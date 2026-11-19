Introducing a G-SHOCK icon reimagined through HIDDEN’s lens, where tough-as-ever construction meets understated city style

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Casio America, Inc. today announced the release of the GM2110HDN-8A, a new G-SHOCK shock-resistant watch developed in collaboration with HIDDEN®.

HIDDEN® is a global online collective and lifestyle brand that shares images and ideas reflecting a unique perspective on art, technology, design, and culture from around the world. Drawing inspiration from street culture and nostalgia from the 1990s and 2000s, HIDDEN® combines elements of the past, present, and future in its designs to spark new discoveries and inspiration.

Built on the popular GM2110 series, known for its octagonal design and stylish metal bezel, the GM2110HDN incorporates the distinctive aesthetic of HIDDEN®.

The watch features a sleek, urban silver color scheme, accented with HIDDEN®’s signature green at the 3, 6, 9, and 12 o’clock indexes. The contrast between the refined metallic finish and vibrant green accents gives the watch a sophisticated presence on the wrist. The inset dial at 9 o’clock features the iconic HIDDEN® “h” logo, creating a striking visual effect. The buckle and case back are engraved with the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of New York, adding a special touch to the collaboration model.

Specially designed packaging reflects HIDDEN®’s unique visual identity, demonstrating the attention to detail that went into creating this collaboration.

Availability

The GM2110HDN-8A will be available November 25 at gshock.casio.com, the G-SHOCK SoHo Store, and select retailers.

GM2110HDN-8A (Silver/Green), $385

ABOUT G-SHOCK – SHOCK YOURSELF

G‑SHOCK® was born from one engineer’s obsession: build a watch that survives any impact with uncompromising shock absorption. Four decades later, that concept of toughness defines every G‑SHOCK, blending advanced technology with durable case architecture and striking design motifs. Over 150 million watches have sold worldwide, and today G‑SHOCK is the most recognized name in timepiece toughness and durability. Wearing G‑SHOCK, you just might Shock Yourself. Shop gshock.com

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SOURCE Casio America, Inc.