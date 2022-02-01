Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Applebee’s® with a Classic Handcrafted Burger and Fries for $8.99

Dine-in or order online any one of Applebee’s three Classic Handcrafted Burgers with Fries for just $8.99 on Sept. 18

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, Applebee’s is offering its fans a “classic burger deal” which includes one of its three delicious, Classic Handcrafted Burgers paired with Classic Fries for only $8.99.* For one day only, guests can dine-in or order online at Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app to celebrate one of the tastiest days of the year!









Applebee’s Classic Handcrafted Burgers include a juicy, all-beef – 100 percent fresh, never frozen – patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Guests can enjoy the choice of a Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, or the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger – which includes two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon – with Classic Fries, each for only $8.99.

Guests looking to celebrate with Applebee’s on September 18 while on the go, can simply select the “National Cheeseburger Day” option from the online menu and order To Go or delivery on the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) or by visiting Applebees.com.

“Applebee’s fresh, never frozen Handcrafted Burgers are an American favorite – and the perfect way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Whether dining in or ordering To Go through Applebees.com or our mobile app, we can’t wait to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with our guests with this unbeatable deal!”

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,662 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories, and 11 countries outside the United States as of June 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

