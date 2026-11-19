AJMAN, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, today inaugurated the inaugural edition of the Ajman Media Forum 2026, “The Signal”, bringing together media leaders, decision-makers, experts and researchers from around the world to explore the transformations reshaping the media industry and the future of the profession amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital technologies. The Forum’s programme combines thought-provoking discussions, practical experiences and partnerships across the media and technology sectors.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Forum is organised by the Ajman Government Media Office on 18 and 19 November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre, under the theme “Who Owns the Signal?” It features 68 speakers representing 17 countries, participating in 23 sessions, alongside 53 participating entities and partners from the media, government and technology sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the launch of the Ajman Media Forum marks an important step towards expanding dialogue on the future of the media sector and providing a platform for media institutions, experts and decision-makers to exchange knowledge and expertise. He noted that media issues are increasingly intertwined with technology, the economy and knowledge, making cooperation across institutional and professional boundaries essential to keeping pace with these transformations.

His Highness said the media industry is undergoing profound changes in the ways news and content are produced and audiences are reached. These developments require media institutions and professionals to enhance their capabilities and prepare for a future in which human expertise intersects with advanced technologies. He stressed that the challenge is no longer limited to the speed of delivering information, but also lies in the ability to analyse it, understand its context and present it in a way that safeguards the value of journalism and its role in society.

He added that artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities to advance newsroom operations and content production. However, the value of these technologies should be measured by their contribution to the quality and accuracy of media output, rather than solely by the speed or volume of production. He emphasised that, regardless of their capabilities, technological tools cannot replace human expertise and professional judgement, nor do they relieve media institutions of their responsibility for the content they publish.

His Highness stressed that trust and credibility remain the cornerstone of the relationship between the media and its audiences, particularly amid the proliferation of misleading content and the advancement of deepfake technologies. The growing number of information sources and the accelerating flow of information, he noted, make verification, accuracy and clarity more important than ever. Technological progress must not come at the expense of truth or the public’s right to reliable information that enables people to understand events and form informed opinions.

He also underscored the importance of bringing together knowledge and practical application when addressing the future of the media sector. He noted that convening media leaders, decision-makers, experts and specialists in technology and scientific research provides an opportunity to exchange perspectives and expertise, deepen understanding of the sector’s transformations and enable media institutions to harness innovation while upholding their professional responsibilities and their role in serving society.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture & Media – Ajman; Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Auto District; His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Citizens Affairs Office; His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE; His Excellency Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council; and His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, alongside a number of dignitaries and officials from federal and local government entities.

The opening ceremony also featured an address by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, who welcomed the Forum’s guests and participants and highlighted key milestones in Ajman’s media history. These include the launch of Bin Hamda Radio in 1961, founded by the late Rashid Abdullah bin Hamda Al Alili as the UAE’s first community radio station, and the establishment of Ajman Private Studios in 1980, the country’s first integrated drama production facility.

Al Kaabi noted that Ajman continues to strengthen its position on the media landscape as part of a comprehensive development journey encompassing the advancement of government services and growth across the economic and tourism sectors. He affirmed that the Forum, held in line with the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman, provides a platform for discussing issues shaping the future of governments and societies.

He explained that the theme “Who Owns the Signal?” raises fundamental questions about the nature of media messages, how they are produced and delivered to audiences, and the influence they exert. These questions have become particularly pressing as artificial intelligence systems acquire the ability to create, publish and distribute content, interact with audiences and analyse their responses.

Al Kaabi said the question is no longer whether traditional or new media will survive, but rather: “Will the future belong to human-led media or machine-generated media?” He noted that the growing volume of AI-generated content presents challenges related to verifying information, determining responsibility for media messages and understanding their impact on individual and collective awareness.

He further emphasised that a question just as important as who owns the signal is “Who deserves the trust of those receiving it?” He stressed that credibility will remain the foundation of the media, with people at the heart of its mission, regardless of technological advances, the proliferation of platforms or the changing tools of influence.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi attended the Forum’s first three keynote sessions, which explored the future of the media industry, the impact of artificial intelligence on government communication, and the role of information and media narratives in shaping public opinion and trust.

The first keynote session, “Who Owns the Signal?”, featured His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority. The second session, “The Battle of Narratives: When Information Becomes a Weapon”, featured His Excellency Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council.

His Highness also attended the third session, “Government in the Age of Algorithms: Who Leads the Message?”, featuring His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, and Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi honoured a number of individuals and entities participating in the Forum in recognition of their contributions to enriching its discussions and supporting the organisation of its inaugural edition.

Those honoured included His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; His Excellency Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council; His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council; and Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group.

The recognition also extended to Etisalat, Saudi German Health UAE, Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ajman Transport, Arabian Radio Network, Statista, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Ajman Private Studios and its Chairman, Abdullah Mohammed Murad, as well as the New Media Academy.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi also toured the exhibition accompanying the Forum, visiting the participating pavilions and platforms and reviewing the projects, experiences and solutions presented by media institutions, government entities and technology companies in the fields of media, content creation and artificial intelligence.

During the tour, His Highness received briefings from representatives of participating entities on the projects and applications on display, as well as the opportunities offered by advanced technologies to enhance media production, information analysis and audience engagement. The presentations also highlighted initiatives and experiences in scientific research and the creative industries.

As part of the Forum’s activities, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi launched the “Ajman Memory” project, implemented by the Ajman Government Media Office under the theme “Preserving the Past… Building the Future”. The project seeks to preserve and document the emirate’s cultural and historical heritage by collecting and archiving photographs, documents and video footage through an integrated system that combines digital technologies with approved archival standards.

Over two days, the Forum will explore the future of media institutions, the impact of algorithms on editorial decision-making, ways to build trust and counter misinformation, cognitive security, government communication, and the management of media narratives during crises, in addition to the media economy and creative industries.

The programme also features specialised sessions and workshops on artificial intelligence applications in the media sector, a roundtable discussion for media leaders, the work of the Mediathon judging panel, and a youth debate examining the future relationship between media professionals and advanced technologies.

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SOURCE Ajman Government Media Office