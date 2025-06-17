Sundial Media & Technology Group and Creator Currency Networks Launch CreateHer Network to Address $31.8 Trillion Women Creator Economy Gap

Data-driven initiative targets systemic undercompensation as women control the majority of global spending, yet earn 30% less than male creators.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sundial Media & Technology Group, a human connections company and home to iconic brands like ESSENCE, AFROPUNK, and Refinery29, today announced a strategic partnership with Creator Currency Networks to launch CreateHer Network, the first women’s creator platform designed to close the economic gap between women’s cultural influence and their compensation.

CreateHer Network has secured initial partnerships with publishers including xoNecole, HOORAE, the Issa Rae-led media company, KeyTV, a digital media network founded by Keke Palmer, ESSENCE, and Refinery29.

The platform addresses a fundamental market disconnect: although women control $31.8 trillion in global consumer spending and account for 85% of U.S. purchasing decisions, women creators earn approximately 30% less than their male counterparts in brand partnerships, revealing a persistent gap between cultural influence and economic equity.

“We talk a lot about equity, but equity requires infrastructure, and that’s what CreateHer Network delivers,” said Kirk McDonald, CEO of Sundial Media & Technology Group. “Women are the primary drivers of consumer behavior and cultural trends, yet the creator economy hasn’t evolved to properly compensate them for this influence. This partnership is about shifting that dynamic and building a platform that recognizes the true worth of women’s cultural influence.”

CreateHer Network will provide members with three core pillars:

Capital Access & Revenue Optimization: Direct pathways to funding, advanced revenue optimization tools, and strategic guidance on diversifying income streams across platforms and partnerships.

Direct pathways to funding, advanced revenue optimization tools, and strategic guidance on diversifying income streams across platforms and partnerships. Technology & Training Infrastructure: Proprietary analytics dashboard, content performance insights, audience demographic analysis, and educational resources covering negotiation, business development, and personal branding.

Proprietary analytics dashboard, content performance insights, audience demographic analysis, and educational resources covering negotiation, business development, and personal branding. Equitable Brand Partnerships: Curated connections with brands committed to equitable compensation, authentic partnerships, and long-term creator relationships rather than transactional exchanges.

Cedric J. Rogers, Co-Founder of Creator Currency Networks and former CEO of Culture Genesis, added: “When we started Creator Currency Networks, we knew the biggest opportunity was fixing how women creators get paid. SMTG gets it; they understand that real change requires platforms that actually pay creators what they’re worth.”

“Women creators deserve more than visibility—they deserve equity, ownership, and infrastructure. We’re not just building a network; we’re building an economic movement that connects influence to income,” said Ava Pearl, multi-hyphenate creator, Founder of Curly Culture and CurlyCon LA is now co-founder of Creator Currency Networks.

The network’s first creator cohort launches this fall, featuring brand partnerships, content activations, and live events across New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago. Early access applications open in August, with the full platform launching in Q4 2025. Visit here for more.

About Sundial Media & Technology Group: Sundial Media & Technology Group (SMTG) is a human connections company — the signal powered by culture, scaled by technology, and built for community. SMTG connects, elevates, and empowers the most influential consumer segment in the market: HER, the Chief Influence Officer. With over 100 years of community knowledge and insights, SMTG is redefining the media model into a next-generation platform. Powered by proprietary intelligence and AI technology, it activates an ecosystem that scales HER influence and economic power. Its portfolio includes some of the most iconic, purpose-driven brands and experiences shaping culture today—ESSENCE (Girls United, ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE Festival of Culture™), Refinery29, AFROPUNK, Beautycon™ (including NaturallyCurly), the Global Black Economic Forum, the Academy for Advancing Excellence, and the New Voices Fund. Through storytelling, products, and platforms, SMTG delivers the tools and technology to shape the future of media, commerce, and community—on HER terms.

About Creator Currency Networks: Creator Currency Networks is a creator economy platform co-founded by Ava Pearl and Cedric J. Rogers that builds infrastructure to help creators maximize their economic potential. Rogers previously co-founded and served as CEO of Culture Genesis, the largest Black-owned digital video network. The company focuses specifically on addressing systemic inequities faced by women creators, who drive the majority of consumer decisions yet remain significantly undercompensated in the creator economy.

Media Contacts:

Skai Blue Media for Sundial Media & Technology Group:

TeamSMG@skaibluemedia.com

Flight PR for Creator Currency

Networksalysha@flightpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundial-media–technology-group-and-creator-currency-networks-launch-createher-network-to-address-31-8-trillion-women-creator-economy-gap-302484118.html

SOURCE Sundial Media & Technology Group