, Lumenalta creates the conditions for innovation-and delivers results.

Learn more at lumenalta.com.

SOURCE: Lumenalta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire